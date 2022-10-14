Alex Verhaeg, 23, lives in a tiny 95-square-foot apartment located in NYC's East Village. He pays $1,100/month in rent. Alex believes he has a pretty good deal because he doesn't have to live with roommates. However, there are some drawbacks: Since the space is so small, he has to sleep diagonally. Unlocked is a new home tour series focused on how much people across the U.S. spend on their housing, what they get for the money and what they had to sacrifice to make it happen.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO