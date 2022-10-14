Read full article on original website
Related
Skeletal remains found at NYC construction site ID'd as ‘Occupy Wall Street’ protester missing for a decade
Skeletal remains found at a New York City construction site two years ago have been positively identified as a 19-year-old "Occupy Wall Street" protester who went missing in 2012. The New York Police Department (NYPD) is now asking the public for information regarding the death of Stevie Bates, who was...
Fake heiress Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin spotted at window of NYC apartment - where she will spend 24 hours a day under ICE detention - after convincing judge to free her before she's deported
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin was pictured at her apartment in the East Village neighborhood in Manhattan on Sunday, shortly after she gave an interview to the New York Times in which she told readers to 'ask the government' how she could afford the rent. Sorokin, 29, managed to convince a...
BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Drops Thousands On Renovations To Lavish L.A. Property
Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullor completed a series of extensive renovations to her lavish Los Angeles home. The 39-year-old activist shelled out more than $30,000 on a new fence last year, followed by thousands of dollars more on updates to the property, including adding a swimming pool, a sauna and an outdoor play area with a swing set and slide for her son.
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree Robbery
According to the NYPD, three women are now charged in relation to the alleged green goblin gang attack on two ladies inside a Manhattan subway train. Green Goblin Gang Subway Attack.Screenshot of the video recorded by a passanger.
Staten Island pols express outrage over migrants being housed in a Staten Island hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island elected officials said Tuesday they are vehemently opposed to migrants being placed in the Comfort Inn in Travis, where New York City is temporarily placing asylum seekers. Borough President Vito Fossella, City Councilmember David Carr (R-Mid Island), City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South...
CNBC
Inside a 95-square-foot NYC apartment renting for $1,100/month
Alex Verhaeg, 23, lives in a tiny 95-square-foot apartment located in NYC's East Village. He pays $1,100/month in rent. Alex believes he has a pretty good deal because he doesn't have to live with roommates. However, there are some drawbacks: Since the space is so small, he has to sleep diagonally. Unlocked is a new home tour series focused on how much people across the U.S. spend on their housing, what they get for the money and what they had to sacrifice to make it happen.
cheddar.com
NYC’s Hudson River: Clean Enough to Swim In?
For years following World War II, it was unthinkable to swim in New York City’s harbor. Today, though, decades of effort and hard work have made a big difference – and the water regularly tests clean. But… is it safe to swim in?
intheknow.com
Manhattanite Bria is looking for a light-filled uptown apartment with a $2,4000 budget
On this episode of In The Know: Find My Dream Room, host Will Taylor (@brightbazaar) helps Bria find a sun-drenched apartment in Upper Manhattan with enough light to keep her plants alive and thriving. Bria is looking for a one or two-bedroom apartment for up to $2,400 a month, and is hoping to find a unit that’s spacious enough for her, her partner, and their many plants. Can Will help this passionate gardener find the perfect apartment for her green thumb? Let’s find out!
