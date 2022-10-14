ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the return envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kearney Hub

Florida shooter's life sentence could bring changes to law

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — It wasn't long ago that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz would have been looking at a near-certain death sentence for murdering 17 people in Parkland, even if his jury could not unanimously agree on his fate. Until 2016, Florida law allowed trial judges to impose...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy