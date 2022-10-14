Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Steve Bannon faces jail sentence as Trump’s exorbitant Secret Service hotel charges exposed
The House Oversight Committee has released new documents showing that Donald Trump often charged “exorbitant” fees to Secret Service agents staying in his hotels.According to the panel, the charges included rates of more than $1,000 a night to stay in his former hotel just blocks from the White House – meaning that his organisation directly profited from public money.Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr...
Journal Inquirer
House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency, including two charges for more than $1,100 per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee.
Journal Inquirer
Government says Steve Bannon should get 6-month sentence
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that Steve Bannon should serve six months in prison and pay a $200,000 fine for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The longtime ally of former President Donald Trump should...
Journal Inquirer
Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the...
Razor blade-covered pro-Democrat campaign signs spark police response in Pennsylvania
Police in Pennsylvania are warning residents to be careful when removing political signs after they found three pro-Democrat signs covered in razor blades on Monday.
Meet the candidates for US House of Representatives District 16 in El Paso
This will be the first time voters elect a U.S. House of Representative in Texas' District 16 using new boundaries following redistricting using 2020 census figures. The district is different but still focused on some key features in the Borderland such as Fort Bliss Army Post, relations with Mexico and New Mexico, immigration, economic development and homeland security. ...
Journal Inquirer
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 4 killed
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine's capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. People scurried for shelter or tried to shoot down the kamikazes. The concentrated use of the drones was the second barrage in as many weeks...
