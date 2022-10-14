Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
Related
Lansing Area Bars and Restaurants That Serve Amazing Mocktails
I'm in the second trimester of my first pregnancy, and I am deeply craving a cocktail. I've never been a huge drinker, but something about not getting to have one is making me crave it all the more. Something bubbly and fruity and delicious. And I can't be the only one!
The Hauntings at the Purple Rose Theatre: Chelsea, Michigan
Jeff Daniels sat in and spent an hour with me on my show in the early 2000s. I also spoke with him at the premiere of his film “Super Sucker” back in 2002. Not once did he mention about his Purple Rose Theatre being haunted. Well…..I never asked...
Watch Out For a Little Snow In Lansing On Monday!
We knew it was going to happen at some point. Lansing is predicted to get snow on Monday. The fall has been great. Temperatures have been comfortable and it's been pretty dry. We've had lots of sunshine and we never get tired of that. As we go deeper into October, it's inevitable that we will receive some sort of snow.
Phillips Orchards Is Bringing Delicious Hard Cider To Lansing
Fall in Michigan is a beautiful time of year. The orchards are open for u-pick apples, the cider is flowing, and the smell of donuts fills the air. And while many orchards specialize in apple cider, not everyone does hard cider (you know, for those of us 21 years and older). But there's a place in St Johns that does, and they're making their way here to Lansing...
Things to Do in Michigan This Weekend: Comic Con, Bourbon & More
There's no excuse to sit at home bored this weekend. There's plenty of fun stuff to do within a couple hours' drive of Lansing, and we put together this handy-dandy list to give you some ideas. Lansing Bourbon Fest. A good bourbon is delicious, and more than 100 of them...
Kelly Ripa Spotted in Ann Arbor Supporting U of M Wrestling Championship
Kelly Ripa was in full sports mom mode at the Big House this past weekend. Sporting blue & maize, the talk show host was beaming with pride for a really cool reason. Ripa along with her husband Mark Consuelos when on hand to celebrate their youngest son Joaquin along with the rest of the university's wrestling team's 2022 Big Ten championship. The team was honored during last Saturday's football game at Michigan the Big House against Penn State. The team received their championship rings in front of a full "house" as fans and parents looked on.
The Weeping Grave of Oak Hill Cemetery in Southern Michigan
Locals say they've seen her tears. Others claim they've felt her tears. Legend has it this eerie statue sheds tears every Sunday, full moon, and Halloween-- but only at night. But is there any truth to this southwest Michigan urban legend?. Oak Hill Cemetery. Located just outside of downtown Battle...
Useful Trunk or Treat Info For a Good Halloween 2022
I am a huge fan of Halloween. When I was a kid it was all bout getting the most candy that I could. Now that I am an adult and have kids, it's all bout them. Times have changed. "Back in my day" we went to as many houses as possible to score the biggest cache of candy. Of course we were safe, we never trick or treated alone and you bet my parents checked each piece of candy that I received. They looked for things like puncture holes from needles, razor blades and even glass. One thing we never ate were homemade food items like popcorn balls and caramel apples. I am a trusting person but will not allow my kids to eat those items either.
Oxford Teen Arrested After Posting Threats Online
A 14-year-old Oxford boy was arrested after posting threats and photos of guns on social media. According to WILX 10 and the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, the boy posted a photo of three guns and made threats toward Jewish people at the former Legacy Center, now operating under the moniker Legacy 925.
Indulge at These Lansing Area All-You-Can-Eat Buffets
Have you ever had one of those moments where you feel like you could eat a horse? Metaphorically, of course. Or maybe, you're someone like myself who just likes options...you want a little bit of this, a little bit of that, and just a smidge of that other thing. If...
Kenny Chesney Will Be the Featured Guest at Country Radio Seminar 2023
All eyes and ears will be on Kenny Chesney at Country Radio Seminar (CRS) in 2023. The eight-time CMA Entertainer of the Year has been named the featured guest for "The Artist Interview." The "You and Tequila" singer will sit down for an exclusive interview in front of a live...
MSU President Dr. Samuel Stanley Resigning
Michigan State president Dr. Samuel Stanley is resigning as the school's president in a video statement posted to YouTube on Thursday morning. As the video shows, Dr. Stanley feels that he has lost confidence in the MSU Board of Trustees, despite vocal support from a segment of faculty and others at the university:
100.7 WITL
Lansing, MI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0