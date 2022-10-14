ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Watch Out For a Little Snow In Lansing On Monday!

We knew it was going to happen at some point. Lansing is predicted to get snow on Monday. The fall has been great. Temperatures have been comfortable and it's been pretty dry. We've had lots of sunshine and we never get tired of that. As we go deeper into October, it's inevitable that we will receive some sort of snow.
Phillips Orchards Is Bringing Delicious Hard Cider To Lansing

Fall in Michigan is a beautiful time of year. The orchards are open for u-pick apples, the cider is flowing, and the smell of donuts fills the air. And while many orchards specialize in apple cider, not everyone does hard cider (you know, for those of us 21 years and older). But there's a place in St Johns that does, and they're making their way here to Lansing...
Kelly Ripa Spotted in Ann Arbor Supporting U of M Wrestling Championship

Kelly Ripa was in full sports mom mode at the Big House this past weekend. Sporting blue & maize, the talk show host was beaming with pride for a really cool reason. Ripa along with her husband Mark Consuelos when on hand to celebrate their youngest son Joaquin along with the rest of the university's wrestling team's 2022 Big Ten championship. The team was honored during last Saturday's football game at Michigan the Big House against Penn State. The team received their championship rings in front of a full "house" as fans and parents looked on.
Useful Trunk or Treat Info For a Good Halloween 2022

I am a huge fan of Halloween. When I was a kid it was all bout getting the most candy that I could. Now that I am an adult and have kids, it's all bout them. Times have changed. "Back in my day" we went to as many houses as possible to score the biggest cache of candy. Of course we were safe, we never trick or treated alone and you bet my parents checked each piece of candy that I received. They looked for things like puncture holes from needles, razor blades and even glass. One thing we never ate were homemade food items like popcorn balls and caramel apples. I am a trusting person but will not allow my kids to eat those items either.
Oxford Teen Arrested After Posting Threats Online

A 14-year-old Oxford boy was arrested after posting threats and photos of guns on social media. According to WILX 10 and the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, the boy posted a photo of three guns and made threats toward Jewish people at the former Legacy Center, now operating under the moniker Legacy 925.
MSU President Dr. Samuel Stanley Resigning

Michigan State president Dr. Samuel Stanley is resigning as the school's president in a video statement posted to YouTube on Thursday morning. As the video shows, Dr. Stanley feels that he has lost confidence in the MSU Board of Trustees, despite vocal support from a segment of faculty and others at the university:
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

