GOSHEN — Shootouts with seasons on the line can be unnerving, yet for Penn senior goalie Lily Smith, they’ve become her comfort zone, and a common one at that.

With Smith making a pair of penalty-kick saves, the Kingsmen continued their persevering march through postseason with a 3-1 girls soccer shootout win over No. 19-ranked host Goshen in a Class 3A regional semifinal Thursday night.