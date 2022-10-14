Meghan Markle news – King Charles’ ‘public olive branches’ are an attempt at ‘reconciliation from a devastated’ dad

KING Charles is "devastated" by his relationship with Prince Harry and has made several public attempts at "reconciliation", an expert said.

Royal writer Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown, told Fox News Digital that King Charles is "hopeful" after his "very public olive branches".

She said: "He is hopeful that there will be a reconciliation. I think we saw that in the very public olive branches that were extended to Harry and Meghan."

Ms Nicholls added: "Charles absolutely has been devastated by what has happened.

"If you think back just a couple of years around the time of the wedding, the relationship between Harry and his father was, I think, probably better than it ever had been."

Read our Royal Family live blog for the latest news & updates...

King will be ‘ruthless’ if Harry and Meghan’s behaviour continues

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attacks on the monarchy will lead to King Charles being “ruthless” if they continue, a royal expert suggests.

Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals and Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent told The Daily Beast: “There is no doubt that Charles would like Harry and Meghan to be at his coronation. And to be fair to Charles, he has been magnanimous in terms of extending, very publicly, olive branches to the Sussexes, not only in his televised accession address but also putting them front and centre at the funeral events.

“But he does expect respect in return, and a problem is going to arise if, between now and then, Harry repays him by attacking him, Camilla or the institution. He is not going to put up with inaccurate and unfair attacks.”

Countess of Wessex ‘pushed’ to forefront by Palace

A royal correspondent claims the Palace are “definitely pushing” the Countess of Wessex into a senior royal role.

Roya Nikkhah, royal editor for The Sunday Times, told True Royalty TV that the Countess of Wessex is "getting more of a platform".

Countess of Wessex visits Malawi

The Countess of Wessex visited Kamuzu Central Hospital to see the impact of a life changing cataract operation on a patient.

Earl of Wessex visits Romania

The Earl of Wessex was in Romania this week to celebrate the achievements of young Award participants while commemorating the late Duke of Edinburgh’s legacy.

What have the Royal Family been up to this week?

Missed out on the Royal Family’s latest activities? Don’t fret – you can catch up with the last week here:

Do you have what it takes to work for Prince Charles?

King Charles is advertising for a crucial role, but candidates need to have one vital skill.

The Monarch is looking for a pilot to fly him and other senior royals around in a helicopter.

Applicants will need to have “extensive flying experience”, pass a medical and ideally have experience of piloting the Sikorsky S76 C++.

Mike Tindall and Zara traded in £1.69m mansion to live in cottage on Princess Anne’s estate

Low-key royals Mike Tindall and Zara sold their Cheltenham in 2013 for £1.2 million.

However, according to HELLO, the property is now worth £1.69 million.

The Tindalls then moved to Princess Anne’s estate Gatcombe Park in 2014 before welcoming their first child, Mia, that year.

Credit: Photo by James Veysey/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan’s edited Netflix series must run directly after The Crown, bosses claim

Netflix bosses are urging Prince Harry and Meghan to agree to edits to their programme so it runs directly after the fifth series of The Crown.

The new series of The Crown begins on November 9.

Execs are worried the edits to the Sussexes’ upcoming programme won’t be agreed in time, and they are holding firm that they should be done by then.

A source said: "Netflix needs a couple of months to do all of the formatting and dubbing, subtitling and audio — all of that stuff that enables it to launch on the platform."

King Charles £360m renovation delays his move to Buckingham Palace

A £369million renovation at Buckingham Palace will delay King Charles’s move to the famous royal home.

Instead Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will reside at Clarence House for three days a week, and spend two at Windsor Castle, whilst enjoying weekends at Sandringham in Norfolk.

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series contradicts Prince’s explosive memoir, sources claim

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series contrasts with what the Duke wrote in his memoir, a source suggests.

The pair have asked Netflix to row back some of the content in the show, but sources suggest the proposed edits were mostly to do with claims the couple made about other senior royals on camera.

One insider told Page Six: "A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue.

"Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project."

Meg and Harry’s former private secretary ‘found it really difficult’

Royal correspondent Valentine Low, who wrote Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, claimed former private secretary Samantha Cohen was treated “harshly” by the couple.

Speaking on Palace Confidential, Low claimed: “When she started, Harry knew her well, and liked her and she liked Harry. Sam is an incredible problem solver, she’s a can-do personality and she just found it really difficult.

“She was asked to do things that a private secretary wouldn’t normally be asked to do and I think she was treated harshly.

“She was shouted at by Meghan… she was said to have said that dealing with them was like dealing with a couple of teenagers.”

King Charles to make his mark

Physical tender won't have Charles new cypher until 2024.

A source has made clear that the insignia will be used where possible.

Though bank notes will change gradually, likely including King Charles' portrait by 2014, digital images will change.

The source said: "Where changes can be made easily, such as digital branding, they can be made immediately. Physical items such as signage or stationery will be replaced gradually over time as the need arises.Where changes can be made easily, such as digital branding, they can be made immediately. Physical items such as signage or stationery will be replaced gradually over time as the need arises.

Meghan offers words of encouragement

This week marked Mental Health awareness week.

In her fifth episode of the podcast, Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex talked about her experiences dealing with mental health.

At the beginning of the episode, Meghan shared words of encouragement for her listeners: “Hi there. Before we get started, I wanted to let you know that this episode gets into some sensitive conversations.

“If you or someone you know is struggling or in need of assistance, we have some resources in our show notes and, by the way, if you find that this is too heavy for you to carry today, just tune out.”

What will royals do with Koh-i-noor diamond in Queen Consort’s crown?

The Koh-i-noor — mountain of light in Persian — is one of the most infamous diamonds in the world.

Since Queen’s Consort Camilla suggesting she may not wear the jewel-encrusted crown at King Charles’ coronation because it might reignite “painful memories of the past”, there has been much speculation.

In 1947 the newly independent government of India requested the diamond’s return. Also, in 1976, the prime minister of Pakistan’s father asked for the diamond’s return, contending it was part of Lahore’s heritage.

Because the rightful owner is a matter of debate, it looks like the diamond may well remain in the Tower of London for some time.

William and Kate get involved with sports as Coach Core celebrates 10th Anniversary

Yesterday, Prince William and Kate Middleton made a public appearance at the Copper Box Arena in Stratford.

he Prince and Princess of Wales donned boxing gloves, kicked footballs and played bowls, in event celebrating 10 years of the Coach Core initiative, which has so far helped more than 750 young people into sports and coaching apprenticeships.

The public appearance highlights their commitment to championing the benefits of sport and physical exercise.

Who will play Princess Anne in series 5 of The Crown?

In third and fourth series of The Crown, Erin Doherty took on role of Princess Anne.

As well as being loved by fans, The Crown producers were praised for Doherty’s incredible portrayal of — and uncanny resemblance with — the princess.

In her first major role after twenty years in the industry, actress Claudia Harrison is stepping into the shoes of Princess Anne.

Follow this link to read the full story.

Revealed: Where series 5 of The Crown was filmed

Netfilx’s The Crown has been wowing audiences with its lavish sets since it first aired in 2016, including royal palaces and country estates.

Buckingham Palace, Lancaster House and Sandringham are among the beautiful venues used for shooting series five.

Credit: Getty

First look at Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip in The Crown series 5

The latest incarnations of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in the new series of The Crown have been unveiled.

Imelda Staunton stars as the Queen and Jonathan Pryce will take on the role of her beloved husband Philip.

Head here to see more of the pair in action.

Could you work for King Charles?

King Charles is looking for a helicopter pilot to fly himself and senior royals to their many varied engagements.

Taking control of two Sikorsky S76 C++ choppers, the successful applicant will pilot and plan trips for The Firm.

See the full story (and check out if you are up to the task) here.

Meghan 'always wanted to quit the Royal Family'

Meghan Markle "always wanted to quit the Royal Family" long before Megxit, leaving staff feeling "played", a former aide has said.

A new book airs a number of claims from Palace insiders and former aides, covering the tumultuous period that led Harry and Meghan to sensationally ditch the UK and move to the United States in 2020.

Speaking on Palace Confidential, writer Valentine Low spoke about Meghan Markle and her relationship with Royal aides - and how they felt the Duchess had a secret "agenda".

The author of Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown told Jo Elvin: “[Royal staff] would say we were played. They felt that [Meghan] always had an agenda to get out. Even before [their announcement].

“They had been devoted, they had really tried hard to make it work. But they had a rough time, they felt treated badly.”

Royal author Tina Brown says Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘in a really tough spot’

Former Vanity Fair editor and royal author Tina Brown said despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure being possibly justified, the way they handled it might have been better.

During a lecture at City, University of London, Brown said: "I think they are in a really tough spot now, actually,"

"I feel for Harry, because he's made a mistake in the way he did his exit. I don't think it was wrong necessarily, the decision to leave, and certainly it wasn't wrong to marry the woman he was in love with.

"It's just the way they handled it that was so unfortunate."

Royals tackled a subject considered 'taboo'

Russell Myers addressed how Prince William and Kate Middleton took on the debate around mental health despite the subject being considered a "taboo".

Speaking on True Royalty's The Royal Beat, Mr Myers said: "I was reminded when they did the first ever heads together - and I was looking into this this week - they said that no celebrities wanted to be involved at the time.

"I can't remember how many years ago it was, but nobody wanted. They all thought it was a bit taboo, it wasn't going to do well for their careers."

Royal staff felt ‘played’ by Meghan Markle, claims Valentine Low

When speaking on Mail Plus’ Palace Confidential, Valentine Low spoke about Meghan Markle and her ties to the Royal Family.

The author of Courtiers said that the Royal staff were very disappointed by her decision.

He said: “[Royal staff] would say we were played. They felt that [Meghan] always had an agenda to get out. Even before [their announcement].

“They had been devoted, they had really tried hard to make it work. But they had a rough time, they felt treated badly.”

Harry ‘feared he would become irrelevant’

In his new book, Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown, Valentine Low says the Duke of Sussex possessed a “long-held fear” that he would one day “become irrelevant”.

It was claimed he compared himself to Prince Andrew who is left in his 60s without any job or “direction”.

The book states: “He had this thing that he had a shelf life. He was fixated [on] this. He would compare himself with his uncle [Prince Andrew].

“He would say, ‘I have this time to make this impact. Because I can.’ Until George turns 18, was the way he was thinking about it. ‘Then I will be the also-ran.’

“He was genuinely thinking of it as, ‘I have this platform now, for a limited amount of time. I want to move forward, move forward.’”

Prince Andrew safe in Windsor Home as mum, the Queen, ‘made plans for him’

Russell Myers, Daily Mirror royal editor, said controversial figure Prince Andrew will not be kicked out of mansion.

Speaking on the Royal Beat podcast, Myers explained Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson won’t be forced out of Royal Lodge in Windsor as: “There's been a lot of discussion about where Andrew's money will come from, how he will finance his lifestyle, but the Queen will have looked after him."

Following the Queen Mother’s death, Prince Andrew leased Royal Lodge, where his grandmother lived for half a century, which includes 40 hectares of land, police security accommodation, and a whole host of cottages, as well as the main house.