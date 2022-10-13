Chick-fil-A is headed back to the grocery store with bottled salad dressings that will let you bring their flavors home, no drive-thru line necessary. If you took one of Chick-fil-A's virtual cooking courses, you know that their salads are an underrated part of their menu. While admittedly most folks are more likely to hit up the Chick-fil-A drive thru for a classic chicken sandwich or a Crunchwrap, the chain's salads have always been a great option when you're in the mood for something a little lighter. And who doesn't love a salad that comes covered in Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets?

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO