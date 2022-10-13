Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily South
Chick-fil-A Salad Dressing Is Now Available In Grocery Stores
Chick-fil-A is headed back to the grocery store with bottled salad dressings that will let you bring their flavors home, no drive-thru line necessary. If you took one of Chick-fil-A's virtual cooking courses, you know that their salads are an underrated part of their menu. While admittedly most folks are more likely to hit up the Chick-fil-A drive thru for a classic chicken sandwich or a Crunchwrap, the chain's salads have always been a great option when you're in the mood for something a little lighter. And who doesn't love a salad that comes covered in Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets?
The Daily South
Mint Oreo Truffles
Oreo Cookie Balls are a favorite no-bake dessert for parties, birthdays, or even just a treat at the office. But these Mint Oreo Truffles are especially fun at the holidays, when mint- and peppermint-flavored sweets abound. Made with just four ingredients, these Oreo truffles come together quickly—you'll need some time...
The Daily South
How To Store An Artificial Christmas Tree
One of the biggest perks of an artificial tree is that you get to reuse it each year—no hauling a fresh tree home from the local lot, sprinkling needles everywhere as you drag it into the house. You save time, money, and energy. That is, if you store your artificial tree correctly.
Comments / 0