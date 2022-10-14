Read full article on original website
Plane breaks up in flight when pilot loses control
The pilot reported that the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer was at 5,000 feet and an engine power setting of 5,000 rpm when he began to pitch and roll to practice a chandelle. At the start of the control inputs for the maneuver, he looked down at his kneeboard and personal electronic device and readjusted its position on his leg and around the control stick.
RAF pilot's widow who is suing for £1m compensation after he was killed ejecting from military jet over Italian Alps tells inquest that he was told aircraft was 'broken' days before tragedy
A former RAF pilot who died ejecting from a £25m military jet over the Italian Alps was told the aircraft was 'broken' just days before the tragedy, his widow claimed today. Heather Ashley, who has launched a £1m compensation claim over the death of husband David, told an inquest how he'd received a voicemail from the Italian pilot who was due to take him on a training flight in the M-346 Fighter Attack jet.
Duxford: Vintage aircraft crash caused by 'deflated tyre'
A vintage aircraft with nine people on board pitched on landing because of a deflated tyre, an investigation found. The 1943 de Havilland Dragon Rapide was being used for short commercial flights ahead of an air show display at Duxford, Cambridgeshire, on 19 June. A report by the Air Accident...
Report: Plane landed hard, then climbed again before crash
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at a Southern California airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a student pilot were in the single-engine Piper Sport when it crashed and caught fire around 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Santa Monica Airport, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Thursday. There was 45 minutes of instruction on the ground before the pair took off for a flight to Malibu and back that lasted just over an hour, the report said. The plane came in for a landing that witnesses described as “hard” and then “began to aggressively pitch up and climb, while the engine made a sound consistent with it going to full power,” according to the report.
A Russian military aircraft loaded with ammunition has crash-landed in Crimea
A Russian military aircraft crash-landed in Sevastopol, Crimea. Governor of Sevastopol said: “Extraordinary situation at the Belbek airfield. According to rescuers, the plane skidded off the runway during landing and caught fire. The fire brigade is currently on the scene. Please keep calm.”. At about 18:00, the Telegram channel...
A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark. A video appears to show sparks coming from the plane after takeoff.
United Airlines said the Boeing 777-200 aircraft had experienced a mechanical issue that may have been related to its hydraulic pump.
Crimea bridge: Is this what caused the explosion?
The Kerch bridge that connects the annexed Crimean peninsula with mainland Russia was partially blown up in a dramatic explosion. Russia suggested that a truck bomb was behind the blast, but some observers believe that a boat passing under the bridge may be to blame. In CCTV footage that circulated...
