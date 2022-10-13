Read full article on original website
KU falls out of polls, K-State stays put at no. 17
The Kansas Jayhawks have fallen out of the AP Top 25 poll in football.
WATCH: Kansas unveils 2022 national championship banner, conducts ring ceremony
Bill Self probably said it best during the 38th annual Late Night in the Phog. Every basketball team in the country gets to celebrate the start of a new hoops season, but only one program is able to celebrate a championship this time of year. And that program is Kansas, which claimed its second national title under Bill Self last April. During the annual Late Night event on Friday night, KU unveiled the championship banner and handed out championship rings to most of the 2021-22 team. Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun and David McCormack were the only three players who missed the ceremony. Each player was unable to make it due to their respective professional commitments. To watch the unveiling of the 2022 championship banner and see the players receive their rings, click the video above.
WIBW
KU picks up four-star point guard
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Head coach Bill Self and company got a big time prospect for the 2023 recruiting class. Elmarko Jackson, from South Kent, Connecticut, committed to Kansas Thursday night, according to 247 Sports. He’s rated the seventh best point guard in the country, and 35th nationally. “It’s...
Everything Lance Leipold said after KU's loss to Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — No. 19 Kansas football dropped to 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. Both teams traded a pair of scores in the first quarter before Oklahoma fumbled and KU subsequently punted. Oklahoma was next to score and the Sooners didn't look back from there. Oklahoma led by as many as 21 points in the game but KU continued to fight to stay in the game.
Lance Leipold 'a quality football coach,' ex-Kansas HC Mark Mangino explains
Kansas football reached the highest of highs under Mark Mangino, particularly in 2007 when the Jayhawks were ranked No. 2 in the country at one point. Lance Leipold might be the next guy to get Kansas to that type of success. Leipold entered Week 7 with Kansas at No. 19 in the country with a 5-1 record through the first half of the 2022 season.
ESPN
Kansas' Cobee Bryant suffers left leg injury, carted off
Kansas starting cornerback Cobee Bryant was carted off the field after he suffered a left ankle injury at the end of the first half of Saturday's 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold said after the game that it was a "wait and see" situation regarding Bryant's injury. He...
brooklynsportsworld.com
Aaryn Battle of Camden Catholic, New Heights NYC Commits to UMass Hoops
Class of 2023 New Heights NYC and Camden Catholic High School’s Aaryn Battle has verbally committed Division I University of Massachusetts Women’s basketball program, yesterday her South Jersey high school Tweeted. The 5-10 guard, who Camden Catholic calls “an incredibly disciplined and self-motivated player who’s consistently hungry to...
Bill Self reacts to Kansas' Late Night in the Phog scrimmage, championship banner drop
As is tradition with Late Night in the Phog, Kansas fans got their first look at KU’s basketball team in a white-on-blue scrimmage that showcases the new, and old, players on the Jayhawks’ roster. The 38th annual Late Night provided a mix of veteran players displaying new abilities and attitudes, and a look at the future of KU in the form of talented freshmen. Overall, KU returns eight scholarship players who were on the 2021-22 team, while also adding four scholarship freshmen and one transfer in Kevin McCullar.
rockchalktalk.com
How to Watch: Kansas at Oklahoma
The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Norman, OK to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. David has already given his in depth preview, which you should all read. Here’s how to watch:. #19 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) Line: -8.5 Oklahoma. Weather: 58 and partly...
Meet the newest member of the FOX4 Morning Crew, Kristen Holloway
Please welcome Kristen Holloway to the FOX4 Kansas City Morning Crew!
Chiefs fan has van stolen right in front of him
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A disappointing day for Chiefs Kingdom and even more disappointing for one fan whose car was stolen on game day. “Came back outside and the van was driving away, and it started heading down the interstate,” said Riley Halley. The custom Chiefs van was stolen right in front of their eyes […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Hayward’s Pit BBQ founder, Hayward Spears Sr., dies at 88
Founder of Hayward's Pit BBQ, Hayward Spears Sr., died on October 2 at the age of 88.
Jackson County leader gives insight into Royals’ push for new stadium
One Jackson County legislator said he's met with Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman about downtown baseball, but the whole legislature hasn't.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 14-16
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turn
The Kansas City metropolitan area has been one of the strongest labor markets in the country for more than a decade. So it was puzzling when the unemployment rate started to rise in early 2021 while the nation as a whole saw joblessness fall. What happened next was the sort of experiment economists dream about.
Parents at odds with Kansas school district over pandemic-era enrollment fees
TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the free and reduced lunch program. With […] The post Parents at odds with Kansas school district over pandemic-era enrollment fees appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
