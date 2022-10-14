Read full article on original website
Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota, Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three families dealing with the heartbreaking losses of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts. In Wisconsin, the small community of Rice Lake...
DNR wants library card holders to “check out” state parks
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Library cards could soon help hundreds of Wisconsinites go beyond checking out books to checking out the state’s scenic beauty as well. At the beginning of next month, the Department of Natural Resources will roll out a new pilot program allowing 1,000 library card holders to get a day pass to state parks or forests. The passes will be good for one vehicle to visit any state park, forest, or recreation where admission is required.
DNR launches new PFAS Interactive Data Viewer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin DNR launched a new PFAS Interactive Data Viewer for website users to see where PFAS impacts the state. PFAS are a variety of human-made chemicals found in products like non-stick cooking ware and fast-food packaging. Studies show that 98% of Americans have measurable levels of PFAS in their blood from ingesting contaminated water or food.
Evers, DNR announce beginning of PFAS firefighting foam collection for disposal
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is announcing the start of a PFAS-containing firefighting foam waste collection and disposal program. According to a media release from the Office of the Governor, the 2021-23 biennial budget signed by Evers allocated $1 million to...
Wisconsin governor candidate Michels: “I will never arrest a doctor”
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor is suggesting he would not enforce the state’s near-total ban on abortions, adding he would never arrest a doctor. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, with abortion a major issue. Michels’s position...
St. Croix County confirmed with bird flu
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a backyard flock in St. Croix County. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, HPAI viruses are highly...
Know before you buy: Hearing aids are now ready over the counter
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting Monday, millions of Americans with hearing loss can buy hearing aids over the counter. The new rule from the Food & Drug Administration means consumers won’t need exams or prescriptions, and it could save them a lot of money. But before they purchase, experts have some recommendations and reminders.
Wis-DOT officials encourage people to buckle up and put phones down
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Distracted driving is on the rise while seatbelt use is declining according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The DOT has declared today Buckle Up Phone Down Day. Wis-DOT officials say two simple steps can be taken while driving to save lives. Those two steps are put on your seatbelt and put your phone down.
Brad Pfaff discusses race for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In three weeks, voters will decide between Republican Derrick Van Orden and Democratic State Senator Brad Pfaff in the race for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. Pfaff sat down with WEAU 13 News to discuss the key issues he’s heard from the residents of the...
US Attorneys announce District Election Officers
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin’s United States Attorneys, Gregory J. Haanstad and Timothy M. O’Shea are announcing that four Assistant U.S. Attorneys will lead their offices’ efforts in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming Nov. 8, 2022, general election. According...
Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire
TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
SALLY GREGOR
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Sally Gregor. Sally is so helpful with everything at the Augusta Vet Clinic. She always figures out a way to help me with my animals even if the clinic is booked solid and swamped. She is always willing to give advice and calm me down if I am panicking. She is always cheerful and helpful, even if she isn’t feeling well, or is stressed out. She truly cares about all the animals in her care. She even stays late to make sure her surgery patients are awake and ok before she heads home for the night. I don’t know what I’d do without Sally. She is a true friend.
Feltz’s Dairy Farm enjoying early success of Kwik Trip-themed corn maze
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Outside Feltz’s Dairy Store, you’ll find several activities for kids and their family to participate in. None bigger than their annual corn maze. “Every year it grows a little bit,” says Jake Feltz, Family Farmer. “We’re lucky people are coming back still year...
Pair charged in Altoona homicide appear in court Tuesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The two people charged in the death of an Altoona man are bound over for trial. 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Illinois appeared in-person in Eau Claire County court Tuesday afternoon, and 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona appeared via zoom for their preliminary hearings. Tuesday,...
Clark County ATV/UTV Trails closing for the season
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Clark County ATV/UTV Trails are closing for the season. According to a media release from the Clark County Forestry and Parks Department, the Clark County Forestry and Parks ATV/UTV and Off-Road Motorcycle Trails close for the season beginning Nov. 1, 2022. If weather conditions allow, trails may re-open again for use beginning Dec. 15. UTVs are not allowed on Snowmobile/ATV trails from Dec. through March 31.
Wood County Sheriff’s Department investigating elderly man’s death
PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of an elderly man. On Oct. 15, the sheriff’s department responded to a home in Port Edwards after the body of an 80-year-old man was found outside his home near a shed. An autopsy...
Country Fest announces 2023 lineup
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The lineup for Country Fest 2023 is announced. Country Fest, which has been held north of Cadott since 1987, will be headlined by Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Jon Pardi from June 22-24. The venue, which has five stages, will feature over 50 artists,...
