Marshfield, WI

Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three families dealing with the heartbreaking losses of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts. In Wisconsin, the small community of Rice Lake...
MINNESOTA STATE
DNR wants library card holders to “check out” state parks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Library cards could soon help hundreds of Wisconsinites go beyond checking out books to checking out the state’s scenic beauty as well. At the beginning of next month, the Department of Natural Resources will roll out a new pilot program allowing 1,000 library card holders to get a day pass to state parks or forests. The passes will be good for one vehicle to visit any state park, forest, or recreation where admission is required.
WISCONSIN STATE
DNR launches new PFAS Interactive Data Viewer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin DNR launched a new PFAS Interactive Data Viewer for website users to see where PFAS impacts the state. PFAS are a variety of human-made chemicals found in products like non-stick cooking ware and fast-food packaging. Studies show that 98% of Americans have measurable levels of PFAS in their blood from ingesting contaminated water or food.
WISCONSIN STATE
St. Croix County confirmed with bird flu

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a backyard flock in St. Croix County. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, HPAI viruses are highly...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
Know before you buy: Hearing aids are now ready over the counter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting Monday, millions of Americans with hearing loss can buy hearing aids over the counter. The new rule from the Food & Drug Administration means consumers won’t need exams or prescriptions, and it could save them a lot of money. But before they purchase, experts have some recommendations and reminders.
MADISON, WI
Wis-DOT officials encourage people to buckle up and put phones down

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Distracted driving is on the rise while seatbelt use is declining according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The DOT has declared today Buckle Up Phone Down Day. Wis-DOT officials say two simple steps can be taken while driving to save lives. Those two steps are put on your seatbelt and put your phone down.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
US Attorneys announce District Election Officers

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin’s United States Attorneys, Gregory J. Haanstad and Timothy M. O’Shea are announcing that four Assistant U.S. Attorneys will lead their offices’ efforts in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming Nov. 8, 2022, general election. According...
WISCONSIN STATE
Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire

TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
SALLY GREGOR

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Sally Gregor. Sally is so helpful with everything at the Augusta Vet Clinic. She always figures out a way to help me with my animals even if the clinic is booked solid and swamped. She is always willing to give advice and calm me down if I am panicking. She is always cheerful and helpful, even if she isn’t feeling well, or is stressed out. She truly cares about all the animals in her care. She even stays late to make sure her surgery patients are awake and ok before she heads home for the night. I don’t know what I’d do without Sally. She is a true friend.
AUGUSTA, WI
Pair charged in Altoona homicide appear in court Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The two people charged in the death of an Altoona man are bound over for trial. 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Illinois appeared in-person in Eau Claire County court Tuesday afternoon, and 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona appeared via zoom for their preliminary hearings. Tuesday,...
ALTOONA, WI
Clark County ATV/UTV Trails closing for the season

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Clark County ATV/UTV Trails are closing for the season. According to a media release from the Clark County Forestry and Parks Department, the Clark County Forestry and Parks ATV/UTV and Off-Road Motorcycle Trails close for the season beginning Nov. 1, 2022. If weather conditions allow, trails may re-open again for use beginning Dec. 15. UTVs are not allowed on Snowmobile/ATV trails from Dec. through March 31.
Country Fest announces 2023 lineup

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The lineup for Country Fest 2023 is announced. Country Fest, which has been held north of Cadott since 1987, will be headlined by Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Jon Pardi from June 22-24. The venue, which has five stages, will feature over 50 artists,...
CADOTT, WI

