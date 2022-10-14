Read full article on original website
No. 4 Penn State Rolls to 3-0 Win at Kent State for Non-Conference Win
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; Oct. 16, 2022 – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (13-2, 5-1 B1G), ranked No. 4 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, rolled to a 3-0 win at Kent State (6-7) in a non-conference field hockey game. Brie Barraco collected five saves as Penn State posted its second straight road shutout win of the weekend.
No. 14 Penn State Hangs on for Five-Set win at Iowa
CORALVILLE, Iowa – No. 14 Penn State survived a five-set scare to stay unbeaten in the all-time series with Iowa, defeating the Hawkeyes 3-2 (25-27, 25-22, 25-15, 20-25, 15-13) in a Big Ten women's volleyball match Saturday night at Xtream Arena. The Nittany Lions improved to 15-4 overall and...
No. 10/10 Penn State Falls to No. 5/4 Michigan, 41-17
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The No. 10/10 Penn State football team (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) dropped its first contest of the 2022 campaign by a score of 41-17 to No. 5/4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) in Michigan Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions' defense held the Michigan...
First Nittany Lion Open Cup in Three Years Concluded Sunday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's fencing teams hosted the first Nittany Lion Open Cup in three years on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, in the White Building. In this exhibition event, almost every single member of both the men's and women's teams were able to compete in their respected events.
POSTGAME NOTES: Penn State vs. Michigan
Penn State is now 10-16 all-time against Michigan. Penn State is 13-18 all-time in regular season games between Top-10 teams. OL Hunter Nourzad made his first start at Penn State. He is the 11th player to make their first start at Penn State this season. OFFENSE. QB Sean Clifford went...
Penn State Completes First Day at Quail Valley Collegiate
VERO BEACH, Fla. – The Penn State men's golf team finished the opening two rounds of the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational at 12-under, 564, and in a tie for 12th place in a tightly-packed team race Sunday. Just two strokes separate the seventh through 12th-place teams in the strong...
Penn State Women’s Tennis Continues Action at Buckeye Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Penn State women's tennis team continued play at the Buckeye Invitational. The Nittany Lions will conclude their run in the tournament on Sunday, Oct. 16. Singles. Alina Lebedeva defeated Abby Siminski of Xavier 6-4, 6-3. Olivia Dorner prevailed over Kat Lyman of Xavier 4-6, 6-3,...
Cross Country Performs Well at Penn State National Open
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's cross country teams ran well at the Penn State National Open on Friday morning. The women's squad finished second place (85 team points) out of 18 participating teams in their 6K race, while the men finished ninth (182 points) out of 14 teams on the 5.2 mile course.
Penn State Women’s Tennis Kicks Off Play at Buckeye Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Penn State women's tennis team opened play at the Buckeye Invitational on Friday. The Nittany Lions will continue play in the tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15. Singles. Alina Lebedeva prevailed over Blessing Nwaozuzu of Xavier 6-3, 6-4. Yvonne Zuffova fell to Shelly Bereznyak of Ohio...
Janecke Tallies Two Goals in 2-2 Draw to No. 14/15 Boston College
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – A two goal game by Tessa Janecke kept the No. 11/13 Penn State Nittany Lions in the game as they drew to a 2-2 tie against No. 14/15 Boston College on Saturday. HOW IT HAPPENED. After a scoreless opening period, Tessa Janecke found the back...
Men's Hockey Defeats Mercyhurst, 4-1, To Complete Series Sweep
ERIE, Pa. – Four different goal scorers paced No. 20 Penn State to a 4-1 victory and series sweep against Mercyhurst in non-conference action on Friday night at the Mercyhurst Ice Center. HOW IT HAPPENED. Penn State (4-0-0) opened the scoring for the fourth-straight game to start the season...
Kampersal Earns 400th Win in Victory Over Boston College
BOSTON – A pair of late goals by No. 14/15 Boston College in the third period put a scare for the No. 11/13 Penn State Nittany Lions but they prevailed with a 3-2 victory on Friday night. With the win, head coach Jeff Kampersal picked up win number 400 in his career.
