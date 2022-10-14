Read full article on original website
suburbanchicagoland.com
Illinois needs to repeal the Safe-T Act
Accused felons released without bail awaiting trial are committing more violence in Cook County. It’s the ugly secret that Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot don’t want to talk about. In the past year ore than 60 suspects awaiting trial released by the system in Cook County have committed murder, killings that could have been prevented had the suspects been incarcerated while awaiting trial.
fox32chicago.com
Mountain lion struck and killed on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County
MAPLE PARK, Ill. - Illinois State Police said a mountain lion was struck and killed Sunday night on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County. According to state police, troopers responded to a call of a car accident involving a deer on eastbound I-88 near milepost 104.25. When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered the animal was not a deer, but a mountain lion, state police said.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, October 17th
From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Alex Zweeres, of Morris for DUI. He posted bond and has a court date on November 28th. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 59-year-old Denny Russell, of Ottawa for driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released. Also arrested was 49-year-old Altie Ingram, of Oswego, for driving while license suspended. Ingram posted bond and was released.
Illinois Man, Father Enter Pleas in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Cases
An Illinois man and his father, a Utah resident, have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Matthew R. Bokoski, 31, of Chicago, and Bradley Bokoski, 58, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, entered pleas on Thursday, according to documents filed with the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, to one count each of unlawful parading, demonstrating or picketing at the Capitol.
Former TV reporter Charles Thomas takes $50K to support Darren Bailey
Fed up with the Democratic Party, former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who retired in 2017 after nearly 26 years in broadcasting, took $50,000 on September 16 from a conservative super PAC that’s funneling tens of millions of dollars into Republican candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Bailey’s campaign to unseat Democrat incumbent JB Pritzker.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Amanda Koch Resigned as Will Co. Board Member; Conflict of Interest in $495,000 Grant Vote / Holding Two Offices
Will County Board Member Amanda Koch resigned from office after the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office delivered a 4-page letter to her spelling out the conflicts of her serving as a county board member and as a Commissioner of the Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) of Will County.
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
wcsjnews.com
Grundy Co. Board Approves Engineering Services Agreement For Two Projects
Grundy County Board members this week approved a preliminary engineering services agreement with Chamlin and Associates. Grundy County Highway Engineer Eric Gibson said the agreement pertains to two bridges. The Grundy County Highway Committee also approved the agreement at their meeting in late September.
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
depauliaonline.com
OPINION: Fake newspapers spreading lies to Illinois voters
In the past six years, Donald Trump’s constant callouts of “fake news” made Americans more aware of poor reporting and stories with an agenda. While journalists are far from the “enemies of the people” that President Trump described, the news is something that can be weaponized. In an ironic, but fitting turn of events, Republican interest groups are now engaging in the actions their party leader was so adamantly against.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, October 15th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Jayme Rury, 53, of Joliet for possession of a...
Aurora Hollywood Casino Relocation and Expansion Deal Moves Forward
In a unanimous vote, the Finance Committee of the Aurora City Council advanced the PENN Entertainment proposal to relocate the Hollywood Casino in Aurora. All five members recommended the proposal to continue through the process. The next step is a presentation to all 12 members at the Committee of the Whole Meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. If the proposal clears that committee, a final vote will be held at the City Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
wcsjnews.com
Morris Gas Station & Minooka Liquor Store Burglarized
Two businesses in Grundy County were burglarized on Friday morning. The Morris Police Department said they were called to a burglary that occurred at the BP Gas Station along Route 6 in Morris around 1:30 this morning. Police officials say the suspects broke a window to the business and stole...
WIFR
Northern Illinois University student found dead in dorm complex
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A student at Northern Illinois University was found dead inside Patterson Hall on campus Friday. Campus police and paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unconscious student. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures before the student died, according to the university statement. The school newspaper the Northern Star says the student died at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday with the cause of death currently unknown.
1027superhits.com
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
You Won’t Believe What Got Illinois Man Arrested While Shopping
A big box store in Illinois had to call the police on a customer who had a dangerous weapon in his shopping cart. Who Has The Responsibility For Shopping In Your House?. Going to the store is a big responsibility for someone in every family. In my house, that's my job. Luckily, I can usually go in the afternoon on a weekday when not many customers are there. I have my list, I throw on my headphones, crank the music, and go. There's no fooling around. I'm in and out, so I really don't notice anything strange.
starvedrock.media
Following Peru Head-on Crash, Police Charge Peru Man with DUI, Other Offenses
Once again, the Peru intersection of Route 251 and Shooting Park Road has seen an accident. This one happened Sunday night just past 6:30. That's when police say 52-year-old Scott Clark of Prospect Street ran head-on into another vehicle. Clark was hit with charges of DUI, disobeying a traffic light, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
WSPY NEWS
New distribution center coming to Princeton
Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. will build a distribution center in Princeton. The announcement was made by the company and Illinois officials on Friday. According to a news release, The facility represents a $68 million investment from the company and will create around 145 jobs over the next three years. The 600,000 square foot building will service over 150 stores in the Midwest. It's expected to be done in 2024.
Nine arrested in Kankakee drug raid
KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities arrested nine people in Kankakee on Wednesday during a drug raid led by the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG). The nine people in custody include: Randolph Douglas, 29 Cory Trapp, 44 Jawan Smith, 24 Calvin Wright, 36 Leonard Green, 39 Takelia Dorsey, 34 Bobbi Prindle, 36 Elton Pendleton, 52 […]
wlsam.com
New Charges Filed Against Mike Madigan and AT&T Illinois
John Howell is joined by Jon Seidel, Chicago Sun-Times Federal Courts Reporter. New charges have been filed against Mike Madigan due to alleged activity with AT&T Illinois. Seidel and Howell discuss how this will affect Madigan’s preexisting legal issues, what specifically the accusation is, and how this compares to the trouble with Comed.
