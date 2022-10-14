ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall County, IL

suburbanchicagoland.com

Illinois needs to repeal the Safe-T Act

Accused felons released without bail awaiting trial are committing more violence in Cook County. It’s the ugly secret that Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot don’t want to talk about. In the past year ore than 60 suspects awaiting trial released by the system in Cook County have committed murder, killings that could have been prevented had the suspects been incarcerated while awaiting trial.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mountain lion struck and killed on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County

MAPLE PARK, Ill. - Illinois State Police said a mountain lion was struck and killed Sunday night on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County. According to state police, troopers responded to a call of a car accident involving a deer on eastbound I-88 near milepost 104.25. When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered the animal was not a deer, but a mountain lion, state police said.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, October 17th

From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Alex Zweeres, of Morris for DUI. He posted bond and has a court date on November 28th. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 59-year-old Denny Russell, of Ottawa for driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released. Also arrested was 49-year-old Altie Ingram, of Oswego, for driving while license suspended. Ingram posted bond and was released.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Illinois Man, Father Enter Pleas in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Cases

An Illinois man and his father, a Utah resident, have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Matthew R. Bokoski, 31, of Chicago, and Bradley Bokoski, 58, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, entered pleas on Thursday, according to documents filed with the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, to one count each of unlawful parading, demonstrating or picketing at the Capitol.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Former TV reporter Charles Thomas takes $50K to support Darren Bailey

Fed up with the Democratic Party, former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who retired in 2017 after nearly 26 years in broadcasting, took $50,000 on September 16 from a conservative super PAC that’s funneling tens of millions of dollars into Republican candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Bailey’s campaign to unseat Democrat incumbent JB Pritzker.
CHICAGO, IL
100.9 The Eagle

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
ILLINOIS STATE
wcsjnews.com

Grundy Co. Board Approves Engineering Services Agreement For Two Projects

Grundy County Board members this week approved a preliminary engineering services agreement with Chamlin and Associates. Grundy County Highway Engineer Eric Gibson said the agreement pertains to two bridges. The Grundy County Highway Committee also approved the agreement at their meeting in late September.
depauliaonline.com

OPINION: Fake newspapers spreading lies to Illinois voters

In the past six years, Donald Trump’s constant callouts of “fake news” made Americans more aware of poor reporting and stories with an agenda. While journalists are far from the “enemies of the people” that President Trump described, the news is something that can be weaponized. In an ironic, but fitting turn of events, Republican interest groups are now engaging in the actions their party leader was so adamantly against.
CHICAGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Saturday, October 15th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Jayme Rury, 53, of Joliet for possession of a...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Aurora Hollywood Casino Relocation and Expansion Deal Moves Forward

In a unanimous vote, the Finance Committee of the Aurora City Council advanced the PENN Entertainment proposal to relocate the Hollywood Casino in Aurora. All five members recommended the proposal to continue through the process. The next step is a presentation to all 12 members at the Committee of the Whole Meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. If the proposal clears that committee, a final vote will be held at the City Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
AURORA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Morris Gas Station & Minooka Liquor Store Burglarized

Two businesses in Grundy County were burglarized on Friday morning. The Morris Police Department said they were called to a burglary that occurred at the BP Gas Station along Route 6 in Morris around 1:30 this morning. Police officials say the suspects broke a window to the business and stole...
MORRIS, IL
WIFR

Northern Illinois University student found dead in dorm complex

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A student at Northern Illinois University was found dead inside Patterson Hall on campus Friday. Campus police and paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unconscious student. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures before the student died, according to the university statement. The school newspaper the Northern Star says the student died at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday with the cause of death currently unknown.
DEKALB, IL
1027superhits.com

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
1440 WROK

You Won’t Believe What Got Illinois Man Arrested While Shopping

A big box store in Illinois had to call the police on a customer who had a dangerous weapon in his shopping cart. Who Has The Responsibility For Shopping In Your House?. Going to the store is a big responsibility for someone in every family. In my house, that's my job. Luckily, I can usually go in the afternoon on a weekday when not many customers are there. I have my list, I throw on my headphones, crank the music, and go. There's no fooling around. I'm in and out, so I really don't notice anything strange.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
starvedrock.media

Following Peru Head-on Crash, Police Charge Peru Man with DUI, Other Offenses

Once again, the Peru intersection of Route 251 and Shooting Park Road has seen an accident. This one happened Sunday night just past 6:30. That's when police say 52-year-old Scott Clark of Prospect Street ran head-on into another vehicle. Clark was hit with charges of DUI, disobeying a traffic light, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
PERU, IL
WSPY NEWS

New distribution center coming to Princeton

Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. will build a distribution center in Princeton. The announcement was made by the company and Illinois officials on Friday. According to a news release, The facility represents a $68 million investment from the company and will create around 145 jobs over the next three years. The 600,000 square foot building will service over 150 stores in the Midwest. It's expected to be done in 2024.
PRINCETON, IL
WCIA

Nine arrested in Kankakee drug raid

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities arrested nine people in Kankakee on Wednesday during a drug raid led by the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG). The nine people in custody include: Randolph Douglas, 29 Cory Trapp, 44 Jawan Smith, 24 Calvin Wright, 36 Leonard Green, 39 Takelia Dorsey, 34 Bobbi Prindle, 36 Elton Pendleton, 52 […]
KANKAKEE, IL
wlsam.com

New Charges Filed Against Mike Madigan and AT&T Illinois

John Howell is joined by Jon Seidel, Chicago Sun-Times Federal Courts Reporter. New charges have been filed against Mike Madigan due to alleged activity with AT&T Illinois. Seidel and Howell discuss how this will affect Madigan’s preexisting legal issues, what specifically the accusation is, and how this compares to the trouble with Comed.
ILLINOIS STATE

