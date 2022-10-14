Model Lori Harvey, 25, rocked a bike short one piece for a new campaign with Gymshark on Oct. 13, and we are obsessed! The adoptive daughter of TV host, Steve Harvey, 65, stunned in the fitted jet-black ensemble that also features a scoop back. Lori gave the camera a sassy side-eye while carrying a Gymshark water bottle and walking alongside a pool. Her black tresses were tied up in an elegant topknot to show that she was prepared for an intense workout! Notably, the 25-year-old also rocked a face full of glam. To complete the workout look, Lori opted for a pair of cozy black slides and white crew socks.

3 DAYS AGO