butterwithasideofbread.com
BROWN SUGAR ROASTED SWEET POTATOES
Brown Sugar Roasted Sweet Potatoes are a great side dish for any meal. Simple oven roasted sweet potato recipe made with brown sugar, cinnamon, thyme, butter and pecans. I adore baked sweet potatoes and roasting them is one of my favorite ways to cook them. I prefer baking them because they’re soft and tender, but a little bit crisp on the outside and have the best flavor. They’re great for side dishes or lunch as sweet potatoes are high in protein and fiber as well as vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin B6. Sweet potatoes even contain iron and protein! They have no fat or cholesterol and a medium sized sweet potato only has about 120 calories. Of course, adding butter, cinnamon and a little bit of brown sugar does add a few more calories, but it’s absolutely worth it, I promise!
Three Easy Recipes for Sweet Potatoes
Healthy and delicious sweet potatoes provide super side dishes for everyday meals. Try these three easy recipes for sweet potatoes beyond the usual and expected. Sweet potatoes, once relegated to holiday meals, now feature weekly on casual supper menus. From baked to mashed to fries, this potato graces our dinner table at least once a week.
One-Pan Miso Butter Chicken & Cabbage
When the temperature begins to dip and I trade summer produce for cozy, hearty meals, I turn to this one-pot chicken dish. It’s got everything I want in a meal: It comes together with a handful of pantry staples and combines some of my favorite flavors, plus cleanup is a breeze. And most importantly, it’s downright delicious.
Delicious Mexican-Style Taco Dip: Recipes Worth Making
This Taco Dip will be every party’s show-stopper! It packs in delicious vegetables over a creamy, cheesy, and fluffy layer that is oozing with Mexican flavors. This recipe only takes 15 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
agupdate.com
Pork Taco Rice Casserole
10 oz. diced tomatoes and green chilies (undrained) 2 C. sharp cheddar cheese (shredded) Preheat oven to 375°. In a medium skillet, begin browning pork. Add taco seasoning and garlic powder to pork and stir to combine. In another large skillet, toast the rice in butter until it is...
Allrecipes.com
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil; cook rotini at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain rotini, saving 1/2 cup of pasta water. Meanwhile, place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned and crispy, about 10 minutes. Remove bacon and drain on paper towels. Leave rendered bacon grease in the skillet.
Real Simple
Pomegranate Dressing
We love a good shortcut on Thanksgiving. It means more time out of the kitchen and mingling with loved ones. This stuffing recipe shaves off time by keeping you from chopping carrots, celery, and onions, and opting for the store-bought already-chopped alternative of mirepoix– which is a must when building flavor. Then pre-packaged bread cubes, a container of pomegranate arils, and dried fruit keep this stuffing recipe super easy. Whiffs of sage, thyme, and garlic will have everyone scooping up seconds.
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
WSVN-TV
Roasted Feta & Tomato with Chickpeas / Belkys
They’re quick, easy and healthy too! Chickpeas make for a great main course meal or a yummy side dish. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys. 1 shallot, thinly sliced (or- 1/4 cup red onion) 2 tbs. extra virgin olive oil. 1 block (6-8...
Hot Cheesy Crab Dip: Recipes Worth Cooking
This hot Cheesy Crab Dip is hearty, savory, and tasty! This easy recipe will make every party or game night even more exciting and your guests will love it for sure. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prepare and 25 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Rib Eye with Charred Spring Onions and Salsa Verde
"This is a great weeknight steak recipe that uses easy-to-find herbs and a few kitchen essentials to really maximize flavor," says chef Hillary Sterling of Ci Siamo in New York City, who shared her recipe with Food & Wine. "Vincotto — literally 'cooked wine' in Italian — is an ingredient I always have on hand for quick marinades and sauces. If you can't find it at your local specialty store, a combination of equal parts balsamic vinegar and honey works well as a substitute. Sweet and tangy, it will impart a ton of flavor on the rib eye in a short time." Sterling's marinade tenderizes the meat and also adds intense flavor to the skillet-seared steak. The sugar in the marinade mixture, which comes from the tangy-sweet vincotto, caramelizes while the steak cooks, adding delicious char. A drizzle of fresh lemon juice just before serving brightens up the smoky, umami-rich steak alongside an herb-packed salsa verde and juicy spring onions.
Parmesan-Braised Gigante Beans with Turkey
Warm herbs, like sage and rosemary, complement the bites of al dente beans and rich, tender turkey in this Parmesan-Braised Gigante Beans with Turkey recipe from Justin Chapple. Thanks to the Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese rind in the braising liquid, the broth for the bean and turkey stew is rich with a nutty flavor and silky texture. Braising leftover roasted turkey thighs and drumsticks not only makes them fall-apart tender, but the bones add rich flavor and texture to the final dish. If you are using a separated turkey drumstick and thigh, begin checking for doneness after 45 minutes.
Blue Corn, Cherry, and Chocolate Chip Cookies
With a soft interior that has a hint of almond flavor, these fresh cherry–studded cookies are not only colorful but also incredibly delicious. "After developing dozens of cookie recipes for All Day Baby, I find that the formula for a well-received cookie is to incorporate familiarity with the somewhat unusual," says 2021 F&W Best New Chef Thessa Diadem of All Day Baby in Los Angeles, who shared her Blue Corn and Cherry Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe with Food & Wine. "These cookies use blue corn flour, which makes them nutty and hearty. Cherry and chocolate is a classic combination that I love and that works well with blue corn. These cookies are best served warm and are absolutely perfect with a cup of coffee or Mexican hot chocolate." The dough does not need to be refrigerated before baking the cookies, making them a quick sweet treat.
Sweet And Creamy Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making
This Sweet and Creamy Tomato Salad recipe makes for a delicious refreshing side that’s perfect to balance out savory mains. Be it at a party or a family meal, this salad will brighten up a plate. This recipe takes 20 minutes to make and 1 hour to chill before...
winemag.com
An Easy Pasta Recipe with Garlic and Butter for Less Than $15
“Pantry pasta” is a tricky term because no two larders are exactly alike. But the phrase resonates in this recipe made with an array of shelf-stable ingredients. It also just so happens to be a satisfying dinner for two for less than $15. Budget meals don’t need to taste...
Food & Wine
White Chocolate Meringue Piecrust
Marshmallowy Italian meringue is baked until firm, dry, and crisp and then brushed with melted white chocolate, adding delicate sweetness while also creating a barrier that helps prevent this crust from getting soggy once the filling is added. Even though the crust is baked in a deep-dish pie plate, it holds the same amount of filling as a standard pie plate due to the extra-thick, pillowy crust. Pipe leftover meringue into small kisses to use as a crunchy garnish on finished pies. While the crust can be made up to 2 days in advance, add the filling and chill just until set and then serve immediately to prevent the crust from softening too much in the humidity of the refrigerator. If the temperature of your oven can only go as low as 250°F, bake the piecrust for 1 hour, removing meringue kisses when dry and no longer sticky, after 35 to 40 minutes. Turn the oven off, and let piecrust cool completely in oven until crisp, at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.
Food & Wine
Sweet-and-Salty Pretzel and Waffle Cone Piecrust
If you love a classic graham cracker crumb pie crust, this equally versatile version is a must-try. Finely ground pretzels add a malty and salty flavor while crushed waffle cones give the crust a caramelized sweetness. This sandy and sturdy crust holds up well to all no-bake pie fillings, such as our no-bake Apple Flambé Pie, or and the silky custard filling of our Black Sesame Pumpkin Pie. Waffle cones are available at most grocery stores or can be purchased from your local ice cream shop. To make this piecrust gluten free, look for gluten-free pretzels and cones.
Food & Wine
Black Sesame Pumpkin Pie
In this twist on classic pumpkin pie, pumpkin custard gets extra richness from the addition of mascarpone cheese. Instead of the classic chocolate base of a black bottom pie, a layer of nutty black sesame paste complements the lightly spiced, sweet pumpkin. Cooking the custard on the stovetop ensures a creamy texture and no risk of unsightly cracks on top of the pie. Keep it casual and loose with the sesame seed garnish, or sprinkle it into a lattice pattern using folded strips of aluminum foil as a stencil. Black sesame paste is available at most Japanese grocery stores or online at yamibuy.com. This pie can be made in any prepared piecrust; we love it in our Granola and Marshmallow Piecrust (pictured), which has a nice crunch that offsets the custardy pumpkin pie filling.
Food & Wine
Roasted Spiced Cranberry Pie
Take cranberries to new territory with this pie recipe. Roasting the cranberries concentrates their flavor and allows you to control their doneness, resulting in juicy, bursting berries in every bite. Thin strips of dried mango plump as they soak up the flavorful juices, giving the filling a pop of tropical brightness. Garnish with a sprinkling of granola just before serving for a crunchy, streusel-like topping. You can pair this pie with a prepared piecrust of your choice, or try it in the light-as-air, sweet, crisp White Chocolate Meringue Piecrust (pictured), which balances the tart filling. You can find gochugaru at most Asian grocery stores or online at spicewallabrand.com.
Claudia Roden’s recipe for pasta with black olive paste
I love this pasta. Because the olive paste has a strong flavour, it is best to serve it in small portions as a first course. You must only use good-tasting pitted olives, such as the Italian gaetas or the Greek kalamatas (I find them pitted in some supermarkets). Serves 4-6...
Food & Wine
