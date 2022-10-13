Read full article on original website
Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Had Prior Run-Ins With the Law, Authorities Say
Suspected serial killer Wesley Brownlee was convicted of several nonviolent offenses prior to his arrest for the killing spree that’s claimed six lives since July. Brownlee had a pair of back-to-back drug convictions in Alameda County at the turn of the millennium, getting two years in prison in 1999 for selling and another three years in prison in 2001 for transporting, according to records from the California Department of Corrections. Brownlee, who was arrested early Saturday with a gun in his possession, kept a residence that was within 3 to 4 miles of the 2021 deaths. The Stockton Police Department described the 43-year-old, who has yet to be formally charged by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, as “out hunting” and on a “mission to kill” when they nabbed him at the intersection of Village Green Drive and Winslow Avenue. “Just because an arrest was made, does not mean the investigation stops,” said Police Chief Stanley McFadden.Read it at FOX KTVU
Lil Baby Responds To Dating Rumors Quavo Instigated: 'We Can't Swap It Out!'
Fans noticed that Lil Baby addressed the romance rumors surrounding himself and Saweetie through a song off his recently released album, "It's Only Me." A line from "Stand On It" caught fans' attention when the 27-year-old rapped: "I don't want yo b***h, we can't swap out / They ain't on s**t, tell 'em to pop out."
Noel Duggan Cause of Death: Clannad Founder Dead at 73
Irish folk band Clannad's founding member, Noel Duggan, has died at the age of 73, the group confirmed on social media. On the band's Twitter page, Clannad confirmed that Duggan died on Saturday evening. It did not disclose his exact cause of death, but the musician reportedly passed away "suddenly."
