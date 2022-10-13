Read full article on original website
‘Cobra Kai’ star Ralph Macchio explains why he turned down Will Smith’s ‘Karate Kid’ remake: 'Door was open'
Will Smith asked Ralph Macchio to be involved with his remake of "The Karate Kid" – but the actor who famously played Daniel LaRusso turned down the offer. The "Cobra Kai" star shared his account in a new memoir titled "Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me," which details his rise to stardom with the beloved film franchise. The book is out on Tuesday.
Ralph Macchio talks 'Cobra Kai,' relationship to Pat Morita in 'Waxing On': 'It was magic'
Ralph Macchio, who reprises his "Karate Kid" role on "Cobra Kai," says writing his book, "Waxing On," was "far more emotional than I expected."
Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'
Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
Keanu Reeves Knows Exactly Which Marvel Superhero He Would Love To Play
The actor's pick perfectly aligns with one of his passions in life.
Michael B. Jordan hypes showdown with Jonathan Majors with Creed 3 release tease
It’s time to get hyped again for the Rocky franchise. Michael B. Jordan just released via Twitter a couple of promotional posters for Creed 3 which is expected to hit theatres in 2023. That’s still a long way from now, but it’s never too early to get excited about the latest in line of the iconic movie franchise that started all the way back in 1976 with Rocky.
Marvel Reveals Why Recasting Chadwick Boseman in the "Black Panther" Sequel Wasn't an Option
Chadwick Boseman originated the role of "Black Panther"'s T'Challa in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," before going on to star in his own stand-alone film in 2018, and a couple of Avengers movies after that. His run as the fan-favorite Marvel superhero was tragically cut short, however, when he died in 2020 from colon cancer. So, when the "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres later this year, the absence of its original star will no doubt be felt by fans worldwide. Now, Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige is opening up about why the creators behind the "Back Panther" franchise decided against recasting Boseman's role.
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report
The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
Jumanji 3 Plans Get Major Update With Dwayne Johnson
A third installment in filmmaker Jake Kasdan's Jumanji series is "definitely going to happen," according to executive producer Hiram Garcia. Garcia, who regularly works with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his film projects, promised that there are ongoing conversations about Jumanji, and that fans should expect to hear some news once Johnson, Kasdan, and Captain America star Chris Evans are done making Red One, the upcoming holiday action comedy for Prime Video. That project has been taking up a lot of bandwidth, according to Garcia, but that's the only reason nobody has been making some serious progress on the Jumanji franchise.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
New 'Tulsa King' Trailer Shows Sylvester Stallone Building a Criminal Empire
The countdown has begun for Sylvester Stallone’s crime drama Tulsa King. Paramount released a new trailer and poster for the upcoming series, and they are every bit as daring as the leading man himself. In the new clip, we see New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi, not receiving the welcome he was expecting from his bosses after keeping his mouth shut for 25 years and doing jail time. Rather, he’s exiled to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Keanu Reeves Returns as Constantine in New Fan Art for the DC Comics Sequel
Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been trying to decide how to move forward with the DC Extended Universe, and they have outsourced producers like J.J. Abrams. Abrams has been developing several DC Comics projects from the Justice League Dark lineup of characters and even a Black Superman project that was written by Ta-Nehesi Coates. Since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger of the latter has been up in the air because the studio wants to focus on Henry Cavill's version of the character. They also decided to change their minds on creating a new Constantine and announced a sequel to the 2005 film starring Keanu Reeves. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows the actor returning to the character.
Marvel Puts ‘Blade’ Movie on Hold
Blade was nearly ready to begin shooting, after undergoing a lengthy pre-production phase in Atlanta. Unfortunately, the film’s now on hold after former director Bassam Tariq left the project. Tariq departed in late September, and ever since then, Marvel has been looking for someone to replace him. Wouldn’t any number of up-and-coming directors be champing at the bit to get in the director’s chair for Marvel?
Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King Trailer Released by Paramount+
Sylvester Stallone is making the move to the small screen this fall, thanks to a new series from the creator of Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan, who has been a wildly prolific creator for Paramount over the past few years, bringing to life Yellowstone, 1883, and Mayor of Kingstown. Now, he shifts to the world of organized crime, and he has tapped the beloved Rocky star to lead the series cast. The series is called Tulsa King and it's arriving next month.
‘Black Adam’ Early Reviews Say The Rock Makes a Great Superhero
Dwayne Johnson always had the physique of a superhero, but finally, after years and years of development, he is officially playing one onscreen. In Black Adam, The Rock portrays a man of antiquity given enormous magical powers by the gods. Awakening in the present day, he confronts the modern world with anger and violence. (Can you blame him? I mean, look at the modern world.) It’s then up to the heroes of DC Comics’ Justice Society, including Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) to stop him.
Sylvester Stallone Plays a Mob Boss Taking the Midwest by Storm in ‘Tulsa King’ Trailer (Video)
Paramount+ today unveiled the full-length trailer for “Tulsa King,” the upcoming mafia series starring Sylvester Stallone from “Yellowstone” creator, Taylor Sheridan. The crime drama stars Stallone as New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who fresh off a 25-year prison sentence finds himself heading midwest on his boss’ orders. To set up his new criminal enterprise, Dwight taps a ring of locals to join his crew – and where he goes, violence and chaos inevitably follow.
Brendan Fraser Wants To Reprise ‘Mummy’ Role And Trashes Tom Cruise’s Version
Brendan Fraser has confirmed that he would love to reprise his role as Rick O’Connell in The Mummy once again. Brendan starred in the first three films: 1999’s The Mummy, 2001’s The Mummy Returns, and 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. The films were so popular they even spawned a ride at Universal Studios Florida.
Rivers Cuomo Reveals Which Metallica Riff Inspired Weezer’s ‘The Sweater Song’
Weezer famously offered a nod to Rivers Cuomo's metal upbringings with their 2021 album Van Weezer, but did you know that a Metallica song may have subconsciously served as an inspiration for one of their earliest hits? During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast (seen below), Cuomo reveals a tie to Metallica with "Undone (The Sweater Song)" that he never realized until years after the track was released.
