Grand Junction Prefers these Cover Songs over the Originals
When it boils down to it, a good song, for the most part, is a good song. The songs we grow up loving are special to us for a number of reasons, but at the core of the songs are things like melody, lyrics, harmonies, etc. That being said, artists...
Rivers Cuomo Reveals Which Metallica Riff Inspired Weezer’s ‘The Sweater Song’
Weezer famously offered a nod to Rivers Cuomo's metal upbringings with their 2021 album Van Weezer, but did you know that a Metallica song may have subconsciously served as an inspiration for one of their earliest hits? During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast (seen below), Cuomo reveals a tie to Metallica with "Undone (The Sweater Song)" that he never realized until years after the track was released.
40 Years Ago: Kiss Refuses to Die Quietly With ‘I Love It Loud’
The Vinnie Vincent era of Kiss did not start quietly. "I Love It Loud," co-written with Gene Simmons by the man then known as Vincent Cusano, was the first single released from Kiss' 1982 album Creatures of the Night and one of three he helped pen for the album. (The others were "Killer" with Simmons and "I Still Love You" with Paul Stanley.)
Two kids made their own Metallica video in 1989 and thinking about it, we're grateful we didn't have a camcorder then
This is what some young metal fans used to do before the internet was a thing
American Idol finalist Willie Spence, 23, posted clip belting out Christian song 'You Are My Hiding Place' in his Jeep before fatally plowing into parked semitruck in Tennessee
American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a heartbreaking video of him belting out a Christian song in his parked car hours before he died in a horror crash. The 23-year-old shared now chilling footage of him singing 'You Are My Hiding Place' before he slammed his 2019 Jeep Cherokee into a parked semitruck in Tennessee.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers
(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
Queen release unheard track featuring Freddie Mercury for the first time in 8 years
Queen will share a rediscovered and unreleased new track today (13 October), featuring the late Freddie Mercury.The song, entitled “Face It Alone” will be the band’s first release featuring Mercury in over eight years.The track was initially teased by guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor in May. It had been discovered when the band’s team returned to original sessions work on The Miracle box set reissue, which will be released in November.At the time, Taylor said the track was “a little little gem from Freddie that we’d kind of forgotten about”. May agreed, adding that “it’s beautiful, it’s...
‘Halloween Ends’ Reviews Say the Series Should Be Laid to Rest
Unfortunately for fans of the Halloween franchise, it seems that The Shape should have just stayed in prison. The David Gordon Green trilogy has been nothing if not divisive, with a strong start, a middling middle, and apparently, a pretty disappointing ending. While John Carpenter gave this trilogy his blessing, either even he couldn’t save it, or he was mostly hands-off.
Apparently Cookie Monster Has A Real Name?
I grew up watching Sesame Street. The show helped teach me to read. Then I had kids of my own and watched hours and hours of the show with them. My oldest daughter’s favorite was Elmo, but she also really loved Cookie Monster. So we had multiple Cookie Monster toys and stuffed animals in the house for years. We’d read Cookie Monster books, and I’d read them in a Cookie Monster voice.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9: Every Easter Egg and Secret
House of the Dragon has an amazing opening credits sequence, but it’s not static. Each episode, the opening changes to reflect the events of that episode, which characters will be spotlighted, what alliances have been formed or broken, and who has recently perished. That’s just one of the little...
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Changed the English Language
Paul McCartney said one of the songs from The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper' was inspired by a profession which upset people.
GW Hatchet
Get in the Halloween mood with this curated playlist of hauntingly creepy tunes
Even though classics like “Monster Mash” and “Thriller” will do the job to set the spooky season mood, sift through some less popularized but equally creepy songs ahead of Halloween. We curated a selection of unsettling melodies and haunting lyrics from both old school and new-era...
Disney Plans ‘Society of Explorers and Adventurers’ Movie With Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds and Qui Nguyen are apparently working on a new movie, centered around a mythology baked into Disney theme parks called “The Society of Explorers and Adventurers.” Qui Nguyen is best known for his work on various Broadway plays, but he’s also gotten a decent career as a screenwriter off the ground. He’s worked on Dispatches from Elsewhere, The Society, Incorporated, and Peg + Cat. He also wrote Raya and the Last Dragon and is currently working on the upcoming Disney animated film Strange World.
Mark Hoppus Tried to Buy Blink-182 Tickets but Couldn’t
Now it’s Blink-182 fans’ turn to experience the surprise known as “dynamic ticketing.”. The freshly reunited trio announced their 2023 reunion tour last week. But when those who wanted to go logged in for presales, some discovered high prices and low success rates. Billboard reported that some tickets were being sold for $600, with even standard-entry prices passing the $200 mark.
The FADER
Queen shares rediscovered track “Face It Alone” with Freddie Mercury vocals
Queen have released "Face It Alone," a previously unheard song the English rock band recorded with Freddie Mercury in 1989. The song was one of 30 tracked for The Miracle, Queen's second-to-last album with Mercury before the singer died in 1991 of AIDS complications. The band's Brian May and Roger...
"I Always Loved You The Best, Sid": Goodbye Moments From TV Shows That Never Fail To Make Us Sob
"You, Vision, are the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me. You are a body of wires and blood and bone that I created. You are my sadness and my hope. But mostly, you're my love."
New Clown Horror Movie So Gory Theaters Are Giving Out Barf Bags After Multiple Viewers Vomit, Pass Out
Can you imagine a movie being so disgusting that it makes you throw up? That’s apparently what happened to several moviegoers who attended screenings of the new horror movie Terrifier 2 this past week. According to reports and photos from social media, numerous moviegoers around the nation have been...
BLACKPINK's Jennie Performs Unreleased Song On First Night Of Tour: WATCH
The "BORN PINK" Tour kicked off in Seoul on Saturday night.
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer Singer Sara James Covers Billie Eilish, Releases New Version of “My Wave”
America’s Got Talent standout Sara James has made her way to Spotify’s studio to re-record one of her original songs. Spicing up this collaboration even more, the Polish singer also covered her favorite Billie Eilish track. Sara James Drops Two Spotify Singles. The 14-year-old songstress didn’t waste the...
