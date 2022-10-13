Queen will share a rediscovered and unreleased new track today (13 October), featuring the late Freddie Mercury.The song, entitled “Face It Alone” will be the band’s first release featuring Mercury in over eight years.The track was initially teased by guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor in May. It had been discovered when the band’s team returned to original sessions work on The Miracle box set reissue, which will be released in November.At the time, Taylor said the track was “a little little gem from Freddie that we’d kind of forgotten about”. May agreed, adding that “it’s beautiful, it’s...

5 DAYS AGO