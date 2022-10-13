Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Halloween Ends’ finally gets its Rotten Tomatoes score, and it’s much scarier than Michael Myers could ever be
The end of one of horror’s longest-running franchise is here, aptly named Halloween Ends, but it may just be the critical reception that will have you screaming. After five decades in the sun, Halloween Ends will see a much-needed climax to the Michael Myers canon. Marketing itself as the definitive end and with star Jamie Lee Curtis previously saying it will “f*ck you up”, the hype is very real for it. Considering the hit-and-miss history of Halloween sequels, you may not be shocked to see how the latest is faring critically, though.
'Halloween Ends' review: It's a bloody shame Jamie Lee Curtis didn't get a better sendoff
Just four years ago, Michael Myers stabbed his way to the top of the horror world again with the runaway hit “Halloween.” The fact that he's now falling down and impaling himself on his own blade (figuratively speaking) is both disappointing and head-scratching. The success of the 2018...
thedigitalfix.com
Is Halloween a true story? The young boy who inspired Michael Myers
The 1978 horror movie Halloween, directed by John Carpenter, is downright iconic, and has spawned multiple sequels, timelines and fan theories over the years. But, as fans get ready to see the latest thriller movie in the franchise, Halloween Ends, they may be shocked to hear that the story about the masked killer Michael Myers has some roots in the real world.
‘Halloween Ends’: Jamie Lee Curtis Deserves Far Better Than This Lame Horror-Franchise Finale
Slasher franchises habitually tease the demise of their murderous fiends, only to then renege on that promise. Thus, if you’re counting on Halloween Ends—the (unlucky) 13th entry in the series, including Rob Zombie’s two excellent remakes—to be the definitive resolution to the Michael Myers’ saga, I’ve got some prime Florida swampland to sell you.
‘Halloween Ends’: John Carpenter Reveals How He Feels About the End of the Trilogy
John Carpenter was the mastermind behind 1978's 'Halloween,' but here's what he thought about how 'Halloween Ends' concludes the latest timeline.
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
Collider
Laurie Strode Deserved a Better Ending in 'Halloween Ends'
Forty years, seven movies, three separate timelines and one powerful actress at the heart of it all: Jamie Lee Curtis has officially said goodbye to her character of Laurie Strode. She solidified a name for herself in 1978 with John Carpenter’s original Halloween and brought to life the most influential final girl in horror movie history. Saying goodbye to Laurie was never going to be simple, but David Gordon Green’s new timeline had promising potential. So much of Halloween Ends promotion centered around the closing of Laurie and Michael’s story, with Curtis officially saying goodbye to the character through tearful vignettes. It was unsure how the film would pay tribute to such an important character, but many fans feared she wouldn’t make it out alive. With Ends now out for the public to see, we know that Laurie does indeed make it out alive, but just because she lived doesn’t mean her story was closed properly. In fact, the entire thing left a sour taste.
Halloween Ends Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About The Trilogy’s Final Film
Reviews are in for Halloween Ends, the final installment of the new Halloween trilogy. So what are critics saying?
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
IGN
Halloween Ends: Ending Explained, Breakdown and Easter Eggs | Halloween Canon Fodder
Michael Myers returns for the last time in Halloween Ends, the 13th film in the epic horror franchise, but as the title suggests, he finally meets an end that seems pretty impossible to come back from. Even for him. So where does this film leave the Halloween franchise? Join IGN host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full breakdown, ending explained and all the Easter Eggs we could find.
Collider
‘Halloween H20’ Falls Short Thanks to Michael Myers’ Terrible Masks
Opinions have varied on David Gordon Green’s take on the saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. 2018’s Halloween had stellar reviews and a massive box office haul of $255.6 worldwide. Many loved the film, but some criticized how there was little of the watching from the shadows Boogeyman of the 1978 original. Critics and fans were less kind to last year’s Halloween Kills, with it disregarded as an over-the-top gore fest that served only as filler as we waited for this year’s finale, Halloween Ends.
ETOnline.com
David Gordon Green Says 'Exorcist' Sequel Will Honor the Legacy of the Original (Exclusive)
After resurrecting the Halloween franchise with Jamie Lee Curtis, filmmaker David Gordon Green is turning his attention to The Exorcist, writing and directing a new sequel that picks up 50 years after the 1973 film starring Ellen Burstyn. And yes, Burstyn is returning to the franchise as Chris MacNeil, the mother of a demon-possessed daughter.
ComicBook
Halloween: Ranking All 13 Movies in the Michael Myers Franchise
Out now in theaters and on Peacock is Halloween Ends, which aims to be the final conflict between Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. The pair first met in 1978, as Myers stalked his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois and met his match when Laurie evaded his torment. Over the next 40 years, the series would see one of the more confusing timelines of any other franchises, as it's full of retcons, contradictions, and reboots, with each new installment typically offering something exciting but also plenty of frustrations. Now that Halloween Ends has been unleashed, we can officially see how it stacks up to the franchise's history.
Collider
'Halloween Ends' Has a Colorful Connection to ‘Halloween III: Season of the Witch’
The day has finally come for slasher fans: Halloween Ends is in theaters everywhere and streaming on Peacock. The supposed final battle between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise saw many unique twists and turns, and was unlike any Halloween film we’ve seen before. That was by design, as the slasher shares a connection to one of the cult-favorite films in the franchise. Keen eye viewers will notice that in the classic opening credit sequence, director David Gordon Green used blue text instead of the typical orange. The only other film to do that in the franchise was Halloween III: Season of the Witch.
Best Halloween Movies of All Time
From costume parties to a night of trick or treating, Halloween offers no shortage of potential set pieces for cinematic drama. It’s then no surprise that the holiday plays different roles in different films and pops up across a slew of genres. John Carpenter’s 1978 seminal slasher (we all know the name) makes for an […]
Digital Trends
Halloween Ends review: a franchise mercy kill
Well, that’s finally over. Filmmaker David Gordon Green’s revival of the Halloween franchise, which started out strong with 2018’s Halloween before stumbling with 2021’s Halloween Kills, wraps up with this year’s appropriately titled Halloween Ends, a film intended to be the swan song for both his trilogy and original Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis’ involvement with the franchise. And while Green’s final installment manages to salvage some of the series’ appeal, Halloween Ends ultimately falls short of realizing the trilogy’s initial potential.
WBBJ
McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Halloween Ends
WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Universal Pictures’ Halloween Ends. Four years after her last encounter with masked killer Michael Myers, Laurie Strode is living with her granddaughter and trying to finish her memoir. Myers hasn’t been seen since, and Laurie finally decides to liberate herself from rage and fear and embrace life. However, when a young man stands accused of murdering a boy that he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that forces Laurie to confront the evil she can’t control.
How ‘Werewolf By Night’ Sets Up Marvel’s Horror Universe
Marvel’s new Halloween special on Disney+, Werewolf By Night, stands apart from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — as we know it right now. Just because the show is in black and white, it does not feature existing MCU characters, does not mean it can’t cross over into the rest of Marvel’s universe. In fact, the show very strongly hints that it is the first chapter in the story of a new Marvel team dedicated to fighting supernatural evil. Comic fans know them as the Midnight Suns.
Metallica + ‘Stranger Things’ Drone Light Show Is the Ultimate Halloween Display
Metallica have had a great year after seeing their music used in Netflix's hit show Stranger Things. Now, as we dive into the spooky season, video of an incredible Halloween light show incorporating both the band and the streaming series has emerged. The 400-foot spectacle involves drones that fly overhead...
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
"I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey," a narrator says as The Rocky Horror Picture Show gets underway. The word "strange" only begins to cover it. In Rocky Horror, a young, seemingly ordinary engaged couple, Brad Majors (Barry Bostwick) and Janet Weiss (Susan Sarandon) get stuck with a flat tire and stumble upon a castle. It belongs to Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a mad and gloriously flamboyant scientist who introduces himself as a "sweet transvestite" from Transylvania.
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0