Florida State

KELOLAND TV

6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Have You Visited This Historic East River South Dakota Mansion

South Dakota is filled with history, interesting history that can still be visited today. I suppose most folks think that history is primarily located in the Black Hills in general, and Deadwood in particular. Well, there's no doubt that those places hold a lot of amazing history! But if you think remarkable historical landmarks are confined to the Black Hills area, well, to be frank, you're mistaken.
DEADWOOD, SD
Mix 97-3

Is The Best South Dakota College Still in Sioux Falls?

Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Tuesday, November 1st. It's not easy for high school seniors to find a new place to call...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Voter registration shows South Dakota is changing

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After voter registration closes on October 24 at 5 p.m. and final numbers are posted for South Dakota’s November 8 general election, Republicans could hold their largest lead in at least 50 years, with roughly double what’s in the Democrats column. And “No-Party Affiliation/Independents” could be right behind the Democrats.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Cold temps approaching record lows in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the forecast shows, KELOLAND is in for a very cold night. Warm weather is certainly on pause across KELOLAND as temperatures are forecast to take a big tumble the next couple of days. Here are the record lows tonight for a few select...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KGLO News

Officials warn bird flu has been detected in flocks in NE, SD and MN

AMES — New bird flu cases have been reported this fall in Minnesota, South Dakota and Nebraska. The virus hasn’t resurfaced in Iowa since May, but experts are cautioning it could come back as wild birds migrate. State wildlife veterinarian Rachel Ruden says, “We can expect that as...
IOWA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested

(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
BARNESVILLE, MN
KEVN

South Dakota is the sixth highest state for fatal semi-truck crashes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Personal injury lawyers examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and found that South Dakota is the sixth highest state when it comes to the percentage of fatal crashes involving large semi-trucks. The research found that 24 of the 191 vehicles involved in...
WYOMING STATE
Mix 97-3

Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America

The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEVN

Study: South Dakota voters are not as engaged as they could be

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Election Day coming up, voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots but the number of people who actually make their voices heard might not be as high as anticipated. In a report released by WalletHub, South Dakota was ranked as one...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in South Dakota

If you live in South Dakota and you also happen to love seafood then here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Dakota that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious seafood.
KELOLAND TV

Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Mix 97-3

Mix 97-3

