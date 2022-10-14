Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
Here They Are, South Dakota’s 10 Most Peaceful Towns
There are a lot of things to love about South Dakota. As a transplanted Minnesotan who has spent every minute of his adult life (sometimes not acting like an adult) in South Dakota, I can't count all the reasons to live here. But a website has given us two:. Peaceful...
Have You Visited This Historic East River South Dakota Mansion
South Dakota is filled with history, interesting history that can still be visited today. I suppose most folks think that history is primarily located in the Black Hills in general, and Deadwood in particular. Well, there's no doubt that those places hold a lot of amazing history! But if you think remarkable historical landmarks are confined to the Black Hills area, well, to be frank, you're mistaken.
Women Takes Video As She Gets Charged And Gored By Buffalo
In South Dakota, We Know You Don't Get Too Close To The Buffalo! This gal didn't get that message. It seems to happen every year in South Dakota where someone gets too close to some of the bison at Custer State Park and it doesn't end well. Tourists are reminded...
Check Out This South Dakota 1880s Homestead Hideout Airbnb
Would you take your family for a stay in this authentic old-time 1880 homestead cabin with no electricity, no running water, but lots of amazing scenery!?. South Dakota has lots of wonderful scenic places to relax and unplug. But places to stay don't get much more rustic than this Badlands...
Is The Best South Dakota College Still in Sioux Falls?
Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Tuesday, November 1st. It's not easy for high school seniors to find a new place to call...
KELOLAND TV
Voter registration shows South Dakota is changing
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After voter registration closes on October 24 at 5 p.m. and final numbers are posted for South Dakota’s November 8 general election, Republicans could hold their largest lead in at least 50 years, with roughly double what’s in the Democrats column. And “No-Party Affiliation/Independents” could be right behind the Democrats.
KELOLAND TV
Cold temps approaching record lows in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the forecast shows, KELOLAND is in for a very cold night. Warm weather is certainly on pause across KELOLAND as temperatures are forecast to take a big tumble the next couple of days. Here are the record lows tonight for a few select...
Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls
Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great apple pie can excite anyone for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side. The Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when...
KGLO News
Officials warn bird flu has been detected in flocks in NE, SD and MN
AMES — New bird flu cases have been reported this fall in Minnesota, South Dakota and Nebraska. The virus hasn’t resurfaced in Iowa since May, but experts are cautioning it could come back as wild birds migrate. State wildlife veterinarian Rachel Ruden says, “We can expect that as...
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Race for Governor; SDSU Election Polling; South Dakota Tourism update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the latest developments in the South Dakota gubernatorial race with statehouse reporter Austin Goss. We also talk with SDSU associate professor of political science David Wiltse about SDSU polling on the race...
Is Minnesota Getting Rid Of Daylight Savings Time For Good?
Are Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota among the states that may be getting rid of Daylight Savings Time? Here's the latest. Daylight Savings Time started way back in 1918 to add more daylight to times when people were working as a way to boost wartime productivity. Every year since 1918...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
KEVN
South Dakota is the sixth highest state for fatal semi-truck crashes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Personal injury lawyers examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and found that South Dakota is the sixth highest state when it comes to the percentage of fatal crashes involving large semi-trucks. The research found that 24 of the 191 vehicles involved in...
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
KEVN
Study: South Dakota voters are not as engaged as they could be
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Election Day coming up, voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots but the number of people who actually make their voices heard might not be as high as anticipated. In a report released by WalletHub, South Dakota was ranked as one...
4 Great Seafood Places in South Dakota
If you live in South Dakota and you also happen to love seafood then here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Dakota that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious seafood.
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.
newscenter1.tv
Boarding school survivors share stories of abuse during Secy. Haaland’s visit to South Dakota
MISSION, S.D. — It was a historic and emotional Saturday on the Rosebud Reservation, as boarding school survivors gathered to share their stories. Listening was U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. “It is a historical event for everybody here,” said Rosebud Sioux Tribe President Scott Herman. Here are photos...
