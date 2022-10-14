7 Things That Surprised Me During My First Visit To Dollywood, Dolly Parton’s Amusement Park

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

I grew up in the South and have always known about Dollywood throughout my childhood — yet never had a chance to experience the theme park until a recent fall visit with my family.

Founded by singer-songwriter Dolly Parton, Dollywood is a theme park located in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. The park boasts over 50 rides and attractions and is well known for its live entertainment.

While I am not a big fan of theme parks, this one was very unique as it’s not just about the rides here, you get to experience the Appalachian region’s rich heritage. It’s no wonder Dollywood was voted best theme park in the country for the Tripadvisor 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards.

I had the opportunity to visit the park on a weekday and was surprised to see the place filling up with adults and seniors while most young children were still in school. I soon learned why the park is so popular for guests of all ages.

Dolly Parton is a Tennessee icon

Dolly Parton is a worldwide celebrity, but she’s also a well-loved local icon who was born and raised in Tennessee. There are various nods to her legacy throughout the park including The Chasing Rainbows Museum, which contains authentic memorabilia that chronicles Dolly’s life.

I also learned that Parton is quite the philanthropist — directing portions of the park’s proceeds to worthwhile causes such as animal conservation, environmental conservation, and children’s education.

The park is a pristine mountain getaway

I have been to some theme parks and have never seen one so clean and pristine. Dollywood’s website boasts that it has been voted “Most Beautiful Park” in the theme park industry, and it's easy to see why.

Everything is clean and manicured, the mountain air feels pure and fresh, and the park is pristine. You can explore the entire location and feel like you’ve had a curated experience of Appalachian mountain life in simpler times.

You can get up close and personal with eagles

Guests at Dollywood get to experience an up close and personal interaction with unique bird species, including one of the largest exhibits of non-releasable Bald Eagles in the United States.

Dollywood partners with The American Eagle Foundation to operate the Eagle Mountain Sanctuary at Dollywood, which serves to grant visitors a hands-on experience with the birds while educating the public about these endangered animals. The program also facilitates a raptor rehabilitation project and a Bald Eagle breeding and release program.

The park is filled with craft artisans

Throughout the park you can see local artisans crafting and selling their unique one-of-a-kind creations. During our visit we witnessed people creating beautiful blown glass sculptures, unique paper art with a historic color marbling technique, and artists crafting unique leather goods.

It was eye-opening for my family to see how Southern craftsmanship still exists.

There is a functional chapel that look straight out of a movie

In what resembles a scene out of an old Western film, there’s a functional chapel at Dollywood where crowds gather on wooden rocking chairs and lawn-front seating to experience live gospel music performances.

The chapel was built in the early 70s and recreated to resemble a church from turn-of-the-century Appalachia, adding to this unique Americana experience.

You can see the locals’ love and reverence for gospel music as they sing along with the performers and it's quite an experience that you can only experience in the South.

You can ride on a historic steam locomotive train

I have been on several trains but never a coal-powered steam locomotive, and it’s one of the only operational steam locomotive trains in the South.

The Dollywood Express consists of 2 Baldwin coal-fire steam trains and takes visitors around a scenic 2.5-mile loop around the park.

Riding a coal-powered locomotive is a unique experience, the train is loud and it’s exciting to realize you are riding a piece of history: these locomotives are over 80 years old and were used in Alaska during World War II to transport soldiers and supplies.

It’s a must for visiting during the holidays

As fall approaches and the weather cools in the South, it’s the best time to experience Dollywood. In October, there are Harvest-themed festivals with colorful pumpkin displays and Halloween events.

Starting November, the park goes into full gear for A Smoky Mountain Christmas with cute light displays, artists’ holiday wares, Christmas-themed performances, and seasonal Southern delicacies.