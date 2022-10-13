Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/14/22–10/17/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue: Unattended cooking causes structure fire; one left unconscious
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 14, units from Cheyenne Fire Rescue were called to the 1700 block of East 17th Street in response to a structure fire. Authorities said properly placed smoke detectors notified occupants of the apartment building to evacuate and call...
capcity.news
Laramie County Animal Control saves 5-week-old kitten stuck in storm drain
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A kitten was rescued by Laramie County Animal Control last week. On Oct. 12, Laramie County Animal Control received a phone call concerning screams from a storm drain located at Firestone Complete Auto Care. When Animal Control Officer Nguyen investigated the area, she found a screaming...
Cheyenne Police Ask For Help In Identifying Porch Pirate
Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a recent theft of a generator from someone's porch. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The suspect [shown in the video below], left the passenger side of a mid-to-late 2000s model Silver Ford Focus, went up on the porch, and took the generator. The generator was a Champion Model 4375 W.
Despite How it Looks, Cheyenne Police Aren’t Seeing More Runaways
Even though it seems like a lot more Cheyenne kids are running away from home these days, police say that's actually not the case. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the department's active use of social media has raised some questions regarding the frequency of runaway juveniles. "We have increased...
oilcity.news
Two die in single-vehicle crash along Highway 287
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people have died after a single-vehicle wreck that took place Oct. 13 along Highway 287 outside Laramie. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the vehicle was headed southbound at a high rate of speed when it ran off the roadway to the right. After sliding sideways half off the road, the car tripped and rolled several times. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt at the time, and both were ejected from the car.
One Found Unconscious After Fire Breaks Out at Cheyenne Apartment
A Cheyenne resident was found unconscious after Cheyenne Fire Rescue says "a carelessly left pan with burning food on the stove" sparked a fire in their apartment. Battalion Chief Kipp Sanders says firefighters were called to the scene in the 1700 block of E. 17th Street shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and arrived to find the victim passed out at the bottom of the stairs near a basement apartment.
Larimer County Sheriff’s Office: Drug Trafficking Group ‘Dismantled’
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force says a recent investigation and resulting arrests have ''dismantled" a drug ring specializing in cocaine that had been trafficking drugs in northern Colorado, including Fort Collins, Loveland, and other communities in the area. That's according to a task force media release posted on the...
Larimer County Man Facing Attempted Murder, Menacing Charges
A 46-year-old Colorado man is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder and felony menacing in connection with an Oct. 8 incident in Wellington. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the incident began a little before 3:30 p.m. on October 8 when a man called the Larimer County 911 and told them he had killed a woman and a child.
Cheyenne Police Announce Trunk Or Treat Event Later This Month
The Cheyenne Police Department has announced a Trunk or Treat event for October 28. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, the event will run from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in front of the Public Safety Center at 415 West 18th street.
KKTV
2 semis crash along Colorado highway, 1 catches fire
LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was injured following a crash between two semis on a Colorado highway Friday. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened at about 12:20 p.m. along Highway 34 near I-25 in the Loveland area. CDOT announced both directions of Highway 34 were closed at about 12:35 p.m. One of the semis caught fire.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Max Duggan – DUI, speeding...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/8/22–10/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Fire Rescue And Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Are Asking Residents To Be Mindful Of Winter Weather Safety
With colder temperatures already here, Cheyenne Fire Rescue and Cheyenne Regional want to remind homeowners they need to be winter ready. As well as with the recent event in Pennsylvania we want to make sure the community is aware of the dangers of Carbon Monoxide as well as the need for Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Alarms in the home.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
A 61 Year-Old Arrested In Laramie For Aggravated Assault
A Laramie man is currently in jail facing aggravated assault charges. On October 10, 2022, at approximately 2:48 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to a report of an aggravated assault in the 1700 block of N. McCue Street. The victim reported having a pistol pointed at him while at a stoplight.
Laramie Woman Arrested On Felony Possession
A woman is currently in jail on a felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charge, according to a release by the Laramie Police Department. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 08:52 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of General Brees Road for a report of a suspicious female.
sweetwaternow.com
WHP Responds to Plane Crash Along Interstate 80
No one was injured in a small-engine plane crash this afternoon along Interstate 80 near milepost 324 between Laramie and Cheyenne, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). Around 2:40 this afternoon, WHP troopers responded to a plane crash in the area of milepost 324 on Interstate 80 around the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Ghosts: 144-Year-Old Laramie Civic Center Actively Used, And Actively Haunted
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With more than 140 years of history and covering 167,000 square feet, the Laramie Plains Civic Center is bound to have secrets – some benign and others supposedly supernatural. Whether those secrets tiptoe into the realm of the paranormal is...
Nice Week Ahead For SE Wyoming, 70s Possible By Tuesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect warm, almost summer-like weather this week. ""After a weak cool front passes through the area today, a gradual warming trend will begin Sunday into next week. Not October like weather as we'll be 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year during this timeframe. It will also be dry. Clive, the buffalo, will continue to enjoy the mild to warm conditions as we don't have rain or snow in the forecast this upcoming week. For more information on your local forecast, go to: weather.gov/cys."
