DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Just in time for the arrival of cooler weather, Taco Del Mar is introducing a new menu item to its ranks that adds a twist to an already exciting offer. The brand’s variation of Totchos is perfect for anyone looking to indulge in comfort while also experiencing an array of flavors that fit the signature Pacific Northwest style. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005159/en/ Taco Del Mar introduces its take on Totchos

