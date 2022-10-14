ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Hunters Reminded to Respect Active Maine Logging Operations

With various fall seasons underway, hunters are reminded access to privately owned land is a privilege. Numerous fall hunting seasons are underway in Maine. For some hunters, tracking down a monster bull moose, or getting after grouse, requires some dirt road driving. Some of these dirt roads are owned and maintained by private landowners and logging companies. Access and use of these roads and land is a privilege, not a right.
MAINE STATE
New Location for Aroostook County Fitness in Presque Isle, Maine

New Location for Aroostook County Fitness in Star City. Aroostook County Fitness celebrated their Grand Opening at their new location at 499 Main Street in Presque Isle, Maine. Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting. They recently hosted their official ribbon cutting with the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, September...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Single-Vehicle Accident on Main Street in Presque Isle

A 66-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after the vehicle she was driving went off Main Street in Presque Isle Tuesday morning. According to the Presque Isle Police Department, a blue Jeep was travelling south around 9:10 a.m. when it left the road near the North Street intersection. The vehicle jumped the curb and continued down a grassy incline before coming to a stop near some trees above the Presque Isle Stream.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Sept. 26 – Oct. 2

Here are a few of the incidents Troop F of the Maine State Police responded to during the week of September 26th through October 2nd. Summaries may be minimally edited. Man arrested for possession of meth and trespassing in Mars Hill. On September 30th, Sgt. Clark and Trooper Rider responded...
MAINE STATE
Spark from Welding Equipment Ignites Small Fire on UMPI Campus

The Presque Isle Fire Department responded to a small fire Tuesday afternoon at a construction area outside Wieden Hall at the University of Maine at Presque Isle. Renovation work is underway at the building and the construction site is surrounded by a chain link fence, according to UMPI Communications Director Rachel Rice.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Fire Department Honors Assistant Fire Chief in Sherman, Maine

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of James Kravfe Sr. who passed away Friday morning after his battle with cancer. We especially want to express our condolences to his wife and three children. Kravfe was the Assistant Fire Chief in the town of Sherman. The Fire Department...
SHERMAN, ME
Presque Isle, ME
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

