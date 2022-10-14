Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Fairfield & MSSM Soccer Teams Split Girls/Boys Soccer Games
The Fort Fairfield Tigers girls’ and boys’ soccer teams played the MSSM Penguins under the lights on Thursday in a Class D North matchups. Both Fort Fairfield teams will make the playoffs, while the MSSM teams sit on the brink of a spot in the dance. Fast start...
Man’s Body Retrieved from the St. John River Near Fort Kent, Maine
Body of Canadian Man Retrieved from the St. John River Near Fort Kent, Maine. The body of a Canadian man has been retrieved Friday morning from the St. John River near the town of Fort Kent, according to News Center Maine (WCSH). Spokesperson Mark Latti with the Maine Department of...
Beautiful Country Living at its Finest in Monticello, Maine
For many people, living in Aroostook County is all about being at one with nature. The goal is to find a place that has beautiful views, privacy with access to the local community. Well, we’ve found the ideal place for you. This uniquely designed home has all the elements...
When Should We Expect the First Snowfall in Presque Isle, Maine?
The question this time of year is - when will we get our first snowfall? It’s one we all ask because it marks a significant start to winter. It’s obviously hard to narrow it down to the exact date, and it’s not the same time for different areas, but we can base our best guess on previous years.
Hunters Reminded to Respect Active Maine Logging Operations
With various fall seasons underway, hunters are reminded access to privately owned land is a privilege. Numerous fall hunting seasons are underway in Maine. For some hunters, tracking down a monster bull moose, or getting after grouse, requires some dirt road driving. Some of these dirt roads are owned and maintained by private landowners and logging companies. Access and use of these roads and land is a privilege, not a right.
New Location for Aroostook County Fitness in Presque Isle, Maine
New Location for Aroostook County Fitness in Star City. Aroostook County Fitness celebrated their Grand Opening at their new location at 499 Main Street in Presque Isle, Maine. Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting. They recently hosted their official ribbon cutting with the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, September...
Single-Vehicle Accident on Main Street in Presque Isle
A 66-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after the vehicle she was driving went off Main Street in Presque Isle Tuesday morning. According to the Presque Isle Police Department, a blue Jeep was travelling south around 9:10 a.m. when it left the road near the North Street intersection. The vehicle jumped the curb and continued down a grassy incline before coming to a stop near some trees above the Presque Isle Stream.
Woman Pleads Guilty to Possession of 92 lbs of Meth & Four Handguns in Presque Isle, Maine
A 41-year-old woman entered a guilty plea on Thursday for possession of more than 500 grams of meth with the intent to distribute. She also pleaded guilty to possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances. The guilty pleas were made in the U.S. District Court in Bangor,...
Handlebar Saloon Opens Up on Market Square in Houlton, Maine
A new business called the Handlebar Saloon has opened up on Market Square in Houlton. By the looks of their Facebook posts, business is good and people from around the area are coming in to check it out. The best way to describe the new location is using their own...
Remodel Complete; Presque Isle Back To Two Dunkin Locations
After a few weeks of confusion, congestion, and craziness your morning run for coffee in Presque Isle has become a bit easier. The Dunkin’ location on Main Street has been closed since September 19 for a remodel of the store. You can get back to your normal routine now.
A Magical Grieving Process Is Unfolding In This Small Maine Town
This piece has been written, and rewritten several times. I felt it is best to lead the article with a few words from the parents of Libby Grass. With permission I am sharing a few words from a beautifully written post. “I want to thank our friends!! Without you helping...
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Sept. 26 – Oct. 2
Here are a few of the incidents Troop F of the Maine State Police responded to during the week of September 26th through October 2nd. Summaries may be minimally edited. Man arrested for possession of meth and trespassing in Mars Hill. On September 30th, Sgt. Clark and Trooper Rider responded...
Caribou Fire and Forest Rangers Fight Hay Baler Fire in Caribou, Maine
The Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department put out a hay baler fire in Caribou, Maine Thursday evening with assistance from the Maine Forest Rangers. The fire spread to surrounding parts of the field in the area of 509 Van Buren Road. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on October 6, 2022.
Spark from Welding Equipment Ignites Small Fire on UMPI Campus
The Presque Isle Fire Department responded to a small fire Tuesday afternoon at a construction area outside Wieden Hall at the University of Maine at Presque Isle. Renovation work is underway at the building and the construction site is surrounded by a chain link fence, according to UMPI Communications Director Rachel Rice.
Police: Fort Kent Man Charged with Shooting Neighbor’s Pit Bull
Police: Fort Kent Man Arrested for Shooting Neighbor’s Pit Bull. The Fort Kent Police Department have charged a 74-year-old Fort Kent man with animal cruelty after he admitted to shooting a neighbor’s 3-year-old blue nose pit bull. The family dog named Moose was found dead in their Summer...
Fire Department Honors Assistant Fire Chief in Sherman, Maine
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of James Kravfe Sr. who passed away Friday morning after his battle with cancer. We especially want to express our condolences to his wife and three children. Kravfe was the Assistant Fire Chief in the town of Sherman. The Fire Department...
Q 96.1
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0