Meet the new star of Riches, the glamorous show that’s ‘a love letter to Black London’
It's 10:28 am in Atlanta when Deborah Ayorinde dials in to speak over Zoom from a hotel room in the city. The London-born actress is just as glamorous as her fictional counterpart in the upcoming series Riches - in which she will star as the leading lady - as she beams from the screen. Long flowing hair, glowing skin and immaculate posture all lend themselves to an aura of seemingly effortless sophistication. Naturally, she was one of Jezebel magazine's 50 Most Beautiful Atlantans in 2014.
Queen Consort dazzles as she presents Booker Prize alongside Dua Lipa
The Queen Consort made an appearance at London’s Roundhouse last night to present the 2022 Booker Prize. Dressed in all black, she was spotted chatting with pop singer Dua Lipa, who delivered a speech on the night. This year’s Booker Prize ceremony, the first fully in-person since 2019, has been described as part of a ‘new look, vibrant winner ceremony, designed to celebrate and connect this year’s Booker writers with a wide range of readers’ by its organisers.
14-year-old becomes one of the first runway models with Down syndrome to walk at New York Fashion Week
'I really love wearing the beautiful dresses. They make me feel really amazing.'
Royal biographers, ex-parliamentarians and aristocracy ‘outraged’ by upcoming season of The Crown
There is growing opprobrium over the storyline of The Crown, after it has emerged that Netflix has invented a scene in which the then Prince Charles tells Princess Diana she should be ‘thrown… into jail for being a bad mother.’ Commenting on this, the official royal biographer of the late Queen Mother, William Shawcross, told the Telegraph that it was ‘odious and deliberately hurtful’.
Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti Criticizes Global Streamers’ Approach To Rights – Mipcom Cannes
Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti has criticized the global streamers’ approach to rights and data sharing, as he predicts “in five-to-10 years time IP and talent will be the most important way of creating value.” Banijay has placed intense focus on developing talent and IP since the acquisition of Endemol Shine Group in 2020 – which he said had happened “faster than we thought” – and Bassetti used his Mipcom keynote to talk down the SvoD’s approach to retaining the majority of rights, although he conceded “they give us fantastic opportunities and challenge us.” “It’s not fair to ask talent for everything...
Chanel hosts impactful panel of young creatives at Cliveden Literary Festival
Since 2017, Cliveden House has been the rightful home of the Cliveden Literary Festival. A two-day event bringing together the crème de la crème of authors, politicians and thought-leaders across the country, the historic grounds of this 17th-century house provides the perfect setting for its coveted schedule of speakers. After all, it is where Nancy Astor hosted the so-called Cliveden Set back in the 1920s; a group of politically influential people including the Duke of Manchester, Lord Lothian and Lord Halifax.
Consort to be ‘quietly dropped’ from Queen Camilla’s title
According to the Telegraph, royal aides are apparently hoping to ‘quietly drop “Consort”’ from Queen Camilla’s title to ‘bring her in line with centuries of wives of Kings before her’. The newspaper reports that it is predicted that the title of ‘Consort’ will...
