Read full article on original website
Related
msuspartans.com
Field Hockey Tops Indiana in Overtime Thriller
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Led by Celina Riccardo's sudden death overtime goal, Michigan State topped Indiana, 1-0, Sunday afternoon at Ralph Young Field. The Spartans move to 7-7 overall and 1-6 in conference play with the win, notching their first Big Ten of the season. Indiana falls to 8-8 overall and 1-5 in the league. The game served as the Spartans' annual pink game for breast cancer awareness.
msuspartans.com
Spartan Men Close Out Homestand against Rutgers Sunday
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State men's soccer completes a two-game homestand, taking on Rutgers on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at DeMartin Stadium. The Spartans will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX by celebrating women within the program. Veronica Bolanos and Miriam Bingham will be on the...
msuspartans.com
Spartans Late Flurry Falls Just Short, 3-2
East Lansing -- Michigan State nearly came all the way back from a 3-0 second-period deficit, scoring twice in the third period and putting forth a flurry of shots in the final minute but fell, 3-2, to No. 16 UMass-Lowell and split the weekend series. MSU scored early and late...
msuspartans.com
Volleyball Falls to Indiana in Five Set Thriller
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Michigan State volleyball was defeated on the road in five sets on Sunday, Oct. 16, falling 3-2 to Indiana (25-21, 23-25, 25-27, 25-23, 10-15) at Wilkinson Hall. The Spartans fought to cut an eight-point deficit in set five to just three, but Indiana hung on to claim victory.
msuspartans.com
Michigan State Beats Wisconsin in Overtime, 34-28
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to fifth-year graduate senior wide receiver Jayden Reed in the second overtime period and the Spartans beat Wisconsin, 34-28, in front of 72,526 fans at Spartan Stadium on Homecoming Saturday. Thorne completed 21-of-28...
msuspartans.com
Hackett Tied for Fourth Place, Michigan State Tied for Ninth at Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational
East Lansing, Mich. – Drew Hackett is tied for fourth place individually and Michigan State's men's golf team is tied for ninth place among 16 teams at the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational, being played at Quail Valley Golf Club in Vero Beach, Fla. The 16-team field, playing on the...
msuspartans.com
Post-Game Quotes: Wisconsin
Thanks everyone for coming out. We really appreciate it. Just really proud of our guys tonight, just the way they stuck with it. They stuck together, handled adversity, responded to adversity, and blocked out the noise. Very good intentional focus today as a football team, we just continued to play the next play, focused on playing one play at a time, six seconds a play and played with relentless effort, and just believing in each other and believing in what we're doing, and staying together. We played complementary football more often tonight and we executed more often tonight and so we got the results that we wanted. I'm just really proud of our guys and everyone in our organization for sticking together and pushing through adversity to be able to get the job done. I want to thank our fans, with Homecoming, this is an important weekend for Spartan Nation and our fans were a huge, huge factor in the game today. Our student section was loud. We really feed off of our fans, really feed off the energy of Spartan Nation and that was a factor for our players. I just want to thank our fans for hanging in there with us. I know it's been a tough stretch for all of us, but that's what we do as Spartans. We don't quit, we just keep chopping and keep going after it relentlessly until we get it right. We took a step in the right direction today and I'm really proud of everybody involved, all Spartans.
msuspartans.com
Volleyball Sets New Program Attendance Record
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State volleyball played in front of the largest crowd in Spartan volleyball history on Friday night with 7,326 fans in attendance at the Breslin Center. Friday night's crowd breaks the mark of 6,838 set at the Jam Jenison match in 2016. The Spartans were defeated by No. 24-ranked Michigan, 3-0 (25-17, 30-28, 25-22), but the overall score doesn't accurately depict just how close the match.
msuspartans.com
Several Spartans Set Personal Bests at Highly Competitive Nuttycombe Invitational
MADISON, Wis. - Several runners from the Michigan State men's and women's cross country teams posted their career-best times on Friday at the Nuttycombe Invitational, while the No. 17 MSU women took 18th place and the No. 27 Spartan men finished in 23rd in the championship races at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Hart throws shade at James Franklin following Michigan's dominant win
Mike Hart was back on the sideline for Michigan in Week 7 after his medical emergency in Week 6. He was also feeling well enough after the huge win to troll Penn State head coach James Franklin. One of Franklin’s signature items each week is a tweet using only the...
Death of Bruins head chef Keith Garman has hit players hard as team honors longtime friend
BOSTON — Keith Garman’s name is not on the Boston Bruins’ roster. He is, however, in the hearts and minds of every person in the historic organization. He was an important member of the Bruins as the team’s head chef the last four years. He passed away unexpectedly Oct. 11. He was 33. ...
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
WMUR.com
Boston Athletic Association to disqualify 2021 Boston Marathon winner's result
BOSTON — A 2021 Boston Marathon winner's result will be disqualified, the Boston Athletic Association announced on Friday. The findings of an Athletics Integrity Unit investigation into Diana Kipyokei, a Kenyan who was the first woman to cross the finish line in the October 2021 race with a time of 2:24:45, led officials to disqualify the first-place finish pending an appeals process.
Kent Co. looks to turn former golf course into 125-acre park
Kent County says the large development taking over the former Silver Lake Country Club golf course will have extensive trails and, potentially, a dog park.
iheart.com
2021 Boston Marathon Winner To Be Disqualified For Alleged Doping
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon will be disqualified after a doping investigation, pending an appeal. Diana Kipyogei of Kenya won the Women's Division race in the 2021 Boston Marathon, which was held in October 2021. Kipyogei finished the race with a time of...
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
WCVB
Pembroke woman killed when tree falls on car during storm in Tennessee
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A Pembroke, Massachusetts, woman died after a tree fell on her car during a storm in Nashville. Laurel Flaherty, 22, was a first-year law student at Belmont University. Family friends said she was an avid equestrian, who volunteered at a Tennessee nonprofit called "Saddle Up!" —...
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
plymptonhalifaxexpress.com
Halifax mourns youth softball coach
Beloved Halifax youth softball coach Thomas R. “TJ” Bauer, Jr., was struck and killed early Saturday morning while walking on Route I-495 near Plainville. He is believed to have been walking north when he was struck by a Volvo SUV, just north of Exit 36B. The Volvo driver was not hurt.
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
Comments / 0