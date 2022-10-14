Thanks everyone for coming out. We really appreciate it. Just really proud of our guys tonight, just the way they stuck with it. They stuck together, handled adversity, responded to adversity, and blocked out the noise. Very good intentional focus today as a football team, we just continued to play the next play, focused on playing one play at a time, six seconds a play and played with relentless effort, and just believing in each other and believing in what we're doing, and staying together. We played complementary football more often tonight and we executed more often tonight and so we got the results that we wanted. I'm just really proud of our guys and everyone in our organization for sticking together and pushing through adversity to be able to get the job done. I want to thank our fans, with Homecoming, this is an important weekend for Spartan Nation and our fans were a huge, huge factor in the game today. Our student section was loud. We really feed off of our fans, really feed off the energy of Spartan Nation and that was a factor for our players. I just want to thank our fans for hanging in there with us. I know it's been a tough stretch for all of us, but that's what we do as Spartans. We don't quit, we just keep chopping and keep going after it relentlessly until we get it right. We took a step in the right direction today and I'm really proud of everybody involved, all Spartans.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO