Absolutely Gorgeous Modern Home with Spectacular Views of The City Skyline and Red Rock Mountains Seeks $4.995 in Henderson

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
jammin1057.com
13 Las Vegas Birthday Places You Should Visit To Celebrate Your Big Day
Did someone say celebration? It’s YOUR birthday and all of us from Jammin’ 105.7 want to wish you a special Happy Birthday!. We hope you woke up today feeling energized and happy. Celebrating a birthday is a beautiful thing especially for a beautiful person like yourself. We hope...
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las Vegas
One might not think that a desert is a place full of nature, history, and vast visual beauty. Welcome to Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. This amazing park is located about 55 miles northeast of Las Vegas. And approximately 16 miles south of Overton, Nevada; a small unincorporated town located at the north end of Lake Mead, this park is a true geological wonder.
Mama Pam Real Thai Appears to Be Planned for Henderson
The concept may be related to Decatur Boulevard’s now-defunct Pam Real Thai Las Vegas
constructiondive.com
$5B medical campus breaks ground in Las Vegas
Pacific Group, a Salt Lake City-based developer and general contractor, broke ground Oct. 4 on the $5 billion Helios Health and Wellness campus in Las Vegas, according to a company release shared with Construction Dive. The mixed-use project will include more than 2 million square feet of laboratory, research and...
Fox5 KVVU
Raising Cane’s to open location with its largest dining room in Las Vegas Valley on Thursday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raising Cane’s announced that it will open a new location in North Las Vegas on Thursday. According to the eatery, the new location, which is located at 3737 W. Craig Road, will open its doors at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20. The location will...
Neighbors voice concerns after trash was dumped onto street in southwest Las Vegas valley
A neighborhood in the Southwest Las Vegas valley is concerned after a load of recyclables was dumped onto one of their streets
kiiky.com
15 Best Nail Tech Schools in Las Vegas 2022 | Requirements
Las Vegas is the ideal location to start a career in nail technology. The busy salons in Vegas are constantly crowded with tourists who want to get groomed before going out, so there is never a dull moment there. In the City of Lights, there is always a demand for...
Poker player wins almost half a million dollar jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A three-card poker player at Bally’s Las Vegas on the Strip recently won a jackpot. According to Bally’s Las Vegas social media accounts, the player is not being identified. They won $496,675.95 at the table game. Bally’s Las Vegas is in the process of changing its name to Horseshoe Las Vegas. […]
Five Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found for Sale (Las Vegas Edition)
CraigslistRoll the dice on these five cheap, used Craigslist finds.
foxwilmington.com
Las Vegas Woman Recorded During Outburst on Delta Flight Tells Inside Edition She ‘Lost Control’
After admitting to losing her patience while on a flight in an incident caught on camera, Anna Dugan is speaking out exclusively to Inside Edition. “I am not sitting here because I did something I am proud of,” Dugan, 32, told Inside Edition. Dugan was on a Delta flight...
foxwilmington.com
Nevada Woman Kicked Off Plane Over Dog Admits She Lost Her Cool
A Las Vegas woman who was kicked off a plane is speaking exclusively to Inside Edition. The incident happened on a Delta flight leaving Atlanta for New York. It started when Anna Dugan was told to put her dog in a carrying case. The 32-year-old woman says she complied but called the flight attendant “petty.” That’s when she was allegedly told to grab her things and get off the plane. Dugan began to become angry at the flight attendant and threw a bottle at another passenger.
foodgressing.com
ARCADE at Horseshoe Las Vegas is Now Open
The ARCADE at Bally’s Las Vegas is now open as the resort continues its rebrand into Horseshoe Las Vegas. Designed by Aria Group, the 7,000-square-foot arcade is illuminated by a glow of bright neon lights and offers a high-energy, multi-sensory experience for all ages and skill levels. The venue...
8newsnow.com
Twisted ‘tail’ of Las Vegas first responders saving a crafty kitten
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When a cat gets stuck up a tree, who gets the call? The old belief is that firefighters will rush to the rescue. What about a cat stuck in a car or behind a bathroom sink? It turns out firefighters also respond to this – with approval – along with police ready to help.
Woman drowns at Lake Mohave after she went missing day prior
A woman's body was found at Lake Mohave on Sunday afternoon after she went the day prior.
Ready for short drive, Las Vegas? Powerball jackpot Monday climbs to $480M
Another shot at a lottery jackpot worth nearly a half-billion dollars is up for grabs if you're willing to make a short drive. The estimated main Powerball prize for Monday's drawing climbed to $480 million after no tickets on Saturday matched all five numbers and the Powerball, according to the multistate lottery game's website.
Fox5 KVVU
New Las Vegas coffee shop hires people of all abilities, owner says workers are eager and dedicated
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new Las Vegas coffee shop is proud to train and hire workers of all abilities, fulfilling a need in Las Vegas to help those who are disabled find meaningful work and competitive pay. Dig It! Coffee recently opened up off Casino Center Drive at...
A ‘little’ relief for Las Vegas valley renters: Monthly average price down, vacancies up
Rental prices are down and vacancy rates are up -- both slightly --according to a report released by the Nevada State Apartment Association.
Female pedestrian struck by car Oct. 5 in NW valley dies, Metro says
A woman walking in a marked crosswalk in the northwest valley when hit by a car earlier this month has died from her injuries, Metro said Sunday.
Report: Las Vegas apartments showing decline in rent
A report released this week shows apartment rents in Southern Nevada declining during the past quarter while vacancy rates are rising from the all-time low set last year.
963kklz.com
New Arcade Opens On The Las Vegas Strip
There’s a hot new arcade that just opened on the Las Vegas strip, as part of the Bally’s remodel. Earlier this year it was announced that Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas was rebranding. Caesar’s Entertainment announced that it would be changed to Horseshoe Las Vegas. According to Caesar’s, the Horseshoe brand is known for “gaming, poker and making it right for the gambler.” They claim the brand was started “by gamblers, for gamblers” and that the brand is known for its no-limit betting. (Travel Agent Central).
Comments / 0