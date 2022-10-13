Read full article on original website
NBA
Cavaliers Waive Five Players
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Sharife Cooper, forward Mamadi Diakite, forward Nate Hinton, guard R.J. Nembhard, and forward Jamorko Pickett, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Nembhard (6-4, 200), who originally signed a Two-Way contract with Cleveland on Oct....
NBA
Cavaliers Exercise Contract Options on Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised the third-year (2023-24) contract option on Evan Mobley and the fourth-year (2023-24) contract option on Isaac Okoro, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Mobley (7-0, 215), who was selected third overall by the Cavaliers in...
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies finalize 2022-23 opening night roster
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team waived forward/center Killian Tillie and wing Dakota Mathias to finalize their opening night roster for the 2022-23 regular season. The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2022-23 regular season against the New York Knicks at 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at FedExForum. The...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
NBA
Antonio Daniels on Pelicans development, NBA Western Conference | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi are joined by Antonio Daniels (5:00) of Bally Sports and Sirius XM for a spirited discussion of the Pelicans playoff chances in the Western Conference, reasonable expectations moving forward, and the development of younger Pels players. We...
NBA
Lakers Waive Harrison, Pierre-Louis, and Huff
The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on guards Shaquille Harrison and Nate Pierre-Louis and center Jay Huff, it was announced today. Harrison, who was signed by the Lakers on Oct. 8, appeared in two preseason games and averaged 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 12.0 minutes per game.
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 1
Each Monday throughout the 2022-23 season, we’ll present The Five topics you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. Before we dive into the 82-course meal that is the NBA regular season, we had to have an appetizer and the preseason gave us just enough to whet our appetite over the past two weeks.
NBA
Cavaliers Sign Mamadi Diakite to a Two-Way Contract
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Mamadi Diakite (MAH-mah-dee dee-ah-KEE-tay) to a Two-Way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Diakite (6-9, 224) appeared in all four preseason games for the Cavaliers, averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.25 steals and...
NBA
Kings Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
Today the Sacramento Kings announced the opening night roster. The regular season is set to begin next Wednesday, October 19 against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento waived guards Jeriah Horne, Sam Merrill and Alex O’Connell to set the roster at 17. Rookie guard Keon Ellis and...
NBA
Who will win MVP? Sam Smith's 2022-23 NBA Awards Predictions
If you can’t grab the gold ring, here’s some silver worth having in the annual NBA awards. These are some guesses for the Class of 2023. Most Valuable Player: Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors. There are better talents in the NBA, and certainly better defenders. On that side...
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies sign Brandon Clarke to multi-year contract extension
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed forward/center Brandon Clarke to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Clarke (6-7 ¾, 210) appeared in 64 games (one start) and averaged 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a career-high 1.06 blocks...
NBA
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors agree on 4-year contract extension
The Golden State Warriors and forward Andrew Wiggins have agreed to a multiyear extension, the team announced this weekend. The reported four-year deal is worth up to $109 million. The Warriors have now locked up two of their stars with guard Jordan Poole also agreeing to a contract extension on Saturday. Wiggins officially signed his new contract extension the same day.
NBA
Boston Celtics Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Bill Russell
2022-23 City Edition Uniforms to Pay Homage to a True Champion of Gold. This season, the Boston Celtics are honoring the life and legacy of Hall of Famer Bill Russell through a variety of celebrations, including tribute games, dedicated uniform, and an on-court commemoration. The 2022-23 Boston Celtics City Edition...
NBA
Power Rankings, Week 1: Warriors, Bucks lead the way to begin 2022-23
It remains rather amazing how much better the Western Conference was for so long. Over the 22 seasons from 1999-00 through 2020-21, the West won 56.5% of its regular-season games against the East. Only once in that 22-season stretch (2008-09) did the East have a better record in interconference games.
NBA
"We're All Getting On The Same Page" | Jazz Beginning To Establish A Culture And Identity
NBA life in the preseason isn't about winning and losing. It's about seeing progress from one game to the next and learning to grow as a team. Mission accomplished for the Utah Jazz. "We're all getting on the same page, so I think everybody's bought into what we're doing on...
NBA
Trail Blazers Sign Nassir Little to Multi-Year Contract Extension
PORTLAND, Ore. (October 17, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed forward Nassir Little to a multi-year contract extension, it was announced today by General Manager Joe Cronin. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Nassir is a talented player who has grown every year...
NBA
FanDuel Values of the Night
NOTE: Injury reporting is especially fluid in the NBA, where the status of multiple players can change during the course of a day. Therefore, although the following serves as a foundation for the latest injury report as of the time the article is written, check back throughout the course of the day with RotoWire for the latest news regarding the status of all players on that night’s slate, including those carrying injury designations that aren’t listed in this section.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 17, 2022
It’s almost here. New Orleans will tip off the 21st season in franchise history – one of the most anticipated since the team arrived in Louisiana in 2002 – on Wednesday at Brooklyn (6:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM). Week 1 of the NBA schedule for the Pelicans includes that Game 1 of 82 against the Nets (seventh in the Eastern Conference in NBA.com’s most recent power rankings), followed by a Friday game at Charlotte (12th in East), then Sunday’s 6 p.m. home opener vs. Utah (11th in West, pre-Donovan Mitchell trade).
NBA
LeBron & Kareem: What the top 2 scorers have -- and don’t have -- in common
LOS ANGELES — The elapsed time is 14,075 days and counting since he first stood on the scoring mountaintop, taking ownership back when the NBA belonged to CBS, the Kings to Kansas City and the Clippers to San Diego, while he and the Lakers were ready for another tipoff in Los An … actually, they played in Las Vegas that night.
NBA
Jalen Suggs Will Be Available to Play in Magic’s Regular-Season Opener
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley said after the team’s practice on Sunday that Jalen Suggs will be available to play in Wednesday’s regular-season opener against the Detroit Pistons. Suggs, the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga University, had injured his...
