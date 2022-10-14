Read full article on original website
USD Struggles Again In Road Defeat
NORMAL, IL (AP) — Zack Annexstad threw for 180 yards and his team’s only touchdown, leading Illinois State to a 12-10 victory over South Dakota on Saturday. Trailing 10-6 late in the third quarter, Annexstad threw to Jerome Buckner for 41 yards and a first down at the South Dakota 3-yard line. Three plays later Annexstad hit Tanner Taula with a 2-yard scoring pass and the Redbirds led 12-10 after the PAT was missed.
Governors Outlast Tea Area In Football Thriller
PIERRE – Pierre prevailed in the biggest game of the season, but not without the expected battle. Lincoln Kienholz threw three touchdown passes, including a go-ahead score to Jayden Wiebe early in the fourth quarter, and then intercepted a pass in the end zone on the game’s last play as Pierre remained unbeaten Friday with a 35-30 win over Tea Area at Hollister Field at Phil Trautner Stadium in the game matching the top two teams in 11AA.
‘Don’t Look Back’: Refugee, plant worker writes of survival
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — When hundreds of Achut Deng’s colleagues at a South Dakota meatpacking plant were sickened by COVID-19, Deng spoke out to tell of the fear gripping the Sioux Falls workforce. Now, Deng is telling her whole story through a memoir that she hopes will bring awareness of both the hardships, as well as healing, for refugees. Her book ranges from detailing her flight from massacres in South Sudan, to the trauma she experienced as a refugee in the United States. The book for young adults, co-authored with Keely Hutton, draws its name from the words Deng’s grandmother uttered as they fled when their village came under attack: “Don’t Look Back.”
