Odette and Dave Annable Welcome Baby No. 2 -- See the Heartwarming Pics!

Dave and Odette Annable have welcomed the newest addition to their happy family. The proud parents shared the news on Instagram on Monday with heartwarming posts. "Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts," Odette wrote in the caption alongside a black-and-white photo of herself in the hospital bed cradling her newborn girl in her arms.
Khloe Kardashian May Not Have Formally Named Her Infant Son Yet -- See His Cute Nickname

Khloe Kardashian might be keeping the details about her infant son private, but that doesn't mean he's not apart of her Halloween festivities. Over the weekend, the 38-year-old mother of two shared sweet videos of a special Halloween gingerbread house that her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, sent to her, featuring her name, her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter, True's, name, and a little placard for her 2-month-old son reading, "Baby."
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Tattoo in Honor of Late Comedian

Kelly Rizzo has a permanent reminder of her late husband, Bob Saget. The 43-year-old Eat Travel Rock TV host showed off her new delicate ink on Instagram. "My tattoo for Bob," she captioned the photo of the martini glass on her arm. "He loved his martinis so much. Amazing single needle work by @inkbyrico."
Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Share a Look Into Their Space-Themed Baby Shower

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are getting ready to become parents with the sweetest celebration! Over the weekend, the singer shared a look at the couple's baby shower on her Instagram account, posting galleries and a video featuring their "beautiful" friends and family. The party was space-themed, with a...
'Sister Wives': Kody Says Son Gabe Is 'Gaslighting' Him (Exclusive)

The RV is bringing up more issues for Kody Brown and his and Janelle’s 21-year-old son, Gabriel. In a clip from Sunday's episode, Kody’s wife, Meri, begins by speaking in a side interview about “property stuff” that the family needs to take care of. Meri takes the focus away from property and admits “there’s a lot of family stuff that needs to be worked out,” before anything is handled in that regard.
See Selma Blair's Beautiful, Heartbreaking Final 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance

Selma Blair's time in the ballroom came to an end on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, but not before the 50-year-old actress gave one final heartbreaking performance. Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, had "one last gentle dance" per her request -- a waltz set to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Andra Day.
Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Bushnell Welcome Baby No. 2

Cuddling a brand new bundle of joy! Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren Bushnell, have welcomed baby no. 2!. The proud mama took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a video from her hospital bed, showing her cradling her newborn baby boy as they introduced their 1-year-old son Dutton to his new little brother.
Behati Prinsloo Shares More Pregnancy Updates in the Wake of Adam Levine Cheating Scandal

Behati Prinsloo is bumpin' around town! The pregnant model is showing off her growing belly in a bathroom mirror selfie shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In the pic, Prinsloo wears a black, skintight jumpsuit and oversized animal-print jacket. She accessorizes the moody fall look with black combat boots, a black crossbody bag and tortoise shell sunnies atop her head. The 34-year-old playfully added an animated alien to the background of the image.
