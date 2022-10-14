Read full article on original website
Tia Mowry's Ex Cory Hardrict Says 'I Love My Wife' Following Divorce Announcement
Cory Hardrict says he has nothing but love for his estranged wife, Tia Mowry. The actor recently expressed his feelings during an Instagram Live. In the video, shared by The Shade Room on Tuesday, Hardrict, 42, tells fans, "It's love, y'all. I love y'all for real." "I love my beautiful...
Odette and Dave Annable Welcome Baby No. 2 -- See the Heartwarming Pics!
Dave and Odette Annable have welcomed the newest addition to their happy family. The proud parents shared the news on Instagram on Monday with heartwarming posts. "Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts," Odette wrote in the caption alongside a black-and-white photo of herself in the hospital bed cradling her newborn girl in her arms.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Pens Powerful Tribute to Pal Selma Blair After Shocking 'Dancing With the Stars' Exit
Selma Blair has done herself and her longtime friend, Sarah Michelle Gellar, proud! The 50-year-old actress made a shocking exit from Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, revealing that she had to bow out of the competition due to some MRI results amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.
'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Leaves Daughter 'Heartbroken' After Accidentally Revealing Her Split From Kody
Christine Brown is devastated after making a major mistake on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. After speaking with her ex, Kody Brown, earlier in the episode about telling their youngest daughter, Truely, about their split and Christine's plans to move to Utah, the co-parents agreed to wait to tell their 12-year-old together.
Tia Mowry on Why She Feels ‘Blessed’ Following Divorce Announcement (Exclusive)
Tia Mowry isn't letting anything keep her down. The actress was in high spirits as she attended the star-studded Elle Women in Hollywood gala on Monday, at the Getty Center in Los Angeles. ET's Deidre Behar spoke with Mowry at the elegant event, and she smiled broadly as she reflected...
Khloe Kardashian May Not Have Formally Named Her Infant Son Yet -- See His Cute Nickname
Khloe Kardashian might be keeping the details about her infant son private, but that doesn't mean he's not apart of her Halloween festivities. Over the weekend, the 38-year-old mother of two shared sweet videos of a special Halloween gingerbread house that her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, sent to her, featuring her name, her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter, True's, name, and a little placard for her 2-month-old son reading, "Baby."
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Tattoo in Honor of Late Comedian
Kelly Rizzo has a permanent reminder of her late husband, Bob Saget. The 43-year-old Eat Travel Rock TV host showed off her new delicate ink on Instagram. "My tattoo for Bob," she captioned the photo of the martini glass on her arm. "He loved his martinis so much. Amazing single needle work by @inkbyrico."
Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Share a Look Into Their Space-Themed Baby Shower
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are getting ready to become parents with the sweetest celebration! Over the weekend, the singer shared a look at the couple's baby shower on her Instagram account, posting galleries and a video featuring their "beautiful" friends and family. The party was space-themed, with a...
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shares Who of Kody's Wives She 'Won't Be Close With' Anymore (Exclusive)
Though the drama surrounding Christine and Kody Brown's split is just now unfolding on Sister Wives, it's been more than a year since Christine made the decision to end her 25-year marriage to Kody. She has since relocated to Utah with her and Kody's 12-year-old daughter, Truely, and considers herself...
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Talks Her Future on the Show After Splitting From Kody Brown (Exclusive)
Fans are wondering if Christine Brown will still appear on her family's TLC series, Sister Wives, now that she's no longer a sister wife. The 50-year-old reality star spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about her life since leaving her husband, Kody Brown, and her future on the show. Christine and...
'Sister Wives': Kody Says Son Gabe Is 'Gaslighting' Him (Exclusive)
The RV is bringing up more issues for Kody Brown and his and Janelle’s 21-year-old son, Gabriel. In a clip from Sunday's episode, Kody’s wife, Meri, begins by speaking in a side interview about “property stuff” that the family needs to take care of. Meri takes the focus away from property and admits “there’s a lot of family stuff that needs to be worked out,” before anything is handled in that regard.
See Selma Blair's Beautiful, Heartbreaking Final 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance
Selma Blair's time in the ballroom came to an end on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, but not before the 50-year-old actress gave one final heartbreaking performance. Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, had "one last gentle dance" per her request -- a waltz set to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Andra Day.
Usher Sweetly Serenades Issa Rae During His Las Vegas Residency Concert
Issa Rae lived out every Usher fan's fantasy over the weekend. The Insecure creator and star attended the singer's My Way residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Saturday, where she was asked to join him onstage. When the 37-year-old made her way up the steps,...
Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Bushnell Welcome Baby No. 2
Cuddling a brand new bundle of joy! Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren Bushnell, have welcomed baby no. 2!. The proud mama took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a video from her hospital bed, showing her cradling her newborn baby boy as they introduced their 1-year-old son Dutton to his new little brother.
John Legend Talks Living Through Grief, Relationship Challenges With Chrissy Teigen: 'I Just Value Her More'
John Legend is being completely honest about the highs and lows in his relationship with Chrissy Teigen. The "All of Me" singer is a guest on the latest episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast where he got candid about his evolving relationship with his wife. Legend, 43,...
Ashley Nicole Black Exits 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' Ahead of Season 4, Series Adds 3 New Stars
A Black Lady Sketch Show is getting to work on its upcoming fourth season without a key member of the cast -- Ashley Nicole Black. On Tuesday, the star, who served as a writer and performer on the variety series, revealed that she has exited the series ahead of production for season 4.
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole's Newborn Daughter Onyx Has Church Dedication Ceremony
Nick Cannon was on hand for a big day in his newborn daughter's life! On Sunday, the 42-year-old TV personality posted pics from the church dedication of his and LaNisha Cole's daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. "Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon as dedicated to Yahweh today!!! Romans...
Behati Prinsloo Shares More Pregnancy Updates in the Wake of Adam Levine Cheating Scandal
Behati Prinsloo is bumpin' around town! The pregnant model is showing off her growing belly in a bathroom mirror selfie shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In the pic, Prinsloo wears a black, skintight jumpsuit and oversized animal-print jacket. She accessorizes the moody fall look with black combat boots, a black crossbody bag and tortoise shell sunnies atop her head. The 34-year-old playfully added an animated alien to the background of the image.
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Blake Shelton 2-Year Engagement Anniversary, Gives Romance Advice to Camila Cabello
Gwen Stefani's gushing over her 2-year engagement anniversary with Blake Shelton and sharing how their years-long relationship has made a lasting impression on a fellow co-worker -- Camila Cabello. Stefani took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate the milestone with an adorable photo of the couple sharing a smooch while...
Sydney Sweeney Talks 'Barbarella' Reboot and What She Thinks of 'Euphoria' Halloween Costumes (Exclusive)
Sydney Sweeney's excitement is palpable when she talks about taking on the lead in Sony Pictures' new Barbarella movie. But don't ask her if she's talked to Jane Fonda yet about the iconic role!. The 25-year-old actress spoke with ET's Deidre Behar ahead of being honored at Elle's Women in...
