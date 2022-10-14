ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Not Happy With His 3-Month Marriage to Jennifer Lopez? Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Allegedly Required to Change His Style, Ditch Smoking by His Wife

Ben Affleck is allegedly unhappy with how his three-month marriage to Jennifer Lopez has turned out. During a recent outing with his son, Samuel, Affleck reportedly looked as though he was deep in thought and had a hard time smiling. Ben Affleck Is Struggling In His Marriage To Jennifer Lopez?
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Jen Garner Takes Power Walk In $800 Gucci Shoes After Running To Ex-Husband Ben Affleck's Rescue Over J Lo Marital Mess

Jen Garner looked carefree during an afternoon walk with a friend as reports swirl that her ex-husband Ben Affleck's "not happy" in his short-lived marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The 13 Going On 30 actress stepped out on Thursday after a source claimed Affleck went to Garner for help with his relationship issues, RadarOnline.com can report.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Makes Sweats Look Luxe While Stepping Off a Private Jet with Ben Affleck

Leave it to J.Lo to make sweatpants look this luxurious. This past weekend, Jennifer Lopez stepped off a private jet that landed in Los Angeles while wearing a matching blush pink sweats set, composed of a midriff-baring long-sleeved top and comfy drawstring pants. She accessorized with her signature hoop earrings, a pair of white sneakers, and a mint green handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Reese Witherspoon Leaves Us Speechless In A Lilac Dress While Promoting Her New Book In New York City

Reese Witherspoon absolutely glowed in a lavender sheath dress while discussing her new book on The View this week! The Morning Show star, 46, was photographed waving to fans while on the way to the talk show’s New York City studio. The Oscar winner donned a curve-hugging lilac-colored midi frock with long sleeves and a matching belt around her waist that helped emphasize her toned figure. She was also spotted later that day with a camel coat worn over her dress.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Emme To Funeral For Close Friend Alongside Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, dressed in all black outfits while attending the funeral of their friend, JR Ridinger with Jennifer’s child, Emme, 13, in Miami, FL on Saturday night. The lovebirds held hands as they attended the event for the late 63-year-old millionaire businessman, who died of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia in Sept. Jennifer wore a long sleeveless dress with matching open-toe heels and Ben wore a classic suit and tie with black shoes.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Dua Lips Rocks Baggy Jeans In NYC After Date With Trevor Noah: ‘They Have Chemistry’

Dua Lipa was on-trend in baggy jeans just days after her date night with Trevor Noah! The singer, 27, channeled the 2000s with the loose fitting denim paired with a black t-shirt that appeared to feature a character from The Smurfs in New York City on Saturday, Oct. 1. She added a chunky pair of black sunglasses and trainers to the look, holding into a large leather bag in her left hand and a leather jacket flung over her right arm. Despite being casual, she still looked glam with her dark hair center parted and down as she exited a building with a friend, rocking a pink hoodie, in tow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVB

Rita Moreno and Emily Kinney Star in Melissa Joan Hart's Lifetime Christmas Movie: Watch Promo (Exclusive)

Melissa Joan Hart steps behind the camera for a new Lifetime holiday movie, and only ET has the exclusive first look at the festive film!. The actress puts on the director's hat for Santa Bootcamp, which premieres Saturday, Nov. 19 as part of the annual "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" holiday lineup, with screen legend Rita Moreno and The Walking Dead's Emily Kinney headlining the yuletide tale.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy