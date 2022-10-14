Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
Journey coming to South Dakota
Legendary rock band Journey's 50th Anniversary tour will be making a stop in Sioux Falls next spring.
KELOLAND TV
Cold temps approaching record lows in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the forecast shows, KELOLAND is in for a very cold night. Warm weather is certainly on pause across KELOLAND as temperatures are forecast to take a big tumble the next couple of days. Here are the record lows tonight for a few select...
Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls
Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great apple pie can excite anyone for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side. The Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when...
KELOLAND TV
How much out-of-state hunters spend in SD during pheasant season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Out-of-state hunters drop a lot of money in South Dakota while they’re here during pheasant season. Hunters from across the U.S. flew into Sioux Falls Friday ahead of Saturday’s pheasant opener. They acknowledged that inflation has made the sport more expensive for them, but they say the opportunity to hunt in a pheasant hotspot is worth the added investment.
Sioux Falls Monkey Out of Surgery After Visitor Throws Bottle Top
The City of Sioux Falls has many attractions for residents and visitors to enjoy, like exploring the animals at the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History. Unfortunately, a recent visitor at the Great Plains Zoo accidentally caused some serious injuries to one of the monkeys. In a...
Meteor appears to pass by camera on Oglala reservation
"They asked me to go back over the footage," said Christine Anderson, an IT technician with the OSTDOC. She found it at the 3:04 a.m. timeline.
Is The Best South Dakota College Still in Sioux Falls?
Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Tuesday, November 1st. It's not easy for high school seniors to find a new place to call...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls missing teen found safe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE. Sioux Falls Police say Joseph Mersha has been found safe. No other details have been made available. Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager. Joseph Mersha, 17, was last seen around 1:45 Monday afternoon,...
Country Duo Muscadine Bloodline Coming To Sioux Falls
There is another great country concert coming to Sioux Falls in early 2023. If you really love true southern country music, then you have to check out Muscadine Bloodline. Country group Muscadine Bloodline is coming to The District in Sioux Falls on Thursday, February 2nd of 2023!. The group is...
wnax.com
Yankton, South Dakota Farming Couple Creates Agri-Tourism Destination
Agri-tourism is becoming more popular with families opening their farms for visitors. The autumn months seem to be the most popular time for agriculture tourism as farms showcase apple orchids, hayrack rides, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches. Outside of Yankton, South Dakota is a farm called “Mazing Acres” and it is operated by Scott and Molly Nedved. Molly Nedved tells us more about their agri-tourism business. Nedved explains why she and her husband started an agricultural tourism destination program as part of their farm. Mazing Acres consists of a large “pick your own pumpkin patch” along with several other activities, including two different corn mazes. Mazing Acres is open Saturdays and Sundays between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Mazing Acres is located at 30851 433rd Avenue, or approximately ten miles west of Yankton on Highway 50 and then a half a mile north.
KELOLAND TV
Pheasant hunters get a taste of South Dakota hospitality at the airport
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of out-of-state hunters landed at the Sioux Falls Airport Friday and were showered with some free gifts. “Very popular, we are handing out beer samples,” Lindsay Perout of Severance Brewery said. If you’re here to shoot pheasants, might as well shoot a...
South Dakota nursing home permanently closes
The town of Salem is still reeling from the effects of the derecho that struck back in May. A nursing home that was severely damaged has announced it is permanently closing its doors as a result.
dakotanewsnow.com
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a painting business in Tea was engulfed in flames. Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman says the fire started at 10:30 a.m. and by the time first responders arrived, the building was not salvageable, so they looked to protect surrounding buildings from the flames.
dakotanewsnow.com
5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A portion of the 5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids takes place Sunday from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Severance Brewing. Rudy Navarrete will be providing his signature Tex-Mex cooking as people donate new brand-name shoes to the boys and girls club. All food proceeds also go towards the cause.
dakotanewsnow.com
One month after shooting in Harrisburg, family wants answers in Kara Gregor’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On September 10th, two things happened in Harrisburg, both involving Kara Greger. A bar fight and a shooting both encircled her last hours of life. Questions remain about what happened and who could have more information. Just like any proud Grandmother, Stephanie Cournoyer likes...
brookingsradio.com
South Dakota inmate’s escape try foiled within 10 minutes
YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a South Dakota inmate who tried to escape from a hospital where he was receiving treatment was caught within 10 minutes. The 26-year-old man who was housed at the Yankton County Jail had been taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for a medical issue Thursday evening when he ran away from a correctional officer. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was apprehended less than two blocks away.
All You Have to Do Is Vote – On Fantastic Painted Snow Plows!
Even if you're not a fan of winter and its accompanying snowfall, you've got to be a big fan of the City of Sioux Falls Paint the Plow event, because it is nothing but joyful. First of all when the kids from area schools are painting the plows and then secondly when you see them coming down your street pushing snow out and off of it.
Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle
Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
Mix 97-3
Guess What Hilarious Comedian Is Coming ‘Black’ to the Sioux Empire?
Trust me, living in South Dakota in the wintertime, you're gonna need a good laugh come February, and he's just the guy to give you one. Grammy Award Winning standup comedian Lewis Black is coming back to the Sioux Empire early next year to perform his critically acclaimed “Lewis Black: Off The Rails” show at the Orpheum Theater.
Mix 97-3
