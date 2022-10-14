ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cold temps approaching record lows in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the forecast shows, KELOLAND is in for a very cold night. Warm weather is certainly on pause across KELOLAND as temperatures are forecast to take a big tumble the next couple of days. Here are the record lows tonight for a few select...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How much out-of-state hunters spend in SD during pheasant season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Out-of-state hunters drop a lot of money in South Dakota while they’re here during pheasant season. Hunters from across the U.S. flew into Sioux Falls Friday ahead of Saturday’s pheasant opener. They acknowledged that inflation has made the sport more expensive for them, but they say the opportunity to hunt in a pheasant hotspot is worth the added investment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Is The Best South Dakota College Still in Sioux Falls?

Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Tuesday, November 1st. It's not easy for high school seniors to find a new place to call...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls missing teen found safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE. Sioux Falls Police say Joseph Mersha has been found safe. No other details have been made available. Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager. Joseph Mersha, 17, was last seen around 1:45 Monday afternoon,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Country Duo Muscadine Bloodline Coming To Sioux Falls

There is another great country concert coming to Sioux Falls in early 2023. If you really love true southern country music, then you have to check out Muscadine Bloodline. Country group Muscadine Bloodline is coming to The District in Sioux Falls on Thursday, February 2nd of 2023!. The group is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

Yankton, South Dakota Farming Couple Creates Agri-Tourism Destination

Agri-tourism is becoming more popular with families opening their farms for visitors. The autumn months seem to be the most popular time for agriculture tourism as farms showcase apple orchids, hayrack rides, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches. Outside of Yankton, South Dakota is a farm called “Mazing Acres” and it is operated by Scott and Molly Nedved. Molly Nedved tells us more about their agri-tourism business. Nedved explains why she and her husband started an agricultural tourism destination program as part of their farm. Mazing Acres consists of a large “pick your own pumpkin patch” along with several other activities, including two different corn mazes. Mazing Acres is open Saturdays and Sundays between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Mazing Acres is located at 30851 433rd Avenue, or approximately ten miles west of Yankton on Highway 50 and then a half a mile north.
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a painting business in Tea was engulfed in flames. Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman says the fire started at 10:30 a.m. and by the time first responders arrived, the building was not salvageable, so they looked to protect surrounding buildings from the flames.
TEA, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A portion of the 5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids takes place Sunday from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Severance Brewing. Rudy Navarrete will be providing his signature Tex-Mex cooking as people donate new brand-name shoes to the boys and girls club. All food proceeds also go towards the cause.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

South Dakota inmate’s escape try foiled within 10 minutes

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a South Dakota inmate who tried to escape from a hospital where he was receiving treatment was caught within 10 minutes. The 26-year-old man who was housed at the Yankton County Jail had been taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for a medical issue Thursday evening when he ran away from a correctional officer. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was apprehended less than two blocks away.
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
Mix 97-3

All You Have to Do Is Vote – On Fantastic Painted Snow Plows!

Even if you're not a fan of winter and its accompanying snowfall, you've got to be a big fan of the City of Sioux Falls Paint the Plow event, because it is nothing but joyful. First of all when the kids from area schools are painting the plows and then secondly when you see them coming down your street pushing snow out and off of it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle

Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Guess What Hilarious Comedian Is Coming ‘Black’ to the Sioux Empire?

Trust me, living in South Dakota in the wintertime, you're gonna need a good laugh come February, and he's just the guy to give you one. Grammy Award Winning standup comedian Lewis Black is coming back to the Sioux Empire early next year to perform his critically acclaimed “Lewis Black: Off The Rails” show at the Orpheum Theater.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls, SD
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy