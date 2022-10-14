Read full article on original website
Ellsworth Boys Soccer Doubles Up Caribou 4-2
The Ellsworth Boys Soccer Team doubled up Caribou 4-2 on Saturday afternoon, October 15th at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth on Senior Recognition Day. Cruz Coffin led Ellsworth's scoring attack, finishing with 2 goals. Miles Palmer had 1 goal and 1 assist for the Eagles. Kai Barrett had 1 goal. Silas Montigny and Billy Garland each had 1 assist for Ellsworth.
Canadian man's body found in St. John River near Fort Kent
FORT KENT, Maine — Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife wardens retrieved a Canadian man’s body from the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday morning. A warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly after 10 a.m., Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine.
These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine
While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
WGME
Beautiful Country Living at its Finest in Monticello, Maine
For many people, living in Aroostook County is all about being at one with nature. The goal is to find a place that has beautiful views, privacy with access to the local community. Well, we’ve found the ideal place for you. This uniquely designed home has all the elements...
When Should We Expect the First Snowfall in Presque Isle, Maine?
The question this time of year is - when will we get our first snowfall? It’s one we all ask because it marks a significant start to winter. It’s obviously hard to narrow it down to the exact date, and it’s not the same time for different areas, but we can base our best guess on previous years.
Presque Isle program introduces students to farming
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — One farm in Aroostook County is doing much more than growing apples and carrots. It’s growing future farmers too. The educational farm at MSAD 1 in Presque Isle started out as a greenhouse. Over the years, it’s turned into a 38-acre working farm.
New Location for Aroostook County Fitness in Presque Isle, Maine
New Location for Aroostook County Fitness in Star City. Aroostook County Fitness celebrated their Grand Opening at their new location at 499 Main Street in Presque Isle, Maine. Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting. They recently hosted their official ribbon cutting with the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, September...
Man found with pipe bomb in Presque Isle died of overdose
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The cause of death has been determined for the man found inside a Presque Isle home with a pipe bomb back in August. William Anderson, found at the Parsons Street residence, died by "combined toxic effects of ethanol, diphenhydramine, and fentanyl," according to investigators with the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Thursday.
Single-Vehicle Accident on Main Street in Presque Isle
A 66-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after the vehicle she was driving went off Main Street in Presque Isle Tuesday morning. According to the Presque Isle Police Department, a blue Jeep was travelling south around 9:10 a.m. when it left the road near the North Street intersection. The vehicle jumped the curb and continued down a grassy incline before coming to a stop near some trees above the Presque Isle Stream.
wagmtv.com
Aroostook Community Matters: ACAP’s Home Energy Assistance program
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance program are now available. On this week’s Community Matters Isaac Potter finds out more about the program. The Home Energy Assistance Program is a low income, supplementary program to help people who qualify for the income...
Woman Pleads Guilty to Possession of 92 lbs of Meth & Four Handguns in Presque Isle, Maine
A 41-year-old woman entered a guilty plea on Thursday for possession of more than 500 grams of meth with the intent to distribute. She also pleaded guilty to possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances. The guilty pleas were made in the U.S. District Court in Bangor,...
wabi.tv
Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
Handlebar Saloon Opens Up on Market Square in Houlton, Maine
A new business called the Handlebar Saloon has opened up on Market Square in Houlton. By the looks of their Facebook posts, business is good and people from around the area are coming in to check it out. The best way to describe the new location is using their own...
Remodel Complete; Presque Isle Back To Two Dunkin Locations
After a few weeks of confusion, congestion, and craziness your morning run for coffee in Presque Isle has become a bit easier. The Dunkin’ location on Main Street has been closed since September 19 for a remodel of the store. You can get back to your normal routine now.
wagmtv.com
Fire Claims Vacant Apartment Building on Loring
LORING, Maine (WAGM) - Limestone Fire Department Responded to a structure fire on Loring Wednesday evening. The call came in at 4:32 PM with reports of heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of 45 Manser Drive on the Former Airforce Base. Limestone Fire Department responded with Caribou Fire providing mutual aid and the building suffered significant damage. The building was allegedly vacant according to an eyewitness on the scene, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.
A Magical Grieving Process Is Unfolding In This Small Maine Town
This piece has been written, and rewritten several times. I felt it is best to lead the article with a few words from the parents of Libby Grass. With permission I am sharing a few words from a beautifully written post. “I want to thank our friends!! Without you helping...
Caribou Fire and Forest Rangers Fight Hay Baler Fire in Caribou, Maine
The Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department put out a hay baler fire in Caribou, Maine Thursday evening with assistance from the Maine Forest Rangers. The fire spread to surrounding parts of the field in the area of 509 Van Buren Road. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on October 6, 2022.
mainebiz.biz
Aroostook County ministry celebrates grand opening of new site
Apostolic Training Ministries has a new home at 170 Route 1A in Fort Fairfield. The ministry received donations to move forward with the building and broke ground back in 2014. Several different contractors contributed to the construction. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the opening, with members of the...
