Presque Isle, ME

Ellsworth Boys Soccer Doubles Up Caribou 4-2

The Ellsworth Boys Soccer Team doubled up Caribou 4-2 on Saturday afternoon, October 15th at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth on Senior Recognition Day. Cruz Coffin led Ellsworth's scoring attack, finishing with 2 goals. Miles Palmer had 1 goal and 1 assist for the Eagles. Kai Barrett had 1 goal. Silas Montigny and Billy Garland each had 1 assist for Ellsworth.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Canadian man's body found in St. John River near Fort Kent

FORT KENT, Maine — Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife wardens retrieved a Canadian man’s body from the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday morning. A warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly after 10 a.m., Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine.
FORT KENT, ME
These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine

While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
MAINE STATE
Wardens finds man's body in Maine river

Maine wardens say they found a Canadian man’s body in the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports a Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was taken to a...
FORT KENT, ME
Man found with pipe bomb in Presque Isle died of overdose

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The cause of death has been determined for the man found inside a Presque Isle home with a pipe bomb back in August. William Anderson, found at the Parsons Street residence, died by "combined toxic effects of ethanol, diphenhydramine, and fentanyl," according to investigators with the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Thursday.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Single-Vehicle Accident on Main Street in Presque Isle

A 66-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after the vehicle she was driving went off Main Street in Presque Isle Tuesday morning. According to the Presque Isle Police Department, a blue Jeep was travelling south around 9:10 a.m. when it left the road near the North Street intersection. The vehicle jumped the curb and continued down a grassy incline before coming to a stop near some trees above the Presque Isle Stream.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
MAINE STATE
Fire Claims Vacant Apartment Building on Loring

LORING, Maine (WAGM) - Limestone Fire Department Responded to a structure fire on Loring Wednesday evening. The call came in at 4:32 PM with reports of heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of 45 Manser Drive on the Former Airforce Base. Limestone Fire Department responded with Caribou Fire providing mutual aid and the building suffered significant damage. The building was allegedly vacant according to an eyewitness on the scene, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.
LIMESTONE, ME
Aroostook County ministry celebrates grand opening of new site

Apostolic Training Ministries has a new home at 170 Route 1A in Fort Fairfield. The ministry received donations to move forward with the building and broke ground back in 2014. Several different contractors contributed to the construction. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the opening, with members of the...
FORT FAIRFIELD, ME
