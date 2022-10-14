LORING, Maine (WAGM) - Limestone Fire Department Responded to a structure fire on Loring Wednesday evening. The call came in at 4:32 PM with reports of heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of 45 Manser Drive on the Former Airforce Base. Limestone Fire Department responded with Caribou Fire providing mutual aid and the building suffered significant damage. The building was allegedly vacant according to an eyewitness on the scene, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

