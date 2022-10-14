ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Biden administration extends COVID public health emergency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Thursday that the COVID-19 public health emergency will continue through Jan. 11 as officials brace for a spike in cases this winter. The decision comes as the pandemic has faded from the forefront of many people’s minds. Daily deaths and infections are dropping and people — many of them maskless — are returning to schools, work and grocery stores as normal. The public health emergency, first declared in January 2020 and renewed every 90 days since, has dramatically changed how health services are delivered. The declaration enabled the emergency authorization of COVID vaccines, testing and treatments for free. It expanded Medicaid coverage to millions of people, many of whom who will risk losing that coverage once the emergency ends. It temporarily opened up telehealth access for Medicare recipients, enabling doctors to collect the same rates for those visits and encouraging health networks to adopt telehealth technology.
POTUS
POLITICO

Americans are no-shows for boosters

HERE WE GO AGAIN — It’s getting colder, hospitalizations in Europe are rising and Americans aren’t showing up to get their Covid-19 boosters. By the end of last week, the Biden administration expected between 13 and 15 million people — or about 5 percent of the eligible population — would have opted to get the updated Moderna or Pfizer jab ahead of what health officials warn could be another deadly Covid winter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popular Science

Potentially harmful respiratory disease may be on the rise in children, warns CDC

As the northern hemisphere heads into cold and flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns healthcare providers to prepare for a possible increase in cases of another respiratory infection called enterovirus D68 (EV-D68). It is classified as a non-polio enterovirus which are very common and cause 15 million infections annually in the US. There are more than 100 known types of enteroviruses and rhinoviruses that circulate throughout the year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

USDA issues public health alert over E. coli found in ground beef

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert over concerns that certain FBS Hudson “Frank’s Butcher Shop Ground Beef” may be contaminated with E. coli O103. The problem was discovered when FBS Hudson alerted FSIS that its...
HUDSON, WY
USA TODAY

US health officials confirm shortage of Adderall, medication often used for ADHD, narcolepsy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed a shortage of the medication commonly referred to by the brand name Adderall. “FDA is in frequent communication with all manufacturers of amphetamine mixed salts, and one of those companies, Teva, is experiencing ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays,” the FDA said in a statement on Wednesday. “Other manufacturers continue to produce amphetamine mixed salts, but there is not sufficient supply to continue to meet U.S. market demand through those producers.”
U.S. POLITICS
biopharmadive.com

Omicron boosters from Pfizer, Moderna cleared by FDA for younger children

Children as young as 5 years old can now receive an updated COVID-19 booster following a decision by the Food and Drug Administration to expand its authorization of reformulated shots from Moderna and partners Pfizer and BioNTech. Moderna’s vaccine, which was previously cleared in adults 18 years and older, is...
HEALTH

