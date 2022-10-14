Read full article on original website
The COVID-19 emergency declaration extension benefits majority of the country
The United States has extended the COVID-19 health emergency declaration again, this time through January of next year despite President Joe Biden’s recent comments that the pandemic is over.
4 in 10 misrepresented COVID status, adherence to public health measures: research
A survey of over 1,700 people found that 42 percent admitted to lying about their vaccination status or adhering to COVID-19 public health safety measures. Findings from the survey were recently published in the online medical journal JAMA Network Open. Some of the respondents admitted to misleading others about their...
Biden administration extends COVID public health emergency
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Thursday that the COVID-19 public health emergency will continue through Jan. 11 as officials brace for a spike in cases this winter. The decision comes as the pandemic has faded from the forefront of many people’s minds. Daily deaths and infections are dropping and people — many of them maskless — are returning to schools, work and grocery stores as normal. The public health emergency, first declared in January 2020 and renewed every 90 days since, has dramatically changed how health services are delivered. The declaration enabled the emergency authorization of COVID vaccines, testing and treatments for free. It expanded Medicaid coverage to millions of people, many of whom who will risk losing that coverage once the emergency ends. It temporarily opened up telehealth access for Medicare recipients, enabling doctors to collect the same rates for those visits and encouraging health networks to adopt telehealth technology.
Cannabis pardons are good for public health—but they’re not enough
When the Biden administration recently announced that it would pardon federal cannabis possession charges and review the drug’s Schedule 1 status, it was cause for celebration among harm reduction advocates and drug policy scholars. There is no doubt these pardons will have a real world impact, improving housing access,...
Covid will be a leading cause of death in the U.S. indefinitely, whether or not the pandemic is 'over'
After President Joe Biden said the coronavirus pandemic was "over" in an interview Sunday, many people were left wondering how to reconcile his comment with the fact that the U.S. is still averaging about 500 Covid deaths every day. But disease experts said debating whether the pandemic is over overshadows...
Anthony Fauci Says He Should Have Exercised More Caution In Delivering COVID Advice
"I probably should have tried to be much, much more careful in getting the message to repeat the uncertainty of what we’re going through," Fauci said.
New Omicron Booster Side Effects: What to Expect From the Bivalent Vaccines
Experts say the side effects from the new booster doses are expected to be very similar to other COVID-19 shots.
What Dental Coverage Is Available With Medicare?
Have you ever asked yourself the question: what dental coverage is available with Medicare? We have the answer.
ABC News
4 out of 5 people with long COVID have trouble performing day-to-day activities: CDC
Most people suffering from long COVID are experiencing some trouble performing day-to-day activities, new federal data shows. As of Sept. 26, 81% of adults with ongoing symptoms of COVID lasting three months or longer -- or four out of five adults -- are experiencing limitations in their daily activities compared to before they had the virus.
POLITICO
Americans are no-shows for boosters
HERE WE GO AGAIN — It’s getting colder, hospitalizations in Europe are rising and Americans aren’t showing up to get their Covid-19 boosters. By the end of last week, the Biden administration expected between 13 and 15 million people — or about 5 percent of the eligible population — would have opted to get the updated Moderna or Pfizer jab ahead of what health officials warn could be another deadly Covid winter.
Many Americans are shunning the Omicron COVID booster. What it means for the coming season as the virus mutates
"We owe it to the public to say we could be seeing a future aspect of this pandemic unlike any we’ve seen today." Relatively few Americans have received the new Omicron booster—and most don’t plan to get it anytime soon, if at all, according to a new survey.
foodsafetynews.com
New outbreak under investigation; FDA ends work on another without finding source
The FDA is investigating one new outbreak and has closed an investigation on another. On Wednesday the Food and Drug Administration announced a new Salmonella Litchfield outbreak that has sickened at least 28 patients. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement, the FDA...
Why it's easier to find Pfizer's updated COVID boosters than Moderna's
Vaccinators around the country are reporting weeks-long delays in shipments of Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The delays come after the Food and Drug Administration flagged concerns at a facility contracted to fill the Moderna's new shots into vials. The wait stems from an Indiana plant operated by Catalent, which...
Fauci: “We are not where we need to be if we are going to quote ‘live with the virus’”
Fauci’s comments follow remarks from President Joe Biden, who declared “the pandemic is over” during a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday evening.
Potentially harmful respiratory disease may be on the rise in children, warns CDC
As the northern hemisphere heads into cold and flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns healthcare providers to prepare for a possible increase in cases of another respiratory infection called enterovirus D68 (EV-D68). It is classified as a non-polio enterovirus which are very common and cause 15 million infections annually in the US. There are more than 100 known types of enteroviruses and rhinoviruses that circulate throughout the year.
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
CNN — Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis. There was an increase in acute respiratory illnesses...
Republicans hammer Fauci for funding new EcoHealth study on bat coronaviruses despite ties to Wuhan lab
Republicans are holding Dr. Anthony Fauci accountable for a new grant issued to EcoHealth Alliance, which is under scrutiny due to its ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
foodsafetynews.com
USDA issues public health alert over E. coli found in ground beef
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert over concerns that certain FBS Hudson “Frank’s Butcher Shop Ground Beef” may be contaminated with E. coli O103. The problem was discovered when FBS Hudson alerted FSIS that its...
US health officials confirm shortage of Adderall, medication often used for ADHD, narcolepsy
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed a shortage of the medication commonly referred to by the brand name Adderall. “FDA is in frequent communication with all manufacturers of amphetamine mixed salts, and one of those companies, Teva, is experiencing ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays,” the FDA said in a statement on Wednesday. “Other manufacturers continue to produce amphetamine mixed salts, but there is not sufficient supply to continue to meet U.S. market demand through those producers.”
biopharmadive.com
Omicron boosters from Pfizer, Moderna cleared by FDA for younger children
Children as young as 5 years old can now receive an updated COVID-19 booster following a decision by the Food and Drug Administration to expand its authorization of reformulated shots from Moderna and partners Pfizer and BioNTech. Moderna’s vaccine, which was previously cleared in adults 18 years and older, is...
