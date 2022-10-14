ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Korean buyer jumps into M&A game with $566M bid for Aveo Oncology

More than 12 years ago, Aveo Oncology vaulted onto Nasdaq with an IPO pitch centered on its lead cancer drug, tivozanib. It took almost a decade, with an FDA rejection, multiple shareholder lawsuits and an SEC investigation along the way, but the biotech finally clinched an approval in the US last year.
Gilead calls dibs on a PhI bispecific, hands over $60M to cash-strapped MacroGenics

On a continual search for more baskets to put its oncology eggs in, Gilead has landed on a hot target: CD123. Specifically, Gilead is grabbing a bispecific antibody from MacroGenics, a seasoned biotech player that’s seen its share of setbacks. For $60 million upfront, Gilead buys an exclusive option to license MGD024 after MacroGenics wraps up the ongoing Phase I study and calls dibs on two other early-stage bispecific research programs.
SpringWorks’ first awareness campaign resonates for patients with rare soft tissue tumor

SpringWorks Therapeutics is tackling the little-known and misunderstood rare desmoid tumor condition — and connecting with patients. Striking images on the “Rethink Desmoid Tumors” campaign website show the unpredictable and tendril-like desmoid tumors’ growth. The landing page shows a woman sitting on the floor holding her right bicep while a long wiry root-like growth winds out and across the floor in front of her.
Integrated evidence generation 2.0: A strategy for every stakeholder

The data supporting regulatory approval alone are often insufficient for demonstrating the added benefit of a new therapy. Planning in advance to continuously deliver data that illustrate value and post-launch, to not only the regulator, but payers, healthcare professionals, and patients results in more clinically meaningful benefits. By working cross-functionally,...

