Read full article on original website
Related
endpts.com
Josh Bilenker, Jeff Engelman quiet on everything behind their $735M 'outer edge' startup
An $8 billion exit from Eli Lilly and a short-lived stint heading up oncology work at the Big Pharma post-Loxo sale have persuaded Josh Bilenker to be hush-hush about his new venture, which ever-so-slightly broke cover last year and remains almost 100% under wraps, save for investor names. Bilenker, who...
endpts.com
Scoop: With investor interest dried up in microbiome therapies, DermBiont pivots to other topicals and nears close of Series B
DermBiont axed trials of its original lead dermatology gel, the biotech confirmed to Endpoints News, and with little investor appetite for microbiome-based therapies, the company is raising a Series B to bankroll studies of other topicals it acquired in recent years. The Boston biotech — led by Karl Beutner, a...
endpts.com
Korean buyer jumps into M&A game with $566M bid for Aveo Oncology
More than 12 years ago, Aveo Oncology vaulted onto Nasdaq with an IPO pitch centered on its lead cancer drug, tivozanib. It took almost a decade, with an FDA rejection, multiple shareholder lawsuits and an SEC investigation along the way, but the biotech finally clinched an approval in the US last year.
endpts.com
Gilead calls dibs on a PhI bispecific, hands over $60M to cash-strapped MacroGenics
On a continual search for more baskets to put its oncology eggs in, Gilead has landed on a hot target: CD123. Specifically, Gilead is grabbing a bispecific antibody from MacroGenics, a seasoned biotech player that’s seen its share of setbacks. For $60 million upfront, Gilead buys an exclusive option to license MGD024 after MacroGenics wraps up the ongoing Phase I study and calls dibs on two other early-stage bispecific research programs.
endpts.com
Pfizer petitions Supreme Court over anti-kickback case, says prior opinions could 'cut off charitable or family aid'
Pfizer is taking a hotly-contested kickback case all the way to the Supreme Court, with a petition filed late last week seeking to overturn a lower court decision that barred the Big Pharma from providing financial assistance to help Medicare beneficiaries access its drug for a rare and fatal cardiac condition.
endpts.com
SpringWorks’ first awareness campaign resonates for patients with rare soft tissue tumor
SpringWorks Therapeutics is tackling the little-known and misunderstood rare desmoid tumor condition — and connecting with patients. Striking images on the “Rethink Desmoid Tumors” campaign website show the unpredictable and tendril-like desmoid tumors’ growth. The landing page shows a woman sitting on the floor holding her right bicep while a long wiry root-like growth winds out and across the floor in front of her.
More than a million Americans ration insulin as prices skyrocket
More than 1 million Americans with diabetes have to ration lifesaving insulin because they can't afford it, a new study shows.
Even financial analysts should be interested in delivering pizzas, Domino's CEO says. 'Because our drivers become franchisees.'
Domino's CEO Russell Weiner suggested in an earnings call that even financial analysts should be interested in the pizza chain's driver positions.
endpts.com
Integrated evidence generation 2.0: A strategy for every stakeholder
The data supporting regulatory approval alone are often insufficient for demonstrating the added benefit of a new therapy. Planning in advance to continuously deliver data that illustrate value and post-launch, to not only the regulator, but payers, healthcare professionals, and patients results in more clinically meaningful benefits. By working cross-functionally,...
Comments / 0