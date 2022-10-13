ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

jocoreport.com

US 70 Construction In Wilson’s Mills Requires Traffic Shift

WILSON’S MILLS – Drivers going west on U.S. 70 in Johnston County can expect delays starting Monday, Oct. 17 until a traffic shift is completed. A state highway contractor will shift the two westbound lanes into a new pattern around the bridge under construction at Wilson’s Mills Road.​ Crews will need to keep one of the two westbound lanes closed beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, so they can do grading, paving, traffic signal work and pavement markings.
WNCT

Sixth annual festival takes over Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The smell of soul food and Go-Go music drew a large crowd to Town Common as people were excited to be together for a fun Sunday evening. Organizers said what started off as an idea over breakfast now brings residents and visitors to the area to enjoy the 6th annual Go-Go […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages

An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
GOLDSBORO, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Smoke on the Water starts next week

Barbecue competitions simultaneously bring people together and divide them. While most people enjoy a good barbecue, how the meat is seasoned and grilled is what separates vinegar sauce fanatics from the tomato sauced based devotees and every sauce in between. Starting Friday, Oct. 21, Smoke on the Water barbecue competition...
WASHINGTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running

SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
SELMA, NC
WITN

Fugitive in Snow Hill murder case gains national attention

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The year was 1997 when Rebecca Moses was in the Snow Hill area at a mobile home on Highway 58. After that night, she was not seen alive again. Police believe it was the woman’s estranged husband, Ramirez Garcia, that shot and killed her. Since then, a warrant was placed for his arrest, but deputies have been unsuccessful in capturing the man.
SNOW HILL, NC
WITN

Retirees who receive social security react to check increase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It was announced on Thursday that social security checks will increase by 8.7%. That is the biggest increase for social security recipients since 1981. Starting in January of next year, those who get social security will receive about an extra $150 a month. For many Eastern...
WITN

Ginkgo trees raising a stink in downtown Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Ginkgo trees that run along Main Street in Williamston and the noticeable scent they are known to emit are causing a controversy. The town wants them gone, but others are against the move. While the trees are pretty to look at, Williamston resident Kimberly Molbey says the...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WITN

Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

New Bern police chief provides no new info on four people shot

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are staying tight-lipped about a shooting Thursday night in New Bern that injured four people. At an afternoon news conference, Chief Patrick Gallagher noted there have been four shootings in the city since Saturday, including one homicide. One of those shootings injured four men...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Three charged, including two teens, in New Bern shootings

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man and two juveniles have been charged with two shootings that happened overnight in New Bern. The first shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Washington Street where officers found no damage but did locate shell casings. Less than an...
NEW BERN, NC

