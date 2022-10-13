Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
US 70 Construction In Wilson’s Mills Requires Traffic Shift
WILSON’S MILLS – Drivers going west on U.S. 70 in Johnston County can expect delays starting Monday, Oct. 17 until a traffic shift is completed. A state highway contractor will shift the two westbound lanes into a new pattern around the bridge under construction at Wilson’s Mills Road. Crews will need to keep one of the two westbound lanes closed beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, so they can do grading, paving, traffic signal work and pavement markings.
Sixth annual festival takes over Town Common
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The smell of soul food and Go-Go music drew a large crowd to Town Common as people were excited to be together for a fun Sunday evening. Organizers said what started off as an idea over breakfast now brings residents and visitors to the area to enjoy the 6th annual Go-Go […]
carolinacoastonline.com
North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages
An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
neusenews.com
Public Lenoir County and surrounding counties, Housing Choice voucher program owner Orientation/Briefing
THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF KINSTON WOULD LIKE TO WELCOME YOU THE PROPERTY OWNER/LANDLORD/MANAGERS TO OUR HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHER PROGRAM OWNER ORIENTATION/BRIEFING November 10, 2022 10:00 AM-2:00 PM AT CARVER COURTS TRAINING ROOM 301 EAST BRIGHT STREET KINSTON, NC 28501. If you or someone you know has one...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Smoke on the Water starts next week
Barbecue competitions simultaneously bring people together and divide them. While most people enjoy a good barbecue, how the meat is seasoned and grilled is what separates vinegar sauce fanatics from the tomato sauced based devotees and every sauce in between. Starting Friday, Oct. 21, Smoke on the Water barbecue competition...
WECT
NC treasurer: Not paying for Spring Lake to hire fired Kenly town manager
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - State Treasurer Dale Folwell says he will not approve the funds for Spring Lake to hire as its town manager a woman recently fired from the same job in Kenly. In a statement issued Thursday, Folwell cited statutory authority and the local government commission’s financial oversight...
North Carolina man hospitalized after being trapped under truck in Food Lion parking lot
The man's wife was in the cab of the truck and thought the truck was in park at the time her husband was under the hood working to jump-start a vehicle, police said.
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running
SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
Check your tickets! Winner of $1M Mega Millions bought ticket in Wayne County, officials say
Someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in a Wayne County convenience store has won a $1 million prize in Friday's drawing, according to a press release from lottery officials.
WITN
Fugitive in Snow Hill murder case gains national attention
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The year was 1997 when Rebecca Moses was in the Snow Hill area at a mobile home on Highway 58. After that night, she was not seen alive again. Police believe it was the woman’s estranged husband, Ramirez Garcia, that shot and killed her. Since then, a warrant was placed for his arrest, but deputies have been unsuccessful in capturing the man.
WITN
Retirees who receive social security react to check increase
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It was announced on Thursday that social security checks will increase by 8.7%. That is the biggest increase for social security recipients since 1981. Starting in January of next year, those who get social security will receive about an extra $150 a month. For many Eastern...
cbs17
3 charged after large fight spreads outside downtown Rocky Mount bar, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are facing charges after a large fight broke out inside a downtown Rocky Mount bar early Saturday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 1:45 a.m. by off-duty Rocky Mount police at Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E. Main St., Rocky Mount police said in a news release Sunday.
1 stabbed after gang members involved in ‘large fight’ at Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty police inside Moe & D's Restaurant Grill & Bar on Church Street in downtown Rocky Mount.
WITN
Ginkgo trees raising a stink in downtown Williamston
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Ginkgo trees that run along Main Street in Williamston and the noticeable scent they are known to emit are causing a controversy. The town wants them gone, but others are against the move. While the trees are pretty to look at, Williamston resident Kimberly Molbey says the...
WITN
WITN End Zone Week 9, Part Two
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL- WEEK 9. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
WITN
Sheriff says nothing criminal in fire that killed two people in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said this morning that there was nothing criminal in a fire that killed two people late Saturday night. The house fire on Highway 58, south of Snow Hill, was first reported around 11:00 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors say they heard loud...
Two dead after Greene County house fire, SBI assisting in investigation
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people are dead after a house caught on fire Saturday just after 11 p.m. near Snow Hill. Brock Kearney, Greene County Emergency Services Director, said three people were able to escape the home. Kearney said crews were called to 1493 Highway 58 South in Snow Hill. Kearney said they […]
WITN
New Bern police chief provides no new info on four people shot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are staying tight-lipped about a shooting Thursday night in New Bern that injured four people. At an afternoon news conference, Chief Patrick Gallagher noted there have been four shootings in the city since Saturday, including one homicide. One of those shootings injured four men...
WITN
Three charged, including two teens, in New Bern shootings
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man and two juveniles have been charged with two shootings that happened overnight in New Bern. The first shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Washington Street where officers found no damage but did locate shell casings. Less than an...
