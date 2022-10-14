ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Been through a lot': New Passage Bio CEO talks about 'rising tide'; Back in business with the FDA, BioMarin finds itself without a CMO

endpts.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
endpts.com

Breaking: Not known for gene therapy plays, Eli Lilly acquires hearing loss startup Akouos for $487M plus CVR

Eli Lilly is jumping into gene therapies for the ear. The Big Pharma announced early Tuesday that it will acquire Boston biotech Akouos for a 78% premium over Monday’s closing price. Akouos closed at $7.01 per share Monday afternoon, while Lilly is paying $12.50 per share. Lilly is also shelling out one contingent value right (CVR) for up to $3 a share.
endpts.com

Korean buyer jumps into M&A game with $566M bid for Aveo Oncology

More than 12 years ago, Aveo Oncology vaulted onto Nasdaq with an IPO pitch centered on its lead cancer drug, tivozanib. It took almost a decade, with an FDA rejection, multiple shareholder lawsuits and an SEC investigation along the way, but the biotech finally clinched an approval in the US last year.
endpts.com

Gilead calls dibs on a PhI bispecific, hands over $60M to cash-strapped MacroGenics

On a continual search for more baskets to put its oncology eggs in, Gilead has landed on a hot target: CD123. Specifically, Gilead is grabbing a bispecific antibody from MacroGenics, a seasoned biotech player that’s seen its share of setbacks. For $60 million upfront, Gilead buys an exclusive option to license MGD024 after MacroGenics wraps up the ongoing Phase I study and calls dibs on two other early-stage bispecific research programs.
endpts.com

SpringWorks’ first awareness campaign resonates for patients with rare soft tissue tumor

SpringWorks Therapeutics is tackling the little-known and misunderstood rare desmoid tumor condition — and connecting with patients. Striking images on the “Rethink Desmoid Tumors” campaign website show the unpredictable and tendril-like desmoid tumors’ growth. The landing page shows a woman sitting on the floor holding her right bicep while a long wiry root-like growth winds out and across the floor in front of her.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Assisted living deserves more after ‘hundreds of millions’ in COVID-19 relief funds mismanaged by feds, provider group says

“Hundreds of millions” of mismanaged federal Provider Relief Fund dollars should be recouped and distributed to assisted living providers, Argentum said Wednesday. The Department of Health and Human Services did not “establish procedures to verify reported losses,” potentially leading to fraudulent payments to other providers, Argentum said, pointing to the results of a congressionally mandated audit of the PRF by HHS Office of the Inspector General.
envirotech-online.com

What's the Difference Between Tap Water and Bottled Water?

In the UK, we are blessed with having some of the finest quality tap water in the world. Nonetheless, the popularity of bottled water has risen in recent years. In fact, 2017 saw the first time that sales of bottled water eclipsed cola for the first time, as health-conscious consumers turned to H2O, contributing to an industry that is worth more than £2.4 billion each year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy