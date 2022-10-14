ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Comments / 0

Related
B98.5

These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine

While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Wardens finds man's body in Maine river

Maine wardens say they found a Canadian man’s body in the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports a Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was taken to a...
FORT KENT, ME
Big Country 96.9

Hunters Reminded to Respect Active Maine Logging Operations

With various fall seasons underway, hunters are reminded access to privately owned land is a privilege. Numerous fall hunting seasons are underway in Maine. For some hunters, tracking down a monster bull moose, or getting after grouse, requires some dirt road driving. Some of these dirt roads are owned and maintained by private landowners and logging companies. Access and use of these roads and land is a privilege, not a right.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man found with pipe bomb in Presque Isle died of overdose

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The cause of death has been determined for the man found inside a Presque Isle home with a pipe bomb back in August. William Anderson, found at the Parsons Street residence, died by "combined toxic effects of ethanol, diphenhydramine, and fentanyl," according to investigators with the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Thursday.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
pureoldies1055.com

Maine woman facing life behind bars for drug possession

A woman from Aroostook County could spend life behind bars after agents found about 92 pounds of meth in her home. Nicole McLaughlin of Caswell pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The Department of Justice says she also pled guilty to possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy