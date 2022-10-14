Read full article on original website
Fort Fairfield & MSSM Soccer Teams Split Girls/Boys Soccer Games
The Fort Fairfield Tigers girls’ and boys’ soccer teams played the MSSM Penguins under the lights on Thursday in a Class D North matchups. Both Fort Fairfield teams will make the playoffs, while the MSSM teams sit on the brink of a spot in the dance. Fast start...
These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine
While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
Man’s Body Retrieved from the St. John River Near Fort Kent, Maine
Body of Canadian Man Retrieved from the St. John River Near Fort Kent, Maine. The body of a Canadian man has been retrieved Friday morning from the St. John River near the town of Fort Kent, according to News Center Maine (WCSH). Spokesperson Mark Latti with the Maine Department of...
Beautiful Country Living at its Finest in Monticello, Maine
For many people, living in Aroostook County is all about being at one with nature. The goal is to find a place that has beautiful views, privacy with access to the local community. Well, we’ve found the ideal place for you. This uniquely designed home has all the elements...
WGME
Wardens finds man's body in Maine river
Maine wardens say they found a Canadian man’s body in the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports a Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was taken to a...
Hunters Reminded to Respect Active Maine Logging Operations
With various fall seasons underway, hunters are reminded access to privately owned land is a privilege. Numerous fall hunting seasons are underway in Maine. For some hunters, tracking down a monster bull moose, or getting after grouse, requires some dirt road driving. Some of these dirt roads are owned and maintained by private landowners and logging companies. Access and use of these roads and land is a privilege, not a right.
New Location for Aroostook County Fitness in Presque Isle, Maine
New Location for Aroostook County Fitness in Star City. Aroostook County Fitness celebrated their Grand Opening at their new location at 499 Main Street in Presque Isle, Maine. Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting. They recently hosted their official ribbon cutting with the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, September...
Man found with pipe bomb in Presque Isle died of overdose
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The cause of death has been determined for the man found inside a Presque Isle home with a pipe bomb back in August. William Anderson, found at the Parsons Street residence, died by "combined toxic effects of ethanol, diphenhydramine, and fentanyl," according to investigators with the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Thursday.
Woman Pleads Guilty to Possession of 92 lbs of Meth & Four Handguns in Presque Isle, Maine
A 41-year-old woman entered a guilty plea on Thursday for possession of more than 500 grams of meth with the intent to distribute. She also pleaded guilty to possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances. The guilty pleas were made in the U.S. District Court in Bangor,...
Remodel Complete; Presque Isle Back To Two Dunkin Locations
After a few weeks of confusion, congestion, and craziness your morning run for coffee in Presque Isle has become a bit easier. The Dunkin’ location on Main Street has been closed since September 19 for a remodel of the store. You can get back to your normal routine now.
Handlebar Saloon Opens Up on Market Square in Houlton, Maine
A new business called the Handlebar Saloon has opened up on Market Square in Houlton. By the looks of their Facebook posts, business is good and people from around the area are coming in to check it out. The best way to describe the new location is using their own...
Caribou Fire and Forest Rangers Fight Hay Baler Fire in Caribou, Maine
The Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department put out a hay baler fire in Caribou, Maine Thursday evening with assistance from the Maine Forest Rangers. The fire spread to surrounding parts of the field in the area of 509 Van Buren Road. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on October 6, 2022.
Spark from Welding Equipment Ignites Small Fire on UMPI Campus
The Presque Isle Fire Department responded to a small fire Tuesday afternoon at a construction area outside Wieden Hall at the University of Maine at Presque Isle. Renovation work is underway at the building and the construction site is surrounded by a chain link fence, according to UMPI Communications Director Rachel Rice.
How Walmart’s Changes to the Holiday Return Policy Affects Aroostook County, Maine
Changes to Walmart's Return Policy for the 2022 Holidays. Walmart is a big part of our local communities. We have one in Presque Isle and one in Houlton. So it matters a lot when they make an announcement about making some significant changes to their return policy for the 2022 holiday season.
Caswell woman pleads guilty to possessing 92 pounds of methamphetamine, guns
BANGOR, Maine — A Caswell woman who pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing more than 500 grams of methamphetamine as well as guns could face up to life in prison and a $10 million fine. Nicole McLaughlin, 41, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute...
Fire Department Honors Assistant Fire Chief in Sherman, Maine
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of James Kravfe Sr. who passed away Friday morning after his battle with cancer. We especially want to express our condolences to his wife and three children. Kravfe was the Assistant Fire Chief in the town of Sherman. The Fire Department...
pureoldies1055.com
Maine woman facing life behind bars for drug possession
A woman from Aroostook County could spend life behind bars after agents found about 92 pounds of meth in her home. Nicole McLaughlin of Caswell pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The Department of Justice says she also pled guilty to possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances.
