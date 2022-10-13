Read full article on original website
Tennessee man allegedly tries to back over baby with car during fight with wife
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is accused of trying to back over a baby in a car after assaulting his wife during a fight Friday. Ferlandos Wirt is charged with domestic assault, as well as evading arrest, assaulting a first responder and drug possession after officers responded Friday evening to a domestic assault call […]
VIDEO: Suspect running from shooting in broad daylight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released a video they hope will help them will help identify the man responsible for a shooting in a North Memphis neighborhood. MPD has not identified the victim but said they got into a fight with the suspect right before the shooting in the 1600 block of Oakwood Monday afternoon. […]
Police chase ends with 1 dead, 5 others injured and 2 MPD officers relieved of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and five others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash at Kirby Parkway and Raines Road. The crash happened Friday around 10 a.m. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), one person was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the investigation...
Missing woman found safe, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 11:10 A.M. Tanna Stevenson has been found safe, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). A woman is missing after leaving home Thursday morning, police say. On Oct. 13, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) took a missing call in the 400 block of Parkdale Drive.
Victim identified after being hit and killed by car at Hwy. 385 and Hacks Cross
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle late Thursday night in southeast Shelby County. The accident happened at Hwy. 385 at Hacks Cross around 11 p.m., according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO said the victim was pronounced dead at the...
Two face murder charges in deadly Medical District shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis people have arrested two people in connection to the fatal shooting that happened in the Medical District over the weekend. Police say 35-year-old Bobby Chism is responsible for the shooting and Latorya Graham drove him to the location where the incident took place. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 […]
Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.” Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug […]
Local leader advocating to take Shelby County out of permitless gun carry
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details are emerging about the shooting that left a little girl dead on Thursday morning in Northeast Memphis. The youngest of three shooting victims was just 10 years old. Neighbors have told us they were shocked when they heard the news about the child who...
District Attorney Steve Mulroy fires 7 attorneys, hires more
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The newly elected Shelby County District Attorney is shaking things up in his office. Several attorneys were let go this week by Steve Mulroy as several others were hired in their place. Critical of the fact that only 30 percent of the former D.A. Amy Weirich's...
BBB warns of new phone scam in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning Mid-Southerners about a new scam that’s being seen across the country. Scammers are disguising themselves a little differently than the usual suspects of the IRS or Social Security. The cover that scammers are hiding under is the Consumer...
Oakland man waits 124 days for home warranty company to fix air conditioning unit
OAKLAND, Tenn. — After spending a sweltering summer with a broken air conditioner, a Fayette County man worries that his family won’t have heat in time for next week’s cold front. “I used to have a countdown to Christmas,” Joe Murray told FOX13. “Now, I have a...
A small town in West Tennessee has a mayor’s race many outsiders are watching
The small West Tennessee town that nearly lost its ability to govern its own finances will soon elect its next mayor. Four candidates are campaigning to lead Mason in what has become an increasingly heated mayoral race, which has seen one lawsuit and accusations of vandalism. One of the most...
Memphis, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Memphis. The Christian Brothers High School football team will have a game with Memphis University School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00. The Christian Brothers High School football team will have a game with Memphis University School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00.
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
Opinion | Good for Terry Roland for telling it like it is | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In my line of work, there are certain politicians we like to interview because they don't talk in boring political speak. They tell it like it is. Former Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland was one of those politicians. You could always count on him for a good soundbite.
Four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson is down to three schools with a decision looming
Four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson is nearing a decision. The 6-foot-1, 160 pound playmaker from Newark New Jersey has named Mississippi State, Memphis, and NC State as his final three schools with a decision potentially to come in the near future. “I got two more visits left to Memphis and...
