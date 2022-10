Thousands of lights, fog machines and moving characters are just some of the things you’ll see at a spooktacular Halloween light show in Lenoir City. You may have been one of the many to visit Muddy Creek Christmas Lights to see the annual animated holiday display. Creator Jacob Burris decided to expand beyond his popular Christmas show last year. When his Halloween show was also a hit, he decided to make it bigger and better.

LENOIR CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO