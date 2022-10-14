Read full article on original website
PGA Tour player criticises ZOZO Championship host course despite great finish
Emiliano Grillo has started the PGA Tour season very well with two top-five finishes in just four starts. He only made two top-10s in the entirety of the 2022 season. Grillo may not have been able to catch Keegan Bradley in the final round of the ZOZO Championship, but he still shot a 64 to finish in outright fourth place.
Pro hits second shot 37 yards BACKWARDS, saves par, then gives it large!
We've seen some remarkable things on the DP World Tour over the last few weeks, but this from Spain's Angel Hidalgo during the third round of the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters was quite simply something else. Real Club Valderrama is a notoriously difficult place to navigate but it...
Darren Clarke tells INCREDIBLE Tiger Woods story: "I'll never see it again"
2011 Open Championship winner Darren Clarke recently revealed a story about Tiger Woods in which the American produced something "he will never see again." Speaking on the No Laying Up podcast, Clarke discussed his joy at winning the Claret Jug 11 years ago at Royal St. George's in Kent and also winning the Senior Open earlier this year in Scotland.
Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick set for DP World Tour Championship showdown
Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick will return to Jumeirah Golf Estates in November for the DP World Tour Championship, the final Rolex Series event of 2022, as they bid to win the DP World Tour Rankings. McIlroy has led the DP World Tour Rankings in partnership with Rolex since his...
Will LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia play on the DP World Tour EVER AGAIN?
LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia admitted something that is extremely sad and damning about the current hostility in the game: he may never play on the DP World Tour again. After the second round of the Jeddah Invitational, Garcia was asked a question referring to his fine for withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship and his future on the Tour he first won on in 1999.
Former amateur champ slams DP World Tour over Adrian Otaegui coverage
Former Amateur champion Alejandro Larrazabal has heavily criticised the DP World Tour's coverage of LIV Golf player Adrian Otaegui at the Estrella Damn N.A. Andalucia Masters, calling for boss Keith Pelley to resign. The Spaniard, who won The Amateur Championship at Royal Porthcawl in 2002, claimed he couldn't find "a...
LIV Golf: Patrick Reed NOT LISTED in Mallorca Open field on DP World Tour
Patrick Reed, who has joined LIV Golf, has not been listed in the field for the forthcoming Mallorca Open on the DP World Tour. Reed, 32, was expected to tee it up at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma over 20-23 October. Last week the American complained he was "getting...
PGA Tour pro ruffles feathers after blasting Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf Jeddah win
PGA Tour player Joel Dahmen has taken aim at Brooks Koepka's victory at LIV Golf Jeddah. Dahmen has previously blasted LIV Golf players over them wanting to come back and play on the PGA Tour. He also recently took a swipe at Bryson DeChambeau. After a frustrating season for Koepka,...
LIV Golf winner Brooks Koepka reveals extent of injury that threatened career
Brooks Koepka was almost overcome with emotion after winning the LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational as he looked back on the struggles he has experienced in the last two years. Having beaten Peter Uihlein in a playoff at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, the four-time major champion revealed that his career was almost over due to the constant problems caused by injury.
LIV Golf President provides "OPTIMISTIC" update on receiving OWGR points
LIV Golf President and Chief Operating Officer Atul Khosla has told AFP that he is "optimistic" the Saudi-backed circuit will receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points in its tournaments as a result of the latest update he has been provided. Two weeks ago, a new "strategic alliance" was announced...
