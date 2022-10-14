Read full article on original website
News On 6
OKCFD Extinguishes NW OKC Commercial Fire
The Oklahoma City Fire Department arrived on scene of a commercial fire Monday afternoon. The fire was located near West Wilshire Boulevard and North Western Avenue. Puffy, black smoke appeared to spew out of the structure. The fire has since been extinguished, the fire department said on Twitter. OKC Animal...
kswo.com
Fire departments fight house fire in Fletcher
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Fletcher kept area emergency agencies busy early Sunday morning. It started just after 3 a.m. near Wolf Rd. and NE 120th. Flames were visible from the home’s roof when firefighters got there. They contained the fire to the home’s attic and...
News On 6
1 Killed In SW Oklahoma City House Fire
One person has died in a house fire Sunday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire started in a home near Southwest 15th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Firefighters said the fire is out, and the cause of the fire...
News On 6
Water Main Break Causes Issues In NW OKC
A water main break at NW 36th St. and N. Land St. has diverted traffic and cut off water in the area. According to police, the area is blocked off to traffic due to the flooding. Homes and businesses in the area could be without water for the next 8...
News On 6
Authorities Respond To Rollover Wreck In Northeast OKC
Authorities responded to a wreck at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near East Britton Road and I-35. Oklahoma City Police Department said there was only one car involved and no one was taken to the hospital. Police also said they are still trying to figure out exactly what caused the wreck.
KXII.com
Sulphur man taken to hospital after bike vs SUV wreck
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A 21-year-old Sulphur man was taken to the hospital after a wreck in Garvin County Saturday night. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated he was on a bicycle, riding north on Highway 177 near State Highway 29. A Ford Expedition, also driving north on...
News On 6
2 Killed, 2 Others In Critical Condition After Stillwater Crash
Two people were killed and another two are in critical condition following a crash that happened Saturday morning in Stillwater. Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m. near State Highway 51 and Country Club Road. Police said the driver of one of the vehicles was traveling...
News On 6
Crash In Stillwater Leaves 2 Dead
The Stillwater Police Department responded to a deadly crash at around 4:15 a.m. on Oct. 15 on West 6th Avenue near North Country Club Road. The Stillwater Police Department said 18-year-old Luke House was going the wrong way into oncoming traffic and was speeding excessively when they crashed, leaving two dead and both themselves and the other driver injured.
News On 6
Armed Suspect In Custody After Standoff With OCPD In SW OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department has arrested a suspect near Southwest 44th Street and South Agnew Avenue after a pursuit and standoff. Officers had attempted to pull over a vehicle after the driver had been involved in a drive-by shooting, according to the OCPD. Oklahoma City Police said the driver...
News On 6
Bike Rider Taken To Hospital After Being Hit By Car In Oklahoma City, Police Say
Police said a bike rider was taken to the hospital Sunday night after being hit by a car. Oklahoma City Police said it happened near NW 36th and Meridian. Officers didn't say how many cars may were involved, but it does appear one driver stayed on the scene. Right now,...
News On 6
Anadarko Resident Recounts Moments Officer Killed Man In Her Front Yard
Janie Stafford said she and her daughter were watching a movie in their home when they heard gunshots ring out. "We stood at the window and looking out the window and thank God that it didn't come our way or it could have shot one of us," said Stafford. The...
News On 6
OSBI Releases Additional Information After Shooting In Anadarko
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have released new details about a shooting involving the Anadarko Police Department at around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Anadarko Police had requested the OSBI to investigate further following the shooting. At around 9 p.m. on Sunday, an Anadarko Police officer made a traffic stop...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Identifies Suspect Shot, Killed By Officers In SW OKC
Oklahoma City police released the names of two officers and a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to a disturbance at a home around 2:30 p.m. near Southwest 25th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. When they arrived, police said they found a man in front...
blackchronicle.com
Father of four found dead at troubled OKC motel
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn. Around 9 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to the Plaza Inn, located near S.E. 29th and I-35, after multiple gunshots were heard in the area. When the officers...
Pott. Co. sheriffs investigating body found in minivan
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s office is investigating if a dead body found in the back of an abandoned minivan in Grady County has ties to a missing Shawnee man.
News On 6
Knife-Wielding Suspect Shot Dead By Oklahoma City Police Officers
Police said a stabbing suspect was shot and killed by officers in SW Oklahoma City on Sunday. A disturbance call Sunday afternoon led Oklahoma City Police Officers to a neighborhood in Southwest Oklahoma City. “Prior to arrival, an armed person with a knife had already stabbed another person,” said Capt....
News On 6
Police Searching For Gunman After Shooting At Oklahoma City Apartment
At least one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The incident happened near Northwest 10th Street and North Gardner Avenue. Oklahoma City police said one victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police said they have no suspect information...
News On 6
OKC Police Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old
The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old. Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul play, but they want to find her and make sure she is okay.
Post Register
Mother says she found son 2 miles from elementary school during dismissal
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma mother was shocked after arriving at Winding Creek Elementary School to pick up her son, Elyjah, on Thursday -- only to find that her son's whereabouts were unknown. Dajia Rogers told KOKH she eventually found him unharmed two miles from the school. But...
