Hedge funds back on allocators’ agenda
After a few sleepy years, hedge fund mandates are back as the search for alpha is on among U.S. pension systems. With over $6 billion in fresh allocations going to hedge fund/alpha strategies last month, the latest AW Research Investor Scorecard tracked a shift in allocator sentiment stemming from widespread market volatility.
14-year-old becomes one of the first runway models with Down syndrome to walk at New York Fashion Week
'I really love wearing the beautiful dresses. They make me feel really amazing.'
Even financial analysts should be interested in delivering pizzas, Domino's CEO says. 'Because our drivers become franchisees.'
Domino's CEO Russell Weiner suggested in an earnings call that even financial analysts should be interested in the pizza chain's driver positions.
Taco Del Mar Presents Its Take on Totchos for Its Next Limited Time Offer
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Just in time for the arrival of cooler weather, Taco Del Mar is introducing a new menu item to its ranks that adds a twist to an already exciting offer. The brand’s variation of Totchos is perfect for anyone looking to indulge in comfort while also experiencing an array of flavors that fit the signature Pacific Northwest style. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005159/en/ Taco Del Mar introduces its take on Totchos
L’Oréal Creates Luxe Fragrance Brands Branch
PARIS — L’Oréal has created a new fragrance branch inside L’Oréal Luxe that encompasses Maison Margiela, Atelier Cologne, Viktor & Rolf, Azzaro, Diesel and Cacharel. It named Sandrine Groslier the activity’s global president. Most recently, between April 2020 and October 2022, she served as...
