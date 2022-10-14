Read full article on original website
Blockbuster raise for Bridge Investment Group’s second affordable housing fund
Salt Lake City-based Bridge Investment Group Holdings closed its latest fund with $1.74 billion in capital commitments, well ahead of its $1.5 billion target. Bridge Workforce and Affordable Housing Fund II invests in non-government subsidized housing where at least 51% of the residents earn below 80% of the local area median income. Officials are looking to meet the needs of the large and price-out “missing middle” of U.S. renters.
Here's how to invest risk-free money in government I-bonds at a return of nearly 10% before rates reset at the end of October
Because I-Bonds are issued by the US Treasury, they are essentially risk-free fixed income securities that protect investors from high inflation.
Hedge funds back on allocators’ agenda
After a few sleepy years, hedge fund mandates are back as the search for alpha is on among U.S. pension systems. With over $6 billion in fresh allocations going to hedge fund/alpha strategies last month, the latest AW Research Investor Scorecard tracked a shift in allocator sentiment stemming from widespread market volatility.
Even financial analysts should be interested in delivering pizzas, Domino's CEO says. 'Because our drivers become franchisees.'
Domino's CEO Russell Weiner suggested in an earnings call that even financial analysts should be interested in the pizza chain's driver positions.
Prediction: This Could Be This Company's Next Billion-Dollar Product
It would be a major addition to an already rich portfolio.
Vista Equity, Thoma Bravo mega all-cash deals top the week
Vance Street Capital added Mountain Manufacturing Technologies to its medtech portfolio. The Mountain Manufacturing deal is the firm’s eight transaction in the medical device outsourced manufacturing sector since 2016. Terms were not disclosed.
Tennessee Consolidated puts more energy into its portfolio
The Board of Trustees of the $62.2 billion Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS) at it its Sept.29 meeting approved an allocation to an energy-focused credit strategy. Up to $250 million will be committed to Houston-based Quantum Energy Partners’ Quantum Credit Opportunity Fund of One, a spokesperson for the fund confirmed....
