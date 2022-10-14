Salt Lake City-based Bridge Investment Group Holdings closed its latest fund with $1.74 billion in capital commitments, well ahead of its $1.5 billion target. Bridge Workforce and Affordable Housing Fund II invests in non-government subsidized housing where at least 51% of the residents earn below 80% of the local area median income. Officials are looking to meet the needs of the large and price-out “missing middle” of U.S. renters.

1 DAY AGO