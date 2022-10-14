ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blockbuster raise for Bridge Investment Group’s second affordable housing fund

Salt Lake City-based Bridge Investment Group Holdings closed its latest fund with $1.74 billion in capital commitments, well ahead of its $1.5 billion target. Bridge Workforce and Affordable Housing Fund II invests in non-government subsidized housing where at least 51% of the residents earn below 80% of the local area median income. Officials are looking to meet the needs of the large and price-out “missing middle” of U.S. renters.
Hedge funds back on allocators’ agenda

After a few sleepy years, hedge fund mandates are back as the search for alpha is on among U.S. pension systems. With over $6 billion in fresh allocations going to hedge fund/alpha strategies last month, the latest AW Research Investor Scorecard tracked a shift in allocator sentiment stemming from widespread market volatility.
Vista Equity, Thoma Bravo mega all-cash deals top the week

Vance Street Capital added Mountain Manufacturing Technologies to its medtech portfolio. The Mountain Manufacturing deal is the firm’s eight transaction in the medical device outsourced manufacturing sector since 2016. Terms were not disclosed.
Tennessee Consolidated puts more energy into its portfolio

The Board of Trustees of the $62.2 billion Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS) at it its Sept.29 meeting approved an allocation to an energy-focused credit strategy. Up to $250 million will be committed to Houston-based Quantum Energy Partners’ Quantum Credit Opportunity Fund of One, a spokesperson for the fund confirmed....
TENNESSEE STATE

