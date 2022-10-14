Read full article on original website
‘Congratulations. You’ve been bought’ – Brandel Chamblee rips Phil Mickelson in latest attack
Brandel Chamblee has never been a fan of anything to do with the LIV series, and has once again used his position as network analyst to take apart Phil Mickelson. Back in February, at the start of the Alan Shipnuck/Mickelson controversy, the Golf Channel commentator accused the six-time major champion of obnoxious greed – using the player’s very own words that were used against the PGA Tour.
How much money each player earned at LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia
A $4 million playoff broke out in LIV Golf’s regular-season finale in Saudi Arabia, and three holes later it was Brooks Koepka who emerged victorious. The four-time major champion outdueled Peter Uihlein to win for the first time on the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, claiming the top prize of $4 million while Uihlein walked away with $2.125 million. Martin Kaymer and Kevin Na, who both withdrew from the event, pocketed $121,000.
Kevin Na withdrew from LIV Golf Jeddah midway through the second round
Kevin Na hasn’t had much success on the golf course since leaving the PGA Tour behind and joining the LIV Golf Series. In five starts before this week’s Jeddah event, Na totaled zero top-10 finishes and three outside the top 30. During the second round in Saudi Arabia...
2022 SAS Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 SAS Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Fred Couples, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, N.C. Couples shot an incredible bogey-free, 12-under 60 in the final round to pull away from the field and win by...
Lexi Thompson breaks three-year victory drought at Aramco Team Series event in New York
Lexi Thompson hoisted a trophy for the first time in three years at the Aramco Team Series in New York. The 27-year-old American star, who last won at the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic, closed with a 69 at Trump Golf Links Ferry Point to win by three over Brooke Henderson and Madelene Sagstrom.
2022 Zozo Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 Zozo Championship prize money payout is from the $11 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, earning an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of Zozo Championship prize pool is at $1,980,000, with the second-place finisher taking...
Emotional Keegan Bradley (not Rickie Fowler) ends winless drought in Japan with victory at Zozo Championship
As Keegan Bradley waited to tap-in for his first win on the PGA Tour in a span of 1,498 days and 100 starts, his eyes grew glassy and he did his best to keep his composure, but it was a hopeless task. “I’ve been crying since I finished,” he said....
Brooks Koepka defeats teammate Peter Uihlein in three-hole playoff to win LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia
LIV Golf’s regular-season finale in the Kingdom couldn’t be decided with just 54 holes. Smash GC teammates Brooks Koepka and Peter Uihlein squared off in a $4 million playoff at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia after both players finished Sunday’s final round tied at 12 under. Repeating the 18th hole until a winner was decided, each player made birdie on the first two playoff holes before Koepka sealed the deal the third time around after Uihlein’s shot from the greenside bunker found the water.
‘What it’s done is made the PGA Tour almost two tiers’: Jack Nicklaus questions Tour
Jack Nicklaus, after learning of the news of elevated PGA Tour tournaments, is wondering about the elevated-nots. In a story published this week by the Associated Press, the all-time major winner questioned the Tour’s recent move to give 12 events more lofty status, with purses between $15 million and $20 million, and the promise of having the circuit’s “top players.” Nicklaus’ concern centered on the Tour’s other tournaments.
PGA Tour pro ruffles feathers after blasting Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf Jeddah win
PGA Tour player Joel Dahmen has taken aim at Brooks Koepka's victory at LIV Golf Jeddah. Dahmen has previously blasted LIV Golf players over them wanting to come back and play on the PGA Tour. He also recently took a swipe at Bryson DeChambeau. After a frustrating season for Koepka,...
Phil Mickelson claims LIV Golf is trending upwards vs. PGA Tour despite numbers painting a different picture
Brooks Koepka won the LIV Golf Jeddah event over the weekend, which few people watched and even fewer cared about. In a vacuum this was strange. Koepka is a four-time major champion, and the rest of the leaderboard was full of the same. Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia were joined by Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff, Paul Casey and Joaquin Niemann. Even the least objective golf fan has to admit that this was a pretty terrific leaderboard. Yet there seemed to be very little buzz, even when Koepka got emotional about how difficult golf has been for him over the last two years.
Morning 9: Bradley claims emotional win | Lexi back to winning ways | Sergio on Ryder Cup
Good Monday morning, golf fans, as Keegan Bradley ended his long wait to get back into the winner’s circle by capturing the Zozo Championship in Japan. AP report…”Bradley raised both arms to the sky and had to choke back tears after clinching the victory with a tap-in on 18.”
PGA Tour player criticises ZOZO Championship host course despite great finish
Emiliano Grillo has started the PGA Tour season very well with two top-five finishes in just four starts. He only made two top-10s in the entirety of the 2022 season. Grillo may not have been able to catch Keegan Bradley in the final round of the ZOZO Championship, but he still shot a 64 to finish in outright fourth place.
