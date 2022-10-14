ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
GolfWRX

‘Congratulations. You’ve been bought’ – Brandel Chamblee rips Phil Mickelson in latest attack

Brandel Chamblee has never been a fan of anything to do with the LIV series, and has once again used his position as network analyst to take apart Phil Mickelson. Back in February, at the start of the Alan Shipnuck/Mickelson controversy, the Golf Channel commentator accused the six-time major champion of obnoxious greed – using the player’s very own words that were used against the PGA Tour.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How much money each player earned at LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia

A $4 million playoff broke out in LIV Golf’s regular-season finale in Saudi Arabia, and three holes later it was Brooks Koepka who emerged victorious. The four-time major champion outdueled Peter Uihlein to win for the first time on the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, claiming the top prize of $4 million while Uihlein walked away with $2.125 million. Martin Kaymer and Kevin Na, who both withdrew from the event, pocketed $121,000.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Controversial Interview

Bubba Wallace's post-race interview with NBC Sports is going viral on social media. The No. 45 car driver, racing for 23XI Racing, had a couple of heated moments on Sunday. Wallace first appeared to spin out Kyle Larson on purpose. He then confronted Larson on the pitch following the race.
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos

Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Anna Kournikova's Best Swimsuit Photos

Anna Kournikova was one of the biggest stars in sports in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Russian tennis star rose to prominence with her impressive play in Grand Slams. While Kournikova never won one, she made some deep runs at Wimbledon. Kournikova was perhaps more known for her...
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Zozo Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Zozo Championship prize money payout is from the $11 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, earning an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of Zozo Championship prize pool is at $1,980,000, with the second-place finisher taking...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brooks Koepka defeats teammate Peter Uihlein in three-hole playoff to win LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia

LIV Golf’s regular-season finale in the Kingdom couldn’t be decided with just 54 holes. Smash GC teammates Brooks Koepka and Peter Uihlein squared off in a $4 million playoff at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia after both players finished Sunday’s final round tied at 12 under. Repeating the 18th hole until a winner was decided, each player made birdie on the first two playoff holes before Koepka sealed the deal the third time around after Uihlein’s shot from the greenside bunker found the water.
Golf.com

‘What it’s done is made the PGA Tour almost two tiers’: Jack Nicklaus questions Tour

Jack Nicklaus, after learning of the news of elevated PGA Tour tournaments, is wondering about the elevated-nots. In a story published this week by the Associated Press, the all-time major winner questioned the Tour’s recent move to give 12 events more lofty status, with purses between $15 million and $20 million, and the promise of having the circuit’s “top players.” Nicklaus’ concern centered on the Tour’s other tournaments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sports

Phil Mickelson claims LIV Golf is trending upwards vs. PGA Tour despite numbers painting a different picture

Brooks Koepka won the LIV Golf Jeddah event over the weekend, which few people watched and even fewer cared about. In a vacuum this was strange. Koepka is a four-time major champion, and the rest of the leaderboard was full of the same. Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia were joined by Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff, Paul Casey and Joaquin Niemann. Even the least objective golf fan has to admit that this was a pretty terrific leaderboard. Yet there seemed to be very little buzz, even when Koepka got emotional about how difficult golf has been for him over the last two years.
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour player criticises ZOZO Championship host course despite great finish

Emiliano Grillo has started the PGA Tour season very well with two top-five finishes in just four starts. He only made two top-10s in the entirety of the 2022 season. Grillo may not have been able to catch Keegan Bradley in the final round of the ZOZO Championship, but he still shot a 64 to finish in outright fourth place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy