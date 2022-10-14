Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Water officials concerned as drought causes impact in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought is causing an impact in Oklahoma. The water levels at Lake Hefner have dropped, and water officials said they need to act immediately. It’s been dry for months, and that has caused the water levels at Lake Hefner to drop. The water is a necessity for central Oklahoma, and as a result, water is being released from Lake Canton on Monday to help out.
KFOR
Freeze Watches / Warnings up for portions of Oklahoma next two nights!
Freeze Watches are up for all of central Oklahoma Monday Night and Tuesday Night. Freeze Warnings for areas north and east of OKC for the same time period! I think the best chance for a light freeze / frost in OKC is Wednesday AM! Prepare to protect the plants! The reason…a secondary surge of colder, dry air is heading south into Oklahoma next couple of days from Canada! However, it won’t last long! Expect a very quick warm up with temps rising into the 70s and 80s by the end of this week!
Is crime on the rise in Oklahoma? Expert says multiple factors to consider
The FBI recently released its annual crime report, which typically depicts crime trends in each state.
4 bodies recovered from Oklahoma river after 4 men were reported missing
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Authorities are trying to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are those of four men who were reported missing several days ago after leaving a home together. Police in Okmulgee, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Tulsa, said Friday that the bodies...
The Dreadful Haunting of This Oklahoma Forest is Truly Terrifying
It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
Some Of The Lesser Known Facts About Oklahoma
When it comes to Oklahoma, most of the country considers it "flyover territory." As if there wasn't a single interesting thing about USA's most ecologically diverse state. I'm not going out on a limb to convince them otherwise, look what it's done to Texas with all the West Coasters moving out there. Instead, we're going to talk about the lesser-known, yet interesting facts about Oklahoma.
News On 6
Many Americans Still Eligible For Unclaimed COVID-19 Stimulus Checks
TULSA, Okla. - Millions of Americans may still be eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus check. News On 6's Ryan Gillin explains what you need to know to get that $1,400 check.
News On 6
Live Updates: Severe Weather Updates Across Oklahoma
Severe storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro area after 10 p.m. Saturday, bringing strong winds and some hail. The storms pushed off to the south and east by 11. (UPDATE 12:01 a.m.) Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Caddo and Comanche counties until 12:45 a.m. (UPDATE 11:33 p.m.) A severe...
KFOR
Cold Front on the way Saturday Night! Thunderstorms and rainfall in the forecast!!
There’s a risk for severe weather this Saturday evening into the wee hours Sunday! It’s a Slight Risk through central Oklahoma. Large hail and damaging winds possible with the strongest storms. Hopefully good rainfall as well! The threat for severe weather will push south of OKC and into southern OK after midnight. However, showers and t’storms linger Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon with clearing Sunday night! Chill Fall weather coming in behind this front for several days!
News On 6
Rural Fire Departments Say Drought Conditions Are Making Fires Worse
People across Oklahoma are dealing with the effects of a drought. For parts of Green Country, it’s even worse. Rogers, Nowata, and Washington counties are facing an extreme drought. The Oglesby Fire Department in southeastern Washington County has been trying to warn people about the drought conditions; from Facebook...
okcfox.com
2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year launches campaign highlighting importance of educators
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's 2022 Teacher of the Year has launched a statewide, 77-county teacher respect and appreciation campaign to highlight the important work of teachers who are making a positive impact in their schools and communities. As a part of Rebecka Peterson's year-long "Teachers of Oklahoma" campaign,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 10-16-22
The upper level steering winds will be shifting straight out of the polar region for the first three days of the week, which will result in about three surges, or cold frontal boundaries; bringing fresh, Canadian air south into the Four States. The first boundary is moving toward the area early this morning, and there may still be a couple showers occurring in the vicinity of the front during the initial hour or two after sunrise, in northern Arkansas. However, any left over precipitation will be moving out of this part of the viewing area by mid morning, ahead of the departing front. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny from the middle part of the morning through the remainder of the day, as a few cirrus clouds stream south across the region. The clouds should not impact temperatures to any large degree, as highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s; which is right around the average maximum temperature for mid October in the Four States area. Another push of cold, Canadian air will move into the viewing area late Monday night, and this cold front will usher in the coldest air of the Fall season. However, it won’t feel much like Fall when this airmass moves into the region. In fact, the air behind this boundary will be about fifteen to twenty degrees below normal, as low temperatures drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s by daybreak Tuesday. Highs will have a difficult time rising above fifty degrees during the warmest time of the day, Tuesday afternoon. Record lows may be tied or broken by daybreak Wednesday, as what little heat energy we received during the day Tuesday radiates away with peak efficiency, due to very dry air near the surface and calm wind, within the influence of a massive area of high pressure. The good news is we start the warming process again on Wednesday, with winds turning around to a more southerly direction. Enough warm air will stream into the Four States by Friday and Saturday, for a return to 70 degree high temperatures. No rain is in the forecast through the first half of the weekend, but a strengthening southerly flow ahead of a deepening upper level trough later Sunday into Monday, may moisten up the local atmosphere sufficiently for the development of showers and thunderstorms to start out the new week.
When Oklahoma Will Get Its First Freeze
Fall has been both unpredictable and unusual for the last two years. So much so, looking up the almanac averages for first frosts and freezes seem out-of-touch with what could happen next in Oklahoma. Winter came on in the fall of 2020 with fury, dumping plenty of ice on us...
publicradiotulsa.org
Overdose deaths rising among teens
Overdoses have been rising, including among children. At a Wednesday interim study focused on adolescent substance abuse, Tulsa social worker Brittne Thompson said the increase in overdoses among kids is being driven by a familiar culprit. “When we look at what has caused most of the overdose deaths within teenagers...
Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in Oklahoma, 7 other states
(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
KOCO
Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
‘He’s a fraud’: OK homeowner claims he was conned out of $30k for unfinished pool
A summer paradise is what a man living in Bethany was promised, but instead, he says he was left empty handed and out thousands of dollars.
Comments / 0