If ever there was a potential banana skin to slip on then this game would have been it. On paper at least, it had all the hallmarks of that potentiality. What transpired wasn’t too much of a surprise, all things considered, but alas, we can’t blame Swift for curling in a beautiful 25-yarder as he never got a single kick, let alone a free one. We only have ourselves to blame (with a side dish of the referee) for this defeat. What was left was a feeling that the wind that has generally been in our favour this season, has now been sucked out of our sails. Too early to panic? Maybe. But the downward spiralling might be difficult to stop in the short term.

2 DAYS AGO