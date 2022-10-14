Read full article on original website
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Chelsea
With two points left at the City Ground in a dull 1-1 draw to Nottingham Forest, it seems obvious that things aren’t improving in a continuous fashion. Nonetheless, it’s still a much needed point and now it’s on to a much stiffer test in Chelsea. The London side are currently sitting fourth in the table and last lost a league match in August. Top players to look for from the Blues include Mason Mount in central midfield, Thiago Silva at center-back, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at striker. Over the last three matches, Chelsea has beaten West Ham United 2-1 at home, won 2-1 at Crystal Palace, and bested Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.
Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle - Match Report: Frustrating entitled Reds
Manchester United at Old Trafford, usually a frightening place to visit for Newcastle. This time though, it felt different. Eddie Howe’s side were brimming with confidence following back-to-back convincing wins. There was nothing to fear, such is the mentality shift in this Newcastle side since Howe’s arrival. “Intensity is our identity” a phrase Howe likes to drill into his players.
Whew! Richarlison tweets injury update, says he’ll return in two weeks
The last we saw of Richarlison, he was limping off the field in the second half of Spurs’ 2-0 win over Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There were later reports that he was “inconsolable” about his injury as it potentially could’ve derailed his World Cup prospects; Richy is currently the top forward option for the Brazil national team.
WATCH: Pernille Harder makes it 2-1 Chelsea against Everton!
After allowing an equaliser from the hosts, Chelsea get themselves back in the lead thanks to Pernille Harder! The Danish star takes the spot kick after Reiten is brought down in the box and she expertedly slots it into the back of Everton’s net for a second time today.
Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
Chelsea’s third consecutive away game, in the space of just eight days, thankfully sees us stay quite close to home, with the short journey out to Brentford’s Griffin Park on Wednesday night. We might recall this fixture last season as one where Édouard Mendy produced a few minor...
WATCH: Niamh Charles superb goal adds a third for Chelsea against Everton! 3-1!
What a play, Niamh Charles! The Chelsea attacker takes the ball from midfield, beats her marker, throws off two other defenders and scores a superb goal to wrap up the Blues’ 3-1 win over Everton!
Five Things From A Disjointed Defeat To West Brom
If ever there was a potential banana skin to slip on then this game would have been it. On paper at least, it had all the hallmarks of that potentiality. What transpired wasn’t too much of a surprise, all things considered, but alas, we can’t blame Swift for curling in a beautiful 25-yarder as he never got a single kick, let alone a free one. We only have ourselves to blame (with a side dish of the referee) for this defeat. What was left was a feeling that the wind that has generally been in our favour this season, has now been sucked out of our sails. Too early to panic? Maybe. But the downward spiralling might be difficult to stop in the short term.
Lampard highlights Everton progress, areas for improvement
Everton slipped to a 2-0 defeat away at Tottenham yesterday with the hosts scoring twice in the second half to secure all three points. For the Toffees, this was a second straight lacklustre performance especially in the attacking half, taking only four shots and not hitting the target with a single one.
Liverpool 1, Manchester City 0 - Match Recap: Klopp Wins Tactical Masterclass Over Oil-Soaked Fraudiola
Will Manchester City finally get a win in front on an Anfield crowd? I guess we’ll see. Liverpool come into the match already on the backfoot. Poor league form has left the Reds stranded in the lower half of the table, three points behind the team they beat 9-0.
Big Moment Awaits Erling Haaland and the Sky Blues at Anfield
Playing careers and Premier League seasons are made of moments. Moments where a player or a team can either rise or fall. 22-year-old Erling Braut Haaland and his Manchester City teammates face such a moment against Liverpool at Anfield. Last Saturday Pep Guardiola’s lads faced a different kind of moment...
Liverpool Players’ Ballon d’Or Rankings Revealed
It will be no surprise to anyone who followed Liverpool last season that Mohamed Salah was the highest ranking Red in the Ballon d’Or rankings for the 2021-22 season. The Egyptian reached fifth place after scoring 31 goals in Liverpool’s nearly-record making season. The prize was won by...
Onana admits he “must do better” but looks at the positives despite Spurs defeat
Amadou Onana gave an honest appraisal of his missed chance at Tottenham on Saturday, admitting that he has “to do a lot better”, but is determined to look at the positives. Onana blazed over the bar when well placed inside the area after a rapid Everton counter-attack during...
Manchester City Lose At Anfield: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City suffer defeat at Anfield and are now no longer undefeated. Phil Foden looked to put City ahead early in the second half, only to see his strike ruled out for an Erling Haaland foul after referee Anthony Taylor went to the side monitor. A bit unfair considering the calls all throughout the game.
Konate A Doubt For Manchester City Clash
If you thought that Liverpool’s injury crisis was nearing an end, you’d be sorely mistaken. According to reports in The Athletic today, Liverpool defender and French International Ibrahima Konate is a fitness doubt for the Manchester City game tomorrow. Konate had just made his first start of the...
West Brom Fans Verdict: Lacklustre Royals Punished by Baggies
Well that wasn't very fun. All week I had a horrible nagging feeling that we were going to lose against West Brom - it would just be so Reading wouldn’t it? The Baggies hadn’t won all season away from home, just sacked their manager and we had one of the best home records. It was always going to happen.
Andy Robertson Believes Alisson Is “Best In The World”
Alisson Becker has been one of the premier goalkeepers in the world for the past several seasons. He shared the golden gloves award in the Premier League last season, sharing the award with Brazilian compatriot Ederson. Like so many of Liverpool’s players, Alisson has looked human during the start of...
Manchester United vs Newcastle United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon, bidding to continue our recent rich run of form against Newcastle United. Having successfully seen off Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening, it’s another quick turnaround for Erik ten Hag’s men who have an action-packed October to contend with.
Just another day at the office for Seven-save Kepa Arrizabalaga
Some clean sheets require almost no effort or involvement from the goalkeeper. When the defense limits the opposition to just the odd shot or sporadic cross, for example, the goalkeeper might really have very little to do with the clean sheet itself. Sunday’s clean sheet against Aston Villa was not...
Sam Kerr finishes just third, again, in Ballon d’or Féminin voting
Chelsea striker Sam Kerr may have scored 20 goals in 20 WSL games last season, adding 9 more in 11 games in all other competitions, and winning just about every individual award available to her domestically while leading the Blues to a third consecutive league title and second consecutive domestic Double ... but in the eyes of the voters for the Ballon d’Or, she was still only good for third place, same as last year.
Sky Blue News: Liverpool Loss, Pep Puzzled, Bernardo Bothered, and More...
Manchester City lost on Sunday for the first time this season. Liverpool take the spoils, but Sky Blue News has all the latest to help put the loss in the past. Liverpool 1-0 Man City: Mohamed Salah’s sensational goal seals victory for hosts as Jurgen Klopp sees red - Nick Wright - Sky Sports.
