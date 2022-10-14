Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Nova
Panthers top rival Huskies in key football action
Playing maybe their best overall game so far this season, the Potomac School Panthers were rewarded with perhaps the high-school football team’s biggest win so far this fall. Led by 386 total yards of offense and a physical defense for the first three quarters, Potomac School (4-1, 1-0) defeated...
theblackandwhite.net
Football forfeits to Wootton on homecoming night after fourth quarter controversy
The football team (0–7) lost to the Wootton Patriots (2–5) 21–6 in a close battle that slipped away in the final minutes of the game. With the stands packed to the brim for homecoming and senior night, the Vikes were looking to pick up their first win in nearly three years. Unfortunately, some late game drama and controversy saw the Vikes fall just short.
locosports.info
Football: Park View Quarterback Sets New Record, Patriots Trump Thomas Jefferson
Sterling, Va. — Mike Ferrara photographed Park View High School’s football game against Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Sterling on October 14 and posted this photo gallery with 200+ photos! Park View sophomore quarterback Moises Perez Hernandez threw for 385 yards and 6 touchdown passes to break the Patriots’ single-game passing touchdown record in their 57-35 win over the Colonials.
Stephens City, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Virginia man’s butternut squash breaks state record
Jarosh and his wife, Maryellen, who live near Rixeyville, enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables but have had more produce in years past than they could eat or give away. To avoid the waste this year, he decided to convert his primary garden into a land of giants.
Inside Nova
Collaborative effort helps save Civil War-era 'redoubt' on Mason campus
A chip shot from the busy intersection of Braddock and Ox roads in Fairfax lies a hidden, but still plainly visible, Civil War redoubt. The 80-foot-wide, circular fortification isn’t much to look at anymore, but stands out as an obviously human-made feature in the woods. It’s now accessible via wood-chip pathways just behind Parking Lot K on George Mason University’s Fairfax campus.
americanhistorycentral.com
October 16, 1859 — John Brown’s Raid On Harpers Ferry Begins
Early on Sunday, October 16, 1859, the ardent abolitionist John Brown assembled his small army of 18 recruits for prayers and to deliver marching orders. That evening, Brown launched his grandiose plan to capture the federal arsenal at Harpers Ferry and subsequently incite a slave insurrection in Virginia. Brown had a long history of fighting to end slavery in America, but it was a violent history, that was fueled by the Kansas-Nebraska Act and events that took place in Kansas in 1856. Those events included the Pottawatomi Massacre, where Brown and his followers raided the homes of three families — believed to be supporters of slavery — and brutally killed the unarmed men and boys.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
‘One of Shepherdstown’s best’: Community mourns loss of Tommy’s Pizza owner
SHEPHERDSTOWN — Current and former local residents alike were shocked to find out that George M. Kalathas, owner of Tommy’s Pizza at 101 North Mill Street, had unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 7. It took little time for fans of the longtime businessman to bring flowers to lay...
WTOP
Early week cold blast will bring killer frost
The coldest air of the season is taking aim at the D.C. region early this week and is expected to produce a widespread killing frost northwest of the Capital Beltway. The front is producing light snow in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday morning and making a beeline for Washington between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The front has very little moisture, so the only noticeable sign it moved through will be a burst of wind followed by rapidly falling temperatures.
Lucky Woodbridge auto mechanic wins $100,000 in Virginia Lottery scratcher
Valentin Zarco, of Woodbridge, doesn't play Virginia Lottery scratcher games all that often, but, when he does, he apparently wins big.
Catholic High School In Hyattsville Locked Down, Police On Scene (DEVELOPING)
A Maryland Catholic high school was placed into lockdown on Monday afternoon, according to police in Prince George's County. The Hyattsville Police Department issued an alert at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, advising that the DeMatha Catholic High School on Madison Street has been placed into its lockdown protocol.
loudounnow.com
9 Middle and High Schools Up for Attendance Zone Review
Around 50 residents showed up to the first of many meetings Thursday night at the Loudoun County Public Schools administration building to hear early plans for school attendance boundary changes at nine middle and high schools. The school district plans changes in Ashburn, central and eastern Loudoun, affecting Broad Run,...
Inside Nova
Loudoun County teacher honored by Mount Vernon
George Washington's Mount Vernon has awarded the 2022 History Teacher of the Year to Nellie Beaman, a sixth-grade history teacher at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Ashburn. The Mount Vernon History Teacher of the Year award is presented annually to one teacher in the Washington area who brings creativity and passion to their teaching and deepens their students’ understanding and appreciation of history, according to a news release. The award winner receives a cash award of $5000 and a fully funded field trip to Mount Vernon for their students.
tvnewscheck.com
Nexstar Quietly Starts ‘DC News Now’ From Scratch
Nexstar put news operations of two of its stations together at one location in the nation’s capital and branded it as DC News Now. Now, 100 days into the expansion, it has begun a branding campaign that outlines the central points of its news coverage philosophy. On July 11,...
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland
A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
theburn.com
Raising Cane’s aiming for December opening in Loudoun County
One of the most eagerly awaiting new businesses coming to Loudoun County — and Northern Virginia as a whole — has to be the pending arrival of Raising Cane’s. The chicken tender and chicken sandwich chain is opening its first location in the DC region in Sterling.
Boy injured in shooting in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –The Frederick Police Department said it was looking for the person or people responsible for a shooting that left a boy hurt Saturday morning. Officers were in the area of 90 Waverly Dr. shortly before 10:40 a.m. after they received a call about a shooting there. When officers arrived, they […]
Inside Nova
InFive: Four shot and killed, debate called off and a touch of winter
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Police last night said they had a person of interest in custody in the murders of four people inside a Dale City home Monday afternoon. The case appears to be domestic. 4. Debate called off. Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger...
Inside Nova
Marines honor local schools for ‘Going Purple’ initiative
The Marine Corps has awarded Prince William County Public Schools with its Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award. The award honors the “PWCS Goes Purple” initiative for collaborating to build successful partnerships between schools and Marine Corps Base Quantico to the benefit of military connected K-12 students. “By...
