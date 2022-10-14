ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haymarket, VA

Inside Nova

Panthers top rival Huskies in key football action

Playing maybe their best overall game so far this season, the Potomac School Panthers were rewarded with perhaps the high-school football team’s biggest win so far this fall. Led by 386 total yards of offense and a physical defense for the first three quarters, Potomac School (4-1, 1-0) defeated...
OAKTON, VA
theblackandwhite.net

Football forfeits to Wootton on homecoming night after fourth quarter controversy

The football team (0–7) lost to the Wootton Patriots (2–5) 21–6 in a close battle that slipped away in the final minutes of the game. With the stands packed to the brim for homecoming and senior night, the Vikes were looking to pick up their first win in nearly three years. Unfortunately, some late game drama and controversy saw the Vikes fall just short.
ROCKVILLE, MD
locosports.info

Football: Park View Quarterback Sets New Record, Patriots Trump Thomas Jefferson

Sterling, Va. — Mike Ferrara photographed Park View High School’s football game against Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Sterling on October 14 and posted this photo gallery with 200+ photos! Park View sophomore quarterback Moises Perez Hernandez threw for 385 yards and 6 touchdown passes to break the Patriots’ single-game passing touchdown record in their 57-35 win over the Colonials.
STERLING, VA
High School Football PRO

Stephens City, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Riverside High School football team will have a game with Sherando High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
STEPHENS CITY, VA
Inside Nova

Collaborative effort helps save Civil War-era 'redoubt' on Mason campus

A chip shot from the busy intersection of Braddock and Ox roads in Fairfax lies a hidden, but still plainly visible, Civil War redoubt. The 80-foot-wide, circular fortification isn’t much to look at anymore, but stands out as an obviously human-made feature in the woods. It’s now accessible via wood-chip pathways just behind Parking Lot K on George Mason University’s Fairfax campus.
FAIRFAX, VA
americanhistorycentral.com

October 16, 1859 — John Brown’s Raid On Harpers Ferry Begins

Early on Sunday, October 16, 1859, the ardent abolitionist John Brown assembled his small army of 18 recruits for prayers and to deliver marching orders. That evening, Brown launched his grandiose plan to capture the federal arsenal at Harpers Ferry and subsequently incite a slave insurrection in Virginia. Brown had a long history of fighting to end slavery in America, but it was a violent history, that was fueled by the Kansas-Nebraska Act and events that took place in Kansas in 1856. Those events included the Pottawatomi Massacre, where Brown and his followers raided the homes of three families — believed to be supporters of slavery — and brutally killed the unarmed men and boys.
HARPERS FERRY, WV
WTOP

Early week cold blast will bring killer frost

The coldest air of the season is taking aim at the D.C. region early this week and is expected to produce a widespread killing frost northwest of the Capital Beltway. The front is producing light snow in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday morning and making a beeline for Washington between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The front has very little moisture, so the only noticeable sign it moved through will be a burst of wind followed by rapidly falling temperatures.
WASHINGTON, DC
loudounnow.com

9 Middle and High Schools Up for Attendance Zone Review

Around 50 residents showed up to the first of many meetings Thursday night at the Loudoun County Public Schools administration building to hear early plans for school attendance boundary changes at nine middle and high schools. The school district plans changes in Ashburn, central and eastern Loudoun, affecting Broad Run,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Loudoun County teacher honored by Mount Vernon

George Washington's Mount Vernon has awarded the 2022 History Teacher of the Year to Nellie Beaman, a sixth-grade history teacher at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Ashburn. The Mount Vernon History Teacher of the Year award is presented annually to one teacher in the Washington area who brings creativity and passion to their teaching and deepens their students’ understanding and appreciation of history, according to a news release. The award winner receives a cash award of $5000 and a fully funded field trip to Mount Vernon for their students.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
tvnewscheck.com

Nexstar Quietly Starts ‘DC News Now’ From Scratch

Nexstar put news operations of two of its stations together at one location in the nation’s capital and branded it as DC News Now. Now, 100 days into the expansion, it has begun a branding campaign that outlines the central points of its news coverage philosophy. On July 11,...
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Boy injured in shooting in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –The Frederick Police Department said it was looking for the person or people responsible for a shooting that left a boy hurt Saturday morning. Officers were in the area of 90 Waverly Dr. shortly before 10:40 a.m. after they received a call about a shooting there. When officers arrived, they […]
FREDERICK, MD
Inside Nova

InFive: Four shot and killed, debate called off and a touch of winter

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Police last night said they had a person of interest in custody in the murders of four people inside a Dale City home Monday afternoon. The case appears to be domestic. 4. Debate called off. Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger...
DALE CITY, VA
Inside Nova

Marines honor local schools for ‘Going Purple’ initiative

The Marine Corps has awarded Prince William County Public Schools with its Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award. The award honors the “PWCS Goes Purple” initiative for collaborating to build successful partnerships between schools and Marine Corps Base Quantico to the benefit of military connected K-12 students. “By...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

