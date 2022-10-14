Read full article on original website
Related
binbits.com
MLIKI, OKX chain integrates for swift processing of NFT transactions
MLIKI, a hybrid marketplace, has announced integration with OKX Chain. According to a blog post, MLIK divulged that the blockchain of OKX cryptocurrency exchange now joins its list of supported chains. As indicated in the announcement, the integration will aid users in minting and trading NFTs on the MLIKI NFT...
Retirement Strategy: If The 60/40 Portfolio Is Broken, What Is The Replacement For Bonds?
The fixed income market has been historically rough for retirees, but there are some intriguing alternatives to consider.
binbits.com
Polygon Wallets : Which is Best Wallet to secure your funds ?
Today, Polygon has grown to become a leading Ethereum scaling platform. As a layer 2 solution, the protocol allows developers to develop scalable, user-friendly decentralized projects. According to its website, Polygon usually “combines the best of Ethereum and sovereign blockchains into a full-fledged multi-chain system.” With this, it is able to improve the scalability of Ethereum, thereby making the network cheaper, faster, and more secure. With this, it is able to make Ethereum accessible to all. Meanwhile, as of today, thousands of projects, including wallets and exchanges, rely on Polygon to scale their performance. As revealed, developers are switching to the protocol owing to its low transaction fees and effective security.
Business: BP buying US renewable gas company, some travel recovering
BP has agreed to buy U.S. biogas producer Archaea Energy for $3.3 billion plus debt in a bet on growing demand from customers for renewable fuel. The British oil company says the acquisition of Houston-based Archaea would expand its clean-energy…
The US has a 100% chance of tipping into recession within 12 months, a statistical model shows
The odds of a US recession by October 2023 have risen to 100% from 65% in the last Bloomberg Economics forecast.
Comments / 0