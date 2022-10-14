Today, Polygon has grown to become a leading Ethereum scaling platform. As a layer 2 solution, the protocol allows developers to develop scalable, user-friendly decentralized projects. According to its website, Polygon usually “combines the best of Ethereum and sovereign blockchains into a full-fledged multi-chain system.” With this, it is able to improve the scalability of Ethereum, thereby making the network cheaper, faster, and more secure. With this, it is able to make Ethereum accessible to all. Meanwhile, as of today, thousands of projects, including wallets and exchanges, rely on Polygon to scale their performance. As revealed, developers are switching to the protocol owing to its low transaction fees and effective security.

