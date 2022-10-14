Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
poncacitynow.com
Goblins on Grand is This Week in Downtown Ponca City
Each year Ponca City Main Street hosts Goblins on Grand in downtown Ponca City. This years event is Thursday, October 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. This family-friendly Halloween carnival takes place on the grounds of City Hall and in the adjoining street area from 3rd-6th Streets. Ponca City Main...
poncacitynow.com
Obituary for Glenda Hemken
March 1, 1941 ~ October 13, 2022 (age 81) Glenda Hemken, 81, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on October 13, 2022. She entered this world on March 1, 1941, in Loveall, OK to Frank and Lela Goodnight. Funeral services will be held 2 P.M. Wednesday, October...
poncacitynow.com
Police Logs 10/13/2022 to 10/16/2022
Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City police logs Oct. 13-16
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:10 a.m. police arrested Michael David James, 39, on drug charges at 1st and Albany. At 6:59 a.m. police took a report on a hit and run at Century Products. At 10:04 a.m. authorities responded to Community Place Apartments for...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Sept. 30-Oct. 13
Those booked in the Kay County Detention Center Sept. 30-Oct. 13 include:. Garriett Ackerman, 27, BIA contract. Austin Dean Allen, 38, Ponca City, burglary. Aaron Xavier Amador, 22, Ponca City, aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy. Toy Baker, 47, Blackwell, burglary. Dillynn William Ball, 27, Ponca City, obtaining property under...
Ponca City News
Saving lives with spay/neuter in northern Oklahoma
Body Ponca City, Oklahoma (October 14, 2022) – Northern Oklahoma Humane Society is partnering with Greater Good Charities’ Good Fix program to provide free spay/neuter clinics in Northern Oklahoma from October 24 through October 28. This partnership will allow upwards of 500 owned pets (dogs and cats) and free-roaming cats to be spayed or neutered to help effectively and humanely control the pet population over time.
enidbuzz.com
Cherokee Ranch Closes The Doors
ENID, OK - One of Enid's newest downtown eateries has closed the doors. Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle Company opened in April of 2021. The company weathered setbacks and a year of COVID-19 but they took a chance and opened their doors and welcomed northwest Oklahoma residents. Rodney Brittain and...
“This is no condition for children to be in,” Enid woman arrested after kids found living in ‘uninhabitable’ trailer
An Enid woman is facing child neglect charges after her children were found living in a trailer behind a home in deplorable conditions, police say.
1600kush.com
Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
Two killed in Stillwater collision early Saturday morning
STILLWATER (KFOR)- A two car collision in Stillwater resulted in the casualties of two drivers early Saturday morning. The driver of a white Ford Mustang collided with the driver of a red Chevy Impala driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of 6th Avenue towards Country Club Road. The driver of the Ford Mustang continued driving […]
poncacitynow.com
South Avenue Underpass Closing During This Week for Repairs
The South Avenue underpass will be closed to all traffic on Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19. Ponca City Energy crews will be replacing the lighting fixtures, conduit, and wiring in the underpass beginning at 7:00 a.m. on October 18 and should be completed by 3:00 p.m. on October 19.
Two arrested for allegedly chaining teen with special needs to couch
An Enid mother and grandmother are facing felony charges after allegedly chaining a 17-year-old with special needs to a recliner couch.
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Two in critical condition after deadly Stillwater crash
STILLWATER, Okla. — Two people are in critical condition after a crash that occurred Saturday morning near State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) and Country Club Road, according to the Stillwater Police Department (SPD). SPD said the crash took place around 4:00 a.m., on Saturday, October, 15. According to SPD,...
KOCO
Family grieving after employee at Oklahoma grain company found dead at work
ENID, Okla. — Police are investigating and a family is grieving after an employee at an Oklahoma grain company was found dead at work Thursday. The call to police said Dustin Buffalo fell from a grain elevator at the Archer-Daniels-Midland gran company. The Enid man's wife told KOCO 5...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Oklahoma woman arrested on traffic stop
A woman is in custody for drug possession after a Lincoln Parish deputy stopped a car she was riding in. A deputy saw a vehicle leaving Mayfield Park with an obscured license plate about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. The driver admitted to having “a little bud” (marijuana) in the driver’s side door.
1600kush.com
64-year-old woman facing meth trafficking charge
STILLWATER — A 64-year-old repeat drug offender from Stillwater has been jailed on $100,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 preliminary hearing on a methamphetamine trafficking charge in Payne County. Melinda Lee Snyder, who has also been known by the surname of Wood, could be given as much as a...
