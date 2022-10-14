Read full article on original website
Goblins on Grand is This Week in Downtown Ponca City
Each year Ponca City Main Street hosts Goblins on Grand in downtown Ponca City. This years event is Thursday, October 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. This family-friendly Halloween carnival takes place on the grounds of City Hall and in the adjoining street area from 3rd-6th Streets. Ponca City Main...
Obituary for Allison Wade
Allison Roberta Wade, 17, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 15, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was diagnosed with high grade glioma brain cancer on March 15, 2022. She fought valiantly for seven months as she battled cancer. Although her life was short, she lived life to the fullest. She loved her family and friends completely and always shared her sweet smile.
Obituary for Dan Willis
Daniel Joseph Willis went to meet his Lord and Savior on October 14, 2022. He died in his home in Oklahoma City at the age of 86 years. Dan was born on March 9, 1936 in Blackwell Oklahoma at the home of his parents, Phoebe Lavera (Couch) and Victor Leroy Willis. His parents affectionately called him Danny when he was young. He attended Blackwell schools and graduated from Blackwell High School in 1954 where he was editor of the yearbook and won letters in both football and baseball. As a high school senior he was president of the Hi-Y cabinet, All-District in football and honored as Maroon Spirit for Blackwell High School. While in high school he met the love of his life Sara Lou Smith. They where married on January 25, 1958 in Blackwell. Dan and Sara had three sons, David Jeffery (1959), James Barry (1960) and Joseph Brian (1964). They were married 64 years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Police Logs 10/13/2022 to 10/16/2022
Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
“This is no condition for children to be in,” Enid woman arrested after kids found living in ‘uninhabitable’ trailer
An Enid woman is facing child neglect charges after her children were found living in a trailer behind a home in deplorable conditions, police say.
Obituary for Glenda Hemken
March 1, 1941 ~ October 13, 2022 (age 81) Glenda Hemken, 81, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on October 13, 2022. She entered this world on March 1, 1941, in Loveall, OK to Frank and Lela Goodnight. Funeral services will be held 2 P.M. Wednesday, October...
Saving lives with spay/neuter in northern Oklahoma
Body Ponca City, Oklahoma (October 14, 2022) – Northern Oklahoma Humane Society is partnering with Greater Good Charities’ Good Fix program to provide free spay/neuter clinics in Northern Oklahoma from October 24 through October 28. This partnership will allow upwards of 500 owned pets (dogs and cats) and free-roaming cats to be spayed or neutered to help effectively and humanely control the pet population over time.
Ponca City police logs Oct. 13-16
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:10 a.m. police arrested Michael David James, 39, on drug charges at 1st and Albany. At 6:59 a.m. police took a report on a hit and run at Century Products. At 10:04 a.m. authorities responded to Community Place Apartments for...
Two killed in Stillwater collision early Saturday morning
STILLWATER (KFOR)- A two car collision in Stillwater resulted in the casualties of two drivers early Saturday morning. The driver of a white Ford Mustang collided with the driver of a red Chevy Impala driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of 6th Avenue towards Country Club Road. The driver of the Ford Mustang continued driving […]
Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
South Avenue Underpass Closing During This Week for Repairs
The South Avenue underpass will be closed to all traffic on Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19. Ponca City Energy crews will be replacing the lighting fixtures, conduit, and wiring in the underpass beginning at 7:00 a.m. on October 18 and should be completed by 3:00 p.m. on October 19.
Two arrested for allegedly chaining teen with special needs to couch
An Enid mother and grandmother are facing felony charges after allegedly chaining a 17-year-old with special needs to a recliner couch.
Two in critical condition after deadly Stillwater crash
STILLWATER, Okla. — Two people are in critical condition after a crash that occurred Saturday morning near State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) and Country Club Road, according to the Stillwater Police Department (SPD). SPD said the crash took place around 4:00 a.m., on Saturday, October, 15. According to SPD,...
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
Oklahoma woman arrested on traffic stop
A woman is in custody for drug possession after a Lincoln Parish deputy stopped a car she was riding in. A deputy saw a vehicle leaving Mayfield Park with an obscured license plate about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. The driver admitted to having “a little bud” (marijuana) in the driver’s side door.
Big 12 Conference Announces Kickoff Time For Oklahoma-Iowa State
When they return from a bye week, the Sooners know when they'll play Iowa State. The Cowboys are a different story. Oklahoma, fresh off a get-right win against Kansas on Saturday, will make its trip to Ames, Iowa and face the Big 12-worst Cyclones on Oct. 29. Kickoff is set...
No. 8 OSU falls 43-40 after 2 OTs against TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kendre Miller scored on a 2-yard run in the second overtime and 13th-ranked TCU beat No. 8 Oklahoma State 43-40 in a matchup of the Big 12′s last remaining undefeated teams. Fans stormed the field after Miller got into the end zone for...
Oklahoma plummets in latest AP Poll following loss to K-State
After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Big 12 foe Kansas State, Oklahoma took a steep nose dive in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma fell 12 spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 from 6th to 18th after losing 41-34 at home to Chris Kleiman’s Wildcats. Oklahoma fell 10 spots in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll earlier today.
Postgame Notes: TCU 43, Oklahoma State 40 (2OT)
Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. NO. 13 TCU 43, No. 8 Oklahoma State (2OT) Oct. 15, 2022 | Amon G. Carter Stadium | Fort Worth, Texas | Attendance:49,594. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 5-1, 2-1 Big 12 | TCU 6-0, 3-0 Big 12.
