Daniel Joseph Willis went to meet his Lord and Savior on October 14, 2022. He died in his home in Oklahoma City at the age of 86 years. Dan was born on March 9, 1936 in Blackwell Oklahoma at the home of his parents, Phoebe Lavera (Couch) and Victor Leroy Willis. His parents affectionately called him Danny when he was young. He attended Blackwell schools and graduated from Blackwell High School in 1954 where he was editor of the yearbook and won letters in both football and baseball. As a high school senior he was president of the Hi-Y cabinet, All-District in football and honored as Maroon Spirit for Blackwell High School. While in high school he met the love of his life Sara Lou Smith. They where married on January 25, 1958 in Blackwell. Dan and Sara had three sons, David Jeffery (1959), James Barry (1960) and Joseph Brian (1964). They were married 64 years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 15 HOURS AGO